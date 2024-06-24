Highlights Case Keenum is impressed by Stefon Diggs' elite ability, which hasn't diminished.

Diggs' exceptional route-running skills contributed to his lasting NFL success.

Despite the Bills' doubts, Diggs may thrive with the Texans and boost their offense.

Journeyman and veteran quarterback Case Keenum has returned to the Houston Texans, his original team, and is already impressed by fellow vet and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The two former Minnesota Vikings players live in NFL infamy after their walk-off touchdown in the final seconds of their 2017 playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, now forever known as the "Minneapolis Miracle."

When speaking at his annual youth football camp to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, Keenum acknowledged that Diggs still has that elite ability he is all too familiar with after playing with him in Minnesota.:

He's a dynamic player and he hasn't lost a step. If anything, he has gotten more savviness and can put some extra sauce on some routes when he needs to and win. He's done a great job of continuing to build his craft and work his tools, his tool set, and I'm excited to see what he can do in the fall.

Keenum joins a Texans team with high expectations, and thanks to Diggs' presence, Super Bowl confetti is no longer a pipe dream.

Related Bills GM Says Stefon Diggs Production Was No Longer Worth His Cost Brandon Beane decided to move on from the star receiver this offseason after juggling the Bills' cap sheet.

Stefon Diggs Has Plenty Left In The Tank

Pairing him with C.J. Stroud could be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Although Keenum will play behind C.J. Stroud, he expressed his excitement about working with Diggs again:

Yeah, it's really cool to get back out there and see Stefon on the practice field and to watch him absolutely do some dirty things on some routes that I haven't seen anybody be able to do.

Diggs' route-running ability is still elite among the top NFL receivers, which has led him to a productive career. In nine seasons, Diggs has 810 receptions for 9,995 yards and 67 touchdowns. He is also responsible for an impressive 481 first downs.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Since Stefon Diggs moved to Buffalo in 2020, no one in the NFL has caught more passes than his 445 grabs.

Despite Diggs' impressive career stats, the Buffalo Bills believed his high salary and production in 2023 weren't worth keeping on the books. Not only did Diggs fail to get a touchdown in the 2024 playoffs, but he never found the end zone in his final five regular-season games with the Bills.

Diggs Last 5 Regular Season Games (2023) Week Receptions Yards TDs 14 4 24 0 15 4 48 0 16 5 29 0 17 4 26 0 18 7 87 0

Even with a bad back half of the season, blame can fall on the Bills' erratic offense, especially one that saw an offensive coordinator change mid-season.

Diggs could have a fully productive 17-game season in a controlled environment like Houston if he stays healthy. His presence alone could open things up for Stroud and the rest of the star-studded offense. The Texans will see what Diggs is made of in their Week 1 match-up against the Los Angeles Rams.

Source: KPRC

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.