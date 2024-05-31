Highlights The Houston Texans improved from 3-13-1 in 2022 to 10-7 in 2023, led by a rookie QB and a pair of emerging WRs.

The addition of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon boosts the offense, enhancing the Texans' prospects for success in 2024.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is confident in the team's ability to run or pass effectively, hinting at a bright future.

The Houston Texans took the NFL by surprise in 2023, going from 3-13-1 in 2022 to finishing 10-7 in 2023 and winning their first division title and making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The biggest reason for that leap was an offensive awakening behind rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with the emergence of wide receivers Nico Collins and rookie Tank Dell.

The Texans have only added to their offensive arsenal with the addition of two-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon this offseason.

It's a prospect that has Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik excited about what 2024 might be for his team (from NFL.com:)

If we feel like we need to throw the ball deep to win a game, we can do that. If we have to throw it short to win a game, we can do that. If we have to run the ball 40 times to win a game, we feel like we can do that.

Slowik, 36 years old, is the son of longtime NFL defensive coordinator Bob Slowik and spent six seasons as an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers before coming to the Texans in 2023.

Texans Have Two of NFL's Rising Stars in Stroud, Collins

Former No. 2 overall pick Stroud was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023

Along with adding veteran talent in Diggs and Mixon, who are each coming off 1,000-yard receiving and rushing seasons in 2023, the Texans have two of the NFL's rising young stars in Collins and Stroud, who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after he led the NFL with 273.9 passing yards per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Houston Texans have selected a quarterback in the first round three times in franchise history, selecting Fresno State's David Carr No. 1 overall in 2002, Clemson's Deshaun Watson No. 12 overall in 2017 and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall in 2023.

Houston selected Collins in the third round (No. 89 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, with a combined 70 receptions for 927 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, before having a breakout season in 2023 with 80 receptions for 1,297 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Texans' 1,000-Yard Receivers Player 1,000-Yard Seasons Andre Johnson 7 DeAndre Hopkins 5 Brandin Cooks 1 Nico Collins 1

It led to a massive payday for Collins, who received a three-year, $75 million contract extension with $52 million guaranteed in May 2024.

It's not just the Texans who are optimistic about their future, with BetMGM setting their over/under win total at 9.5 wins for 2024 with AFC South division rivals Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars all coming off down seasons.

