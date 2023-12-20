Highlights Rookie QB C.J. Stroud is expected to miss second game due to concussion, Case Keenum likely to start again for Texans.

Texans' defense has been strong lately, with 14 sacks in last four games, led by Jonathan Greenard.

Texans can rely on veteran Case Keenum and running back Devin Singletary to keep playoff hopes alive while Stroud is out.

The Houston Texans are likely going to have to pull another rabbit out of a hat without their rookie sensation.

Presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud is expected to miss his second straight game as he moves through the NFL's concussion protocol, sources told ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime. Stroud suffered the concussion during the team's 30-6 Week 14 loss to the New York Jets.

Another absence for Stroud would likely mean another start for veteran Case Keenum, who was the surprise choice over Davis Mills prior to Week 15. Keenum was able to do just enough in a 19-16 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans that kept the Texans in the mix for one of the three AFC Wild Card spots.

How the Texans can cope without their rookie QB

Houston has a great chance at keeping up their playoff pace without Stroud

The Texans haven't been known for their defensive acumen this year, but they have been turning up the pressure in recent weeks. They've taken down opposing QBs 14 times over the last four games, tied for sixth-most in the league over that span.

Leading the charge has been edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who has 5.5 sacks in just the last three contests. Greenard should continue to have a major role over the next few weeks as Houston looks to secure their playoff positioning against the Cleveland Browns, who have given up 40 sacks on the year (T-eighth most), and the Tennessee Titans, who have given up 50 (fifth) on the year, including seven to the Texans in Week 15.

Player Sacks Last 3 Games Rank Jonathan Greenard (HOU) 5.5 1st Montez Sweat (CHI) 5 2nd Trey Hendrickson (CIN) 4.5 3rd Jaelan Phillips (MIA) 4 4th

On the offensive side of the ball, Keenum is a veteran who's been in high-pressure situations before (Minneapolis Miracle, anyone?). While he did throw a pick in the Week 15 win, he managed the game well, especially considering the Texans were without their top two receiving options in Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Houston is deep, however, with solid and reliable options including receivers Noah Brown and Robert Woods as well as tight end Dalton Schultz stepping up.

Another way the Texans can keep pace in the Wild Card race while Stroud is out is to ride Devin Singletary like they did in Week 15, when he had 26 carries for 121 rushing yards. It would behoove DeMeco Ryans and the Houston brass to get Singletary into a nice rhythm heading into what is likely a Week 18 winner-take-all matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, who have given up the seventh-most rush yards this year.

