The Houston Texans are coming off of a shockingly impressive year after the breakout of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who put up some of the best rookie numbers in the history of the NFL.

As the team prepares for year two under head coach DeMeco Ryans, Stroud did not mince words when discussing how highly he thought of his top target last season, wide receiver Nico Collins. He compared (via NFL.com) Collins to one of the greatest Texans' players of all time:

[Collins is] a generational talent. He's like our age's Andre Johnson, in my opinion. Just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what's to come for him.

That's a big statement to make, but it's hard to argue after Collins' impressive first season paired with Stroud. He pulled in 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

There will be a huge emphasis on the passing game for the Texans in 2024, and it sounds like Stroud believes the Texans are loaded in the wide receiver room.

Nico Collins Could Be an Elite Target Again in a Crowded WR Room

With the addition of Stefon Diggs, life could be easy for C.J. Stroud

The Texans made a jaw-dropping trade this offseason for elite Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Pairing Diggs alongside Collins could make opposing secondaries have nightmares.

Stroud said he believes the entire depth chart is filled with No. 1 WR potential.

I think we have like five No. 1s, so that's kind of cool to have. I've had that before in college and now I have it again. It's going to be fun. Nico, he loves to see everybody else eat, too. His love for his brothers hasn't changed. It's a special feeling to see somebody who deserves to get paid and get what they deserve. I'm just really proud of him.

As far as Diggs and Collins having elite qualities, the statement is difficult to believe, with players like Tank Dell, John Metchie III, and Noah Brown not producing anywhere close to elite stats. Plus, there are only so many targets each player can get.

Diggs joins Collins as another 1,000-yard caliber receiver. Even after a "down" year, Diggs managed to pull in 107 receptions for the Bills, recording 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Nico Collins led the Texans in receptions with 80, the next closest being tight end Dalton Schultz with 59.

As far as the comparison to Andre Johnson, Collins does fit the bill when it comes to being a big-bodied target down field.

Nico Collins-Andre Johnson Comparison Measurement Collins Johnson Height 6'4" 6'3" Weight 215 229 Hand Size 9 3/4 9 1/3 40-time 4.4 4.4

Expect the Stroud-Collins connection to pick up where they left off last season when the Texans start their 2024 campaign on the road in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

