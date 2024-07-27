Highlights Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have raised the bar in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs upgraded the receiving corps to support Mahomes better as they pursue a Super Bowl three-peat.

Spearheaded by C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans are the top AFC contender with a complete and formidable roster that could dethrone Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as the next NFL dynasty, winning back-to-back Super Bowls, including hoisting three Lombardi Trophies in the last five years.

Patrick Mahomes has elevated the franchise to the pinnacle of the league and is unanimously viewed as the top quarterback in the NFL.

His dominance and top-end performance have moved the needle regarding quarterback evaluations for teams considering drafting a signal-caller near the top of the draft board.

The bar is no longer: Can this guy win us a Super Bowl? The bar is: Can this guy win us a Super Bowl and take down Mahomes in the process? Because it is going to take a lot to take down the Chiefs, as long as Mahomes is the starting quarterback.

If the 28-year-old quarterback proved anything last year - it's that he can win in the most disadvantageous situations. Mahomes was constantly let down by his offensive counterparts in 2023 - outside of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Isiah Pacheco - his weapons struggled to catch and hold onto the ball.

This offseason, Kansas City's front office prioritized that position, signing Marquise Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy, building a more complete receiving corps.

The AFC is stacked with incredible talent at the quarterback position - Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, and Deshaun Watson, to name a few on playoff-caliber teams - making it very difficult to predict which team will give the Chiefs the most issues in 2024.

However, that's exactly the goal of this piece. I am going to give my thoughts on which team has the best chance to dethrone Kansas City in the AFC and make a push to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

Why the Houston Texans are the biggest threat to the Chiefs

Houston has gone all-in with their offseason additions, and they have built one of the most complete rosters.

Landing a top quarterback in the draft is the most efficient way to build a sustainable, contending roster. That's exactly what the Houston Texans did when they selected C.J. Stroud with the second-overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Stroud instantly turned the Texans' fortunes around, leading Houston to a division title in his first season as the starter.

It's not like the roster was filled with star veteran players, either. Going into the start of last season, the Texans were an afterthought, as it was assumed that this would be a patient rebuild with a young, inexperienced roster. That was not the case, as the Ohio State product elevated the entire offense behind an offensive line viewed as shaky - at best - during training camp and preseason games.

His weapons were not viewed as top-end, go-to options, but the 22-year-old quarterback made everyone around him better.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud is the first rookie to lead the league in TD-INT ratio since Paul Governali, who did it in 1946 with the Boston Yanks.

Throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions as he was still learning the system, with a first-year head coach and one of the youngest rosters in the league, Houston knew they had their franchise quarterback. It was time to take advantage of Stroud playing on a cheap rookie contract and load up the rest of the roster. That's exactly what the front office did.

The first splash move was acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, giving Stroud another weapon in his arsenal. As part of the trade, the Texans shipped a 2025 second-round pick while receiving - in addition to Diggs - a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Houston then re-structured the 30-year-old receiver's contract, adding four void years while moving his guaranteed money into 2024, effectively giving Diggs a one-year, $22.5 million deal. It is a win-win for both parties - Diggs gets paid, while the Texans are not tied to Diggs, who can sometimes be disruptive.

In addition to bringing Diggs to the passing attack, Houston then strengthened its backfield, coughing up a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for Joe Mixon. A low-risk, high-reward transaction that now solidifies Texans' skill-position group.

Major Impact Added Via Defensive Upgrades

Danielle Hunter will serve as mentor to second-year EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Houston then turned its attention to the defense, signing pass rusher Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract, which includes $48 million guaranteed. The 29-year-old pass rusher is coming off a 16.5-sack campaign and will form one of the most lethal edge rushing combinations with last year's rookie Defensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson Jr. Complimenting that pass rush with third-year cornerback Derek Stingley nails down the cornerstone positions on that side of the ball.

In terms of team construction, the Texans arguably have a top-10 roster in the entire league. While they have bolstered their roster, teams like the Bills and Baltimore Ravens have lost significant pieces in an attempt to save money around their expensive quarterbacks. The Bengals were considered the team that could give Kansas City the most problems, but Burrow's injury history must be part of the equation when assessing Cincinnati's prospects.

The Texans may have the second-best overall roster in the AFC, and with a quarterback on a rookie deal, they can continue to overpay for pending free agents for the next few seasons.

I would still take the Chiefs to come out of the AFC, but if Stroud and Houston can hit the ground running to begin the season, the Texans are going to be a dangerous team - that everyone will want to avoid - in 2024, including Mahomes and the Chiefs.

