A year ago, the Houston Texans were coming off a disastrous 2022 season. They finished in last place in the AFC South with a 3-13-1 record, and to make matters worse, they cost themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by winning their regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Then, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud stunned the NFL world and produced one of the best rookie seasons of all time, leading the Texans to a playoff victory in head coach DeMeco Ryans' maiden season at the helm of the franchise.

That's created a lot of hype surrounding the team heading into the 2024 season, and players from near and far have decided to join Houston's cause. Now, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are bringing back one of their own for one last ride next season.

This will be Jerry Hughes' third season with the Texans. He has appeared in all 17 games each of the past two seasons, with 18 starts (16 in 2022), piling up three sacks last season after finishing with nine in 2022.

Hughes will turn 36 in August and has been in the league for 14 seasons thus far, as 2024 will mark his 15th campaign in the NFL. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the expectation is that the defensive end's deal is for one year at the veteran minimum.

Texans' Defense Can Lead Way In 2024

Ryans was a defensive coordinator for the 49ers before taking over in Houston

Credit: Troy Taormina | USA TODAY Sports

Stroud was the engine of an offense that ranked 12th in yards per game and 14th in points per game. Alongside brilliant offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, he oversaw breakout seasons for wide receivers Nico Collins (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns) and Tank Dell (47 receptions, 15.1 yards per catch, 760 scrimmage yards in 11 games).

Of course, that unit brought in some powerful reinforcements this offseason, including Cincinatti Bengals' stalwart Joe Mixon at running back and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver.

Beyond their offense, the Texans' rookie head coach, DeMeco Ryans, piloted a much-improved defense that was key in the Texans' pursuit of the AFC South title.

Texans Defense, Per Game Stats Year Total Yards Passing Yards Rushing Yards Points 2022 379.5 (30th) 209.3 (10th) 170.2 (32nd) 24.7 (27th) 2023 330.7 (12th) 234.1 (23rd) 96.6 (6th) 20.8 (10th)

The ability to put points on the board in a hurry with a rocket-armed quarterback like Stroud is great. But having a defense that can slow down the elite gunslingers in the AFC - Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert, just to name a few - will prove crucial as the Texans attempt to improve upon their AFC Divisional Round finish from last year.

The Texans ranked in the middle of the pack with 46.0 sacks in 2023 (tied for 13th-best in the NFL), but they got that production from a multitude of sources. Beyond in-house rookie sensation Will Anderson Jr., the team also beefed up its front seven by signing Danielle Hunter (16.5 sacks in 2023), Denico Autry (11.5), and Azeez Al-Shaair (2.0) in free agency this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jerry Hughes currently ranks tied for 10th among active players with 14 seasons accrued in the NFL. Only one active defender, Calais Campbell (16 seasons), ranks higher. Edge rusher Brandon Graham is tied with Hughes at 14 seasons under his belt.

Hughes' days of putting up double-digit sacks are almost certainly over, but he can provide a high-level veteran presence in Houston as the team tries to make its first AFC Championship Game appearance next season. If nothing else, he should continue to be a valuable mentor to Anderson and the rest of the Texans' young defenders.

