Highlights Texans receiver Tank Dell is recovering well after being injured in a Florida shooting last month.

Dell, a key player for the Texans, had a promising rookie season.

Dell is set to return to the team, possibly creating one of the best WR trios in football.

Houston Texans' wide receiver Tank Dell is expected to make a full recovery after being injured in a Florida shooting last month, owner Cal McNair told reporters Monday.

It looks like Tank will make a full recovery. We saw him in the office the other day and he looked good, in good spirits. But he’ll have to rehab and get back to where he was.

On April 27, Dell found himself in a horrifying situation at a restaurant in Sanford, Florida, as he was one of 10 people injured in a shootout. Luckily, no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans also gave an update on Dell's condition, albeit a brief one. When asked about the subject, Ryans simply said that Dell would be "fine" and claimed that's all he could say on the matter.

Dell Could Be in For a Big Season

After a great rookie campaign, Dell looks to take the next step in year two

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans selected Dell in the third round of last year's draft, although even they probably didn't expect him to be an immediate star.

In just 11 games, Dell caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. He was arguably the Texans' best receiver for most of the season, and he quickly formed great chemistry with fellow star rookie C.J. Stroud.

Tank Dell 2023 Stats Stat Dell Games Played 11 Receptions 47 Receiving Yards 709 Receiving TDs 7 Yards Per Reception 15.1

Unfortunately, Dell's spectacular rookie season came to a premature end when he suffered a fractured left fibula during a Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Luckily, Ryans said last month that Dell had recovered from that gruesome injury and that he would be good to go for offseason workouts, although that was before the shooting occured.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tank Dell's 165-pound frame makes him one of just seven NFLers that weight less than 170 and leaves him tied as the 4th-lightest player in the NFL alongside the Chargers' Derius Davis and the Rams' Tutu Atwell. Tampa Bay's Deven Thompkins is the lightest, at 155 pounds, followed by Dallas' Kevontae Turpin (157), and the Steelers' Calvin Austin (162). All six players are wide receivers.

If Dell can return to that same level of play, he may be part of a special season in Houston. Not only is he joined by Nico Collins, but also trade acquisition Stefon Diggs to form possibly the best receiver trio in football. With Stroud, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, on track to improve even further next season, the Texans' offense should be a joy to watch.

Thankfully, Dell is still around to witness that potentially-special season, and soon to be in perfect health at that.

Source: Associated Press

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.