Highlights Rookie QB C.J. Stroud led the Texans to victory, throwing for 2 TDs and coordinating a game-winning drive.

The Texans secured a playoff berth behind Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins' big performance.

Jonathan Taylor had a standout performance, but could not overcome Gardner Minshew's poor showing.

C.J. Stroud became the fifth rookie quarterback to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a single season, threw two touchdown passes, and coordinated a game-winning touchdown drive that took up about half of the fourth quarter to lead the Houston Texans to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

The Texans overcame a season-high 11 penalties and a late extra point miss from Ka'imi Fairbairn to clinch their first playoff berth in five seasons (2019). If the Tennessee Titans defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars tomorrow afternoon, Houston will be AFC South champions for the first time since that 2019 campaign. The Colts were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Stepping up to the "Coll"

Houston's wide receiver lights up stat sheet

Stroud threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Half those totals came on Houston's first offensive snap, when the overwhelming favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors tossed an absolute bomb of a 75-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins to give the Texans an early 7-3 lead.

Collins, the fourth player in Texans' history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season, was the only Houston receiving option with more than one catch and six yards through the third quarter.

He finished the game with a career-high 195 yards on nine receptions. The first Texan outside of Collins to record a second catch was fullback Andrew Back, the man on the receiving end of Stroud's second touchdown pass of the opening half.

In the fourth quarter, Stroud finally found success targeting someone other than Collins. On the game-winning drive—a 13-play, 89-yard effort that milked 7:13 of fourth quarter clock—he connected with tight end Dalton Schultz four times for 37 yards. But at the end of the day, Collins proved to be too much for the Indianapolis secondary.

On 2nd-and-14, to avoid what could have been a sack, Stroud lobbed a pass off his back foot to a diving Collins to convert the first down. A 23-yard connection four plays later set up Devin Singletary's three-yard touchdown plunge, which provided the winning points.

The performance is even more impressive when considering Houston was missing the bulk of its receiving core: Robert Woods (hip), Noah Brown (back), and Tank Dell (fractured fibula; Week 13) were all inactive. The victory capped a surprising regular season for the Texans, who are playoff-bound despite having a preseason wins over/under total of 5.5, the lowest in the AFC South.

Taylor's legs outdone by Minshew's misery

Colts' running back put Indy's offense on his back

Jonathan Taylor gashed the Texans defense for 188 yards on 30 carries, routinely finding space against a unit that had allowed only 2.1 yards per carry combined over its last three games. His biggest touch, a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, allowed the Colts to tie the game at 14-14 on the ensuing two-point conversion. After the play, he had 16 carries for 145 yards.

Zack Moss, who filled in as the starter while Taylor was on the Physically Unable to Perform list and injured reserve, added six carries for 30 yards. He again briefly replaced Taylor as the lead back when the former Wisconsin Badger headed to the locker room briefly near the end of the third quarter. Houston's defense limited both players' impact in the final quarter, but the Colts were only in the game in the first place because of their contributions.

Indianapolis' two-headed rushing attack could not overcome a subpar effort from Gardner Minshew. The fifth-year pro completed just 54.2% of his passes (13/24) for 141 yards, and didn't inspire enough confidence in head coach Shane Steichen to call a true pass play in the game's final four minutes.

A four-yard completion from Minshew to Josh Downs on a play beginning with 4:24 left in the game was followed by seven consecutive handoffs to Taylor. Then, on 4th-and-1, Minshew's throw to to the flat to wide-open third-string back Tyler Goodson turned around the undrafted rookie. The ball went in-and-out of his hands, taking Indy's playoff aspirations with it to the turf.

The result gives a sour aftertaste to what was an appetizing season for the Colts. Following five years of patchwork solutions at quarterback—spurred by Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in 2018—they finally appear to have a potential franchise player to build around in Anthony Richardson.

Steichen also proved his mettle by keeping the team in playoff contention at all, especially after a 3-5 start to the year. Finally, being able to operate in the offseason without an glaring hole at quarterback bodes well for their future prospects.

Texans rooting interests

Houston is not pigeonholed in the No. 7 seed

Houston fans can rest easy tonight knowing their place in the playoffs is secure, but they can still benefit from certain results on Sunday. A Jaguars loss means the Texans claim the AFC's No. 4 seed and a home playoff game versus the Cleveland Browns.

If Jacksonville wins, the Texans could still be the No. 6 seed if the Miami Dolphins defeat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. That scenario would put them on the same turf as Patrick Mahomes and the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs. Victories by the Jags and Bills would mean a trip to western New York for Houston to face Buffalo in the Wild Card round.