Houston made its NFL debut in 2002 in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Texans are consensus favorites to repeat as AFC South champs.

While fans of all teams can already smell the return of football in the air, with NFL training camps officially underway, two fanbases will soon receive a preseason appetizer before the rest of the league.

The first exhibition game of the 2024 campaign is slated for August 1, as the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Mark the calendars, set the alarms.

The preseason opener kicks off an exciting weekend celebration for the Texans, too. A new Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on Saturday, and legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson is one of the seven 2024 inductees, the first to enter the Hall as a Texans player.

While this matchup marks Chicago's seventh appearance in the Hall of Fame Game since its inception in 1962, this is only the second time Houston has been invited to Canton. So, when did the Texans last make the trip? Well, it's been a while.

No Ordinary Season Debut

The Texans' inaugural game took place in August 2002

When the Houston Oilers relocated to Tennessee to become the Titans following the 1996 season, the NFL awarded the football-rich city of Houston an expansion franchise just a few years later, in October 1999.

By the summer of 2002, the Texans—donning some darker shades of red, white, and blue—were finally ready to take the field, and the league decided to introduce them to the sports world in the Hall of Fame Game, against the New York Giants.

Televised on ABC's 'Monday Night Football' before a capacity crowd in Canton, the Texans lost their inaugural bout, 34-17. The game also marked the pro debut for quarterback David Carr, who was selected first-overall by Houston in the 2002 draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Texans went on to a 4-12 record in their debut campaign in 2002. It took Houston a decade to win their first division title in 2011. Since then, they have dominated the AFC South, winning the crown in seven of 13 seasons.

In two quarters of action against the Giants, the Fresno State product completed 9-of-17 passes for 96 yards with one touchdown and interception apiece. He finished the regular season with a 52.5 completion percentage, 2,592 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 15 interceptions across 16 games.

The entire Hall of Fame Game broadcast, featuring legends Al Michaels and John Madden on the call, can be found here.

Fast Forward to a New Era

Texans enter 2024 season as AFC South favorites

Fast-forward 20+ years, and the Texans have become the most dominant team in their division, overtaking more established franchises like the Indianapolis Colts and Titans/Oilers and an expansion team that saw great success early on in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AFC South Stats Since 2011 Team Wins Point Diff Playoff Berths Playoff Record Division Titles Houston Texans 97 -300 7 5-7 7 Indianapolis Colts 105 -175 5 4-5 2 Tennessee Titans 99 -407 4 3-4 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 65 -1,143 2 3-2 2

Despite that success over the last decade and a half, at this time last year, the Texans were coming off a disastrous 2022 campaign, in which they finished with the second-worst record in the NFL (3-13-1) and missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

But their fortunes turned during the 2023 draft, as general manager Nick Caserio selected highly-touted quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second-overall pick. It didn't take long for the Ohio State product to showcase his talent, either. In 15 games, the rookie amassed 4,108 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and was later named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

With expectations soaring under the stewardship of second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, Houston is listed as the favorite to repeat as the AFC South division champion.

The Texans should boast another high-octane offense in 2024, as Stroud's supporting cast features familiar youngsters Nico Collins and Tank Dell, as well as veterans Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, who joined the fold via trade.

In 2023, Houston ranked 12th in the league in total offense (342.4), 13th in average points (22.2), and dead last in total giveaways (14).

