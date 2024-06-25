Highlights There are high expectations for the Houston Texans next season following their acquisition-heavy offseason.

CB Desmond King knows the team is talented and hard-working, and believes Houston can remain a force in the AFC for years to come.

The team added WR Stefon Diggs and Edge Danielle Hunter to fortify their roster, making the Texans favorites to repeat as division champions in the AFC South.

The AFC playoff picture got a big shake up earlier this offseason, as the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a blockbuster trade that will see Stefon Diggs team up with young phenom C.J. Stroud as the Texans make their push into the upper echelon of Super Bowl contenders.

With the addition of Diggs, the Texans now have a WR1 to play alongside the breakout receiver tandem of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who both flourished as Stroud's top options in the passing game last year. Combined with tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon, the Texans could usurp the Miami Dolphins for the title of "most explosive offense" in 2024.

Add that offense to a team with head coach DeMeco Ryans and a defense that added All-Pro edge rusher Danielle Hunter to a defensive line that already contained NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., and Houston has a pretty obvious recipe for success.

Cornerback Desmond King, a key part of that defensive unit, told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 that he expects the new-and-improved Texans to be good for a very long time.

“I’m going on my fourth year in Houston. I’ve seen the evolution of the team and the organization just being here for those first couple of years and seeing where it’s at now, knowing my capability and what I can bring to the team, why not be here with Houston? We’re an up-and-coming team, and we’re here to stay."

Though the AFC South promises to be more competitive next year after solid offseasons from the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans still project to be the overwhelming favorite heading into the 2024 season.

Related ‘Confetti Falling Down’: Texans QB Talks Houston's Expectations The 12-year veteran believes Houston has what it takes to win the Super Bowl this season.

King: Texans "Believe In What We Have"

The Texans are tied with the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl next season

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In his seven-year career, King has recorded 473 career tackles, nine interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 35 passes defensed and 9 1/2 sacks with 2,413 return yards and five total touchdowns. He re-signed with Houston this offseason on a one-year, $2.2 million deal.

He is currently projected to be a top backup behind starters Derek Stingley Jr. and Jeff Okudah, and he'll likely have a shot at earning starting reps as a slot corner.

A former first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection and All-American who won the Jim Thorpe award as the nation’s top defensive back as a junior, King knows what premier talent looks like, and he knows the Texans have a lot of it. Yet, it's the team's hussle and collective work ethic that have impressed the veteran defensive back the most this offseason.

“Just honestly, it’s all about staying focused on the goal [of winning a Super Bowl]. We know what kind of team we have. That said, you see it every day in the locker room. It’s what we do when we go out there on that field... We’re out there putting blood, sweat and tears in every day. We know what we have, and we’ve got to believe in what we have, and that’s what really matters.”

Once the addition of Diggs went down, the Texans' Super Bowl odds skyrocketed all the way up to +1400. They also have the same +750 odds as the Bills to win the AFC, trailing only Kansas City (+300) and Baltimore (+550).

Stroud is coming off a rookie season in which he threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023 (and just five interceptions), finishing among the top 10 in passing yards (eighth), yards per attempt (8.2, third), passer rating (100.8, sixth), and first downs gained via passing (188, t-eighth).

Likewise, the defense improved greatly in Ryans' first season at the helm. After finishing 30th in total defense and 27th in scoring defense in 2022, the Texans ranked 12th and 10th in those categories in 2023. They drastically improved against the run, going from the worst rushing defense in football two years ago (170.2 rushing yards per game allowed) to the sixth-best rushing defense last season (96.6 rushing yards per game allowed).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With the additions of Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter, the Houston Texans are now the first team in NFL history to add a 100-catch receiver, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a 10+ sack pass-rusher in the same offseason.

Increased expectations for a team this young can be brutal - just ask last year's Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, the Texans are well-fortified from top to bottom, with enough star power to ensure that their floor remains high on a week-to-week basis.

If King and the rest of the retooled secondary can support the team's ferocious pass-rush and explosive offense, Houston will be a difficult out this season, and potentially for years to come.

Source: Aaron Wilson

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.