The Houston Texans had a strong season in 2023, highlighted by an unexpected home playoff win after claiming their first AFC South title since 2019. It appears that 2024 will exceed those accomplishments, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

During the offseason, Houston swung a trade with the Buffalo Bills for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He is only a former First-Team All-Pro who has had six consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards. In five of those, Diggs caught more than 100 passes, so, he was quite the addition.

Nico Collins was asked about this new offense, which also includes running back Joe Mixon, who was also acquired via trade, at his youth football camp recently. He could barely contain his excitement when discussing what's in store with KPRC2 Sports' Aaron Wilson:

Oh yeah, it's going to be dangerous, real dangerous, man. Adding Diggs to the room, it's going to be a lot of weapons. There's going to be great opportunities for everybody. It's only adding more depth, more weapons to the offense, more weapons to the team. The sky is the limit for us. Can't wait until the season is going to start.

Collins isn't alone in wanting to see this offense take the field. The Texans should be one of the NFL's most intriguing teams—and one of the best bets to dethrone the reigning champion Chiefs—in 2024.

Why the Texans Could Have 2024's Top Offense

Houston's offseason additions compliment what they already had in place

Last year's Texans finished 13th in scoring and 12th in yardage. C.J. Stroud put up a historic rookie campaign that was capped off with the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He was only sacked 38 times while guiding the team to the fewest turnovers in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J. Stroud led all qualified passers in yards per game (273.9) and interception percentage (1.0%) during his rookie campaign.

Running the ball was an issue, so Mixon, who is a four-time 1,000-yard rusher, was brought in. He has averaged more than 60 rushing yards per game in five of the last six seasons and has rushed for the fifth-most yards since 2021.

Mixon is also active in the passing game, so he can serve as a security blanket along with tight ends Dalton Schultz and fourth-round rookie Cade Stover. Collins was one of the NFL's best deep threats in 2023 to boot, and Tank Dell has elite explosiveness.

Collins 2023 WR Ranks Category Collins Rank Receptions 80 17th Receiving Yards 1,297 8th Yards/Reception 16.2 8th Deep Balls (20+ Yards)* 13 T-7th Deep Ball Rec. %* 68.4 1st Deep Ball Yards* 466 6th *PFF Stat

That leaves a lot of room for arguably the most dangerous weapon in that locker room, Diggs, who can beat almost any type of coverage.

After a playoff appearance, hopes were already high for the Texans coming into this year—their offseason additions only added to that. There may not be anybody itching to see it play out more than Collins:

Man, it's nice. I feel like the offense is a lot of weapons. Everybody has got a chance. When the ball is in their hands, an explosive play is coming. I feel like, for us, we need to continue to work on the details, continue to be us, continue to have fun and show the world what we can do. I can't wait for it.

Only time will tell if the Texans' potential matches the results.

