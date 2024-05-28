Highlights The Houston Texans and wide receiver Nico Collins agreed to a three-year, $72.8 million contract on Tuesday.

Collins' broke out in his third season, the first in which he played alongside an upper-echelon quarterback.

Houston's actions indicate they view Collins as their No. 1 receiver in 2024 and beyond.

C.J. Stroud's favorite target has decided to stay with the Houston Texans for the long haul.

Early Tuesday evening, TheAthletic's Dianna Russini reported Houston and wideout Nico Collins had agreed to a three-year, $72.8 million contract extension. Collins, who was set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the 2024 season, became the fourth Texans receiver to record 1,000 yards in a single season last year.

Texans' 1,000-Yard Receivers Player 1,000-Yard Seasons Andre Johnson 7 DeAndre Hopkins 5 Brandin Cooks 1 Nico Collins 1

Collins' 1,297 yards in 2023 are the eighth-most for a Houston receiver all-time. The only players in front of him are 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Andre Johnson and current Tennessee Titans' weapon DeAndre Hopkins.

Collins Is Houston's WR1 For The Long And Short Term

They took a different approach with Stefon Diggs' contract

The Texans believe they've entered a window of contention as Stroud enters his second year in the league, and have gone all-in on making 2024 a year to remember. The biggest move they made was acquiring Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills, giving their young quarterback one of the league's best wide receiver trios in him, Collins and Nathaniel "Tank" Dell.

Many have wondered how Diggs would fit in a position room where he isn't the clear Alpha, as he eventually wore his welcome thin in both Orchard Park and Minneapolis without equally-talented alternatives. Houston presumably eliminated that possibility after landing him by cutting out the final three years of his deal, setting him up to be a one-hit wonder in their colors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nico Collins averaged the seventh-most yards per reception (16.2) in 2023, slotting above Justin Jefferson (15.8), Tyreek Hill (15.1) and Puka Nacua (14.2), among others.

Meanwhile, they extended Collins for the duration of Stroud's rookie contract -- excluding the fifth-year option -- and made him the NFL's seventh-highest paid receiver by AAV in the process. Even though he totaled just 927 yards across his first two seasons, the Texans believe his third-year production is more than a flash in the pan.

Highest-Paid WRs: Average Annual Value (Spotrac) Player AAV A.J. Brown $32,000,000 Amon-Ra St. Brown $30,002,500 Tyreek Hill $30,000,000 Davante Adams $28,000,000 Cooper Kupp $26,700,000 DeVonta Smith $25,000,000 Nico Collins $24,250,000 D.K. Metcalf $24,000,000

Barring something unforeseen, Diggs will play a pivotal role in Houston's immediate success. They simply wouldn't have brought him into their building on such a short-term basis otherwise. Regardless, the Texans' actions have given clarity to a once murky situation. In their 2024 receiving hierarchy, it's Collins residing on the throne.

