Highlights The Houston Texans made a major leap in 2023, going 10-7 and winning the AFC South.

Houston's aggressive offseason acquisitions of Diggs, Mixon, and Hunter turned them into Super Bowl contenders.

The Texans are the first team in NFL history to add a 100-catch receiver, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a player with 10+ sacks in the previous season.

If you want an example of a way to accelerate a rebuild, look no further than the Houston Texans. A year ago, Houston held the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans were coming off a dismal 2022 season, one that saw them finish with a 3-13-1 record. The Texans wound up losing out on the first overall pick thanks to an answered prayer from Davis Mills during the final game of the year:

Long story short, the franchise was in a dark place. They'd moved on from Deshaun Watson, and were in the beginning stages of what originally looked like a long rebuild. Thanks to some smart moves, their fortunes changed fast.

Houston selected C.J. Stroud with its first pick, and then traded back up to the third spot to select Will Anderson Jr. Those two went on to win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards, en route to a 10-7 season, in which they even managed to win a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

To take the next step, the Texans needed to make some moves before the 2024 season began. They certified their status as playoff contenders, but it seemed clear there was still room to grow before Houston became a true Super Bowl contender.

With an excellent offseason from all angles, they've just done that. In just a couple of years, the Texans have quite literally gone from worst to first in their division. Here's how they did it.

How Has Houston Faired During Past Offseasons?

The Texans have swung big in the past, with moves that have and haven't worked out so well

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports



Being that the Texans were founded in 1999, they're still a relatively new franchise, and the youngest in the NFL. As a result, Houston doesn't have as much history with the draft or free agency as other teams have in the past. Still, the franchise has swung big at times, with moves that have both helped and hurt the team in the past.

Notable Offseason Moves in Texans' History Player Acquired Player's Position Type of Acquisition Year of Acquisition Arian Foster RB Undrafted Free Agency 2009 Jonathan Joseph CB Free Agency 2011 Brock Osweiler QB Free Agency 2016 Ed Reed S Free Agency 2013 Deshaun Watson QB Draft-Day Trade 2017 Matt Schaub QB Trade 2007

Houston has been bold in the past, and it's worked out before.

Arguably the best free agency signing in Texans' history came when they picked up Arian Foster in 2009. Foster went undrafted, and Houston was quick to sign him. Foster immediately became one of the best players in the history of their franchise. He made the Pro Bowl four times, and rushed for at least 1,200 yards in each of those seasons.

Houston has made some smart moves at the quarterback position in the past as well. They landed Deshaun Watson through one of, if not, the franchise's most aggressive trades ever. During the 2017 Draft, Houston moved up 13 spots in the first round to select the young quarterback. His situation has been covered enough, but for Houston, that move paid off. Watson gave the Texans four very good years, before off-the-field issues led to his departure from the Texans.

With that in mind, they've made some blunders as well. Most notable on this list is Brock Osweiler. Osweiler saw his first NFL action in 2015, when he took over after Peyton Manning was benched.

Osweiler played well when he had his chance, and that led to the Texans giving him a four-year, $72 million deal. It's very safe to say that the move did not work out. Osweiler struggled heavily as the Texans' starter, and was traded to the Cleveland Browns just a year later.

Finally, we have Ed Reed. Most people wouldn't remember the legendary player as a Texan, and that's for good reason. Reed joined before the 2013 season, and played very poorly. Reed's play lacked substance and effort, and he openly called out the Texans' coaching staff. Reed's time in Houston was a failure on many levels.

The Texans' 2024 Offseason Is Their Best Ever

Houston made some record-breaking moves

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have had an excellent offseason. It's been so good, that they've achieved a feat that no team ever has before:

Houston made what is arguably the biggest trade of the entire offseason recently, acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. Houston sent its 2025 second-round pick, in exchange for Diggs and two late-round picks over the next two years. Diggs was excellent in 2023, as he has been over the past half-decade. He immediately becomes a consistent, reliable threat available for their young quarterback, and Houston has no long-term commitment to him after 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With the additions of Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter, the Houston Texans are now the first team in NFL history to add a 100-catch receiver, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a 10+ sack pass-rusher in the same offseason.

Houston traded for, then signed Joe Mixon to a three-year, $27 million extension. The Texans got decent production out of Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce in 2023, but neither seemed capable of becoming the team's every-down back. Houston went and fixed that issue by grabbing Mixon. The former Bengals' RB had over 1,400 all-purpose yards in 2023, and will add a new element to the Texans' offense.

Texans' 2024 Offseason Additions Player Production in 2023 Stefon Diggs 107 catches, 1,183 yards, 8 TDs Joe Mixon 1,034 rushing yards, 4.0 YPA, 9 TDs Danielle Hunter 16.5 sacks, 83 tackles, 23 TFL

Finally, Houston added a premier pass-rusher to pair alongside Will Anderson Jr. The Texans signed Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract. Hunter had a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2023, alongside 83 tackles, 41 pressures and 23 tackles for a loss. He and Anderson immediately became one of the scariest pass-rushing duos in the entire league.

Houston hit the ball way out of the ballpark with their moves this offseason. After making great picks during the draft in 2023, and watching their two first-round guys have sensational rookie years, Houston knew they had to capitalize while their quarterback was still on a rookie contract.

The Texans did just that, and have become the first team in NFL history to add a 100 catch receiver, a 1,000 yard rusher, and a 10+ sack pass-rusher in the same offseason. With these additions, they've cemented themselves as Super Bowl contenders in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.