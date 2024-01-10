Highlights DeMeco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski are top contenders for NFL Coach of the Year honors.

The Houston Texans are three-point underdogs in what's expected to be a low-scoring affair against the Cleveland Browns.

C.J. Stroud and Derek Stingley will face a tough challenge against the Browns' strong defense.

Rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans wasn't expected to have much success in his first season with the Houston Texans, who won just three games in 2022 under Lovie Smith. But not even a year after accepting the job, Ryans is a genuine NFL Coach of the Year candidate, as he has the Texans hosting a game in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs after winning the AFC South.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is also a bonafide Coach of the Year candidate. Despite suffering several significant injuries during the season and being forced to start four different quarterbacks, the latest being soon-to-be 39-year-old Joe Flacco, the Browns managed to stay relevant due to their daunting defense.

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Team Spread Total (Over/Under) Moneyline Cleveland Browns -3 (-120) 44.5 (-110) -145 Houston Texans +3 (+100) 44.5 (-110) +120

While clinching the No. 4 seed in the AFC gave them the luxury of a home game, the Texans will go into the game as three-point underdogs.

Key matchups

Cleveland will look to slow down C.J. Stroud, and Derek Stingley will match up with Amari Cooper

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Houston's C.J. Stroud is coming off one of the most impressive rookie quarterback seasons of all time, completing 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards with 22 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

He was especially impressive in limiting turnovers while regularly challenging defenses downfield. Stroud finished the season averaging 8.7 yards per attempt, the second-best clip in the league.

Stroud's worst game of the season came against the New York Jets, a team that boasts a very strong secondary, which could present a problem as Cleveland presents a similarly strong defensive backfield.

The Browns employ five defensive backs allowing an under-60 passer rating to opposing QBs: Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, D'Anthony Bell, Ronnie Hickman Jr., and Rodney McLeod.

Cleveland Browns Secondary Player Passer Rating Allowed Interceptions Denzel Ward 56.2 2 Martin Emerson 46.3 4 D'Anthony Bell 24.1 2 Ronnie Hickman Jr. 44.9 1 Rodney McLeod 53.1 0

Conversely, the Texans took cornerback Derek Stingley with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping he could become a shutdown corner.

And in 2023, the 22-year-old became just that. In 11 games played, the LSU alum picked off five passes and recorded 13 passes defensed, while opposing quarterbacks only amassed a 41.3 rating against him, completing just 47.9% of their passes.

Stingley, of course, will be lining up against the Browns' superstar wideout, Amari Cooper, who missed the final two games of the regular season but should be good to go on Saturday. Cooper has been especially good alongside Flacco, catching 25 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns in their four games together. Cooper versus Stingley is undoubtedly a matchup to watch.

Trends

Houston wins by the pass, and Cleveland has the No. 1 passing defense

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns were a dominant home team this year but were nowhere near as strong on the road. The offense, though, has looked especially strong with Flacco under center, no matter where he's playing. And the Cleveland defense has matched up well with teams with strong passing offenses like the Texans have.

Cleveland at home: 8-1

Cleveland on the road: 2-5-1

Cleveland as a road favorite: 1-2

Record with Flacco starting: 4-1

Record vs. Top 10 passing offenses: 2-2

When the Texans are playing well, they hit deep passes and create turnovers on defense. But the team particularly struggled when opposing defenses were able to take the passing game away. A strong passing game is essential to beating Cleveland, so Ryans must hope Stroud brings his best on Saturday.

Houston at home: 6-3

Houston on the road: 4-4

Houston as a home underdog: 2-2

Record when Stroud throws for 300+ yards: 4-2

Record against teams with top-10 passing defenses: 1-5

How the Texans can win the game

Houston's strong run defense will aim to put Joe Flacco in 3rd-and-long situations

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On offense, the Texans sorely need Stroud to play turnover-free football. Clearly, with only five interceptions, he's done a great job of doing so thus far, and in games where the rookie throws one or zero interceptions, Houston is 8-6.

Houston's defense is in the middle of the pack in several statistical categories but has typically been strong against the run. The Texans gave up an average of just 96.3 rushing yards per game, the sixth-best rate in the league. This matches up well against a Browns team that's only averaged 75.8 rushing yards in games started by Flacco.

Houston can win by shutting down the road and forcing Flacco into 3rd-and-long situations that they hope result in punts and turnovers. The Texans had a +10 turnover differential this year, one of the best rates in the league. And while Flacco threw 13 touchdowns in his five starts, he also threw eight interceptions.

How the Browns can win the game

Flacco needs to make sure David Njoku is involved

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, the Texans have a stud corner in Stingley, who will be tasked with stopping Cooper. But tight end David Njoku has emerged as a significant second option in the Browns' passing game this season. And in games where he's caught a touchdown pass, the Browns are 4-1.

David Njoku 2023 Stats Stat David Njoku NFL TE Rank Targets 123 3rd Receptions 81 5th Rec. Yards 882 6th TD 6 T-1st

The Browns also have to look to establish their running game this weekend. Jerome Ford, the team's leading back, can often be forgotten about deep into games, especially since Flacco has taken over. But Cleveland was 4-0 this year in games where Ford scored a rushing touchdown, so perhaps he needs to be utilized a bit more often.

The absolute key for the Browns will be shutting down the Texans' passing game, and as seen above, they are well-suited to do so.

Injury report

Both teams are in decent shape injury-wise going into the game

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Several starters for the Texans have missed at least one practice this week, but for many of them, it is just regular rest.

The biggest question mark for Houston will be in the wide receiver room, where Robert Woods and Noah Brown are nursing injuries. Edge rusher Will Anderson, who missed practice on Tuesday, is expected to play, but the status of defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury and has yet to return to practice, is up in the air.

As for Cleveland, key players like Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Amari Cooper all missed practice this week, but all three are expected to play. The Browns will, however, be without kicker Dustin Hopkins, who sat out the regular-season finale with a hamstring injury.

If the betting line is any indication, this will likely be a close game where either team could come out on top. Cleveland comes in with plenty of momentum, but Stroud may be the best player on the field and could potentially do something special for Houston.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Betting odds courtesy of BetMGM.