The Houston Texans had a hugely successful 2023 season, and one major reason for that was wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins almost instantly formed a connection with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud last year. And that led to a breakout season for the former Michigan product.

Expectations are higher for Collins and Houston this upcoming season. The Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in a bid to make a push for Super Bowl 59.

Collins is not shying away from the pressure, though. In fact, he is hoping to emulate some of the elite wide receivers he watched before entering the NFL, as he shared with ESPN.

I'm trying to get 1,500 yards, minimum. That's what I'm chasing. I'm chasing the dudes that I've been watching for years. Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, successful receivers that made the game look so easy.

Clearly, Collins has lofty goals for the 2024 NFL season. But he is far from the only one who believes he can become an elite wide receiver.

"A Generational Talent"

Collins is not the only one who sees greatness in his future

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Stroud says that he saw potential in the Michigan product in their very first training camp together. And he believes there's more to Collins that has yet to be unearthed.

When [Collins'] number is called, he always makes a play. He's a generational talent. He's like our age's Andre Johnson, in my opinion, just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his breaks, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what's to come for him.

The Texans have all the tools to be an elite offense this upcoming season. Houston added Diggs to pair him with Collins and second-year wide receiver Tank Dell. Furthermore, they added running back Joe Mixon through a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals this spring.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nico Collins went for 7+ receptions, 140+ yards, and 1+ TDs in four games in 2023, a feat that only 10 other receivers have accomplished in a single-season in NFL history.

If Stroud has trouble finding Diggs, he can turn to Collins or Dell for a completion. Mixon is coming off a 1,000+ yard season on the ground and has averaged over seven yards per reception in each of the last three seasons, a solid mark for a RB. Additionally, there is tight end Dalton Schultz, who has averaged over 10 yards per reception in each of the last three seasons.

Houston has a variety of options next year when they need a big play. And that will certainly help them in their hunt for the playoffs. Collins also recognized that their offense has the potential to give opposing coaches nightmares in the days leading into Sunday.

It's gonna be hard for defenses. I feel like for us it will give everybody else opportunities to shine and win. That's our mission. We are trying to win a Super Bowl. Can't be selfish, have to be a team player. Got to have joy for your brother when he makes a play.

This isn't the first time a Texans player, or even Collins, has talked up the team's offensive potential of this team. The pieces are clearly in place, now it's just a question of figuring out how they will mesh together for Stroud. If that happens, everybody—even the defending champs—should be on the lookout for Houston in 2024.

