Highlights The Houston Texans are aiming to win now following the Stefon Diggs trade, according to ownership.

With Diggs aboard, the Texans boast a powerful offense alongside a greatly improved defense under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The team's Super Bowl odds have been skyrocketing following C.J. Stroud's exceptional rookie season and an active offseason.

The AFC playoff picture got a big shake up earlier this month, as the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills completed a blockbuster trade that will see Stefon Diggs team up with young phenom C.J. Stroud as the Texans make their push into the upper echelon of Super Bowl contenders.

When speaking with Randy McIlvoy of KPRC-TV, Texans owner Cal McNair spoke about the expectations for the team following the trade, including their desire to "win now":

“We embrace the expectations. That’s where we want to be. At the same time, it’s about building the team and the team being coached and working hard. It’s the day-to-day things that are going to get us where we want to get to, but we got to stay focused and work hard every day to bring about where we want to go... [it's] exciting. We want to win now.”

With the addition of Diggs, the Texans now have a WR1 to play alongside the breakout receiver tandem of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who both flourished as Stroud's top options in the passing game last year. Combined with tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon, the Texans could usurp the Miami Dolphins for the title of "most explosive offense" in 2024.

Add that offense to a team with head coach DeMeco Ryans and a defense that added All-Pro edge rusher Danielle Hunter to a defensive line that already contained NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., and Houston has a pretty obvious recipe for success. Though the AFC South promises to be more competitive next year after solid offseasons from the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans still project to be the overwhelming favorite heading into the 2024 season.

Hannah McNair: "You Want High Expectations"

The Texans' odds for a SB are climbing after a lucrative offseason

Following the addition of Diggs, the Texans' Super Bowl odds have jumped all the way up to +1400 (they were +2500 before free agency). They also have the same +750 odds as the Bills to win the AFC, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs (+325) and Baltimore Ravens (+450).

In the face of those ever-increasing odds, Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair commented on the Texans' internal expectations, and how they hope to be more than just playoff fodder for the AFC's elites.

“You want high expectations. You don’t want to go into something, going, ‘I hope we just make the playoffs. I hope we get a winning season.’ You always want the expectations to be high. I think the fact that we’re in those [Super Bowl contention] conversations is a testament to the decisions that [have been] made over the last couple of years.”

Stroud is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023 (and just five interceptions), finishing among the top 10 in passing yards (eighth), yards per attempt (8.2, third), passer rating (100.8, sixth), and first downs gained via passing (188, t-eighth).

Likewise, the defense improved greatly in Ryans' first season at the helm. After finishing 30th in total defense and 27th in scoring defense in 2022, the Texans ranked 12th and 10th in those categories in 2023. They drastically improved against the run, going from the worst rushing defense in football two years ago (170.2 rushing yards per game allowed) to the sixth-best rushing defense last season (96.6 rushing yards per game allowed).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With the additions of Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter, the Houston Texans are now the first team in NFL history to add a 100-catch receiver, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a 10+ sack pass-rusher in the same offseason.

A year ago, the Houston Texans were coming off a disastrous 2022 season. They finished in last place in the AFC South with a 3-13-1 record, and to make matters worse, they cost themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by winning their regular-season finale against the Colts.

Now, not even 12 months after drafting C.J. Stroud, the team is breaking into the upper echelon of the NFL. Expectations haven't been this high in Houston in a long time, but if the McNairs are to be believed, the Texans are welcoming the increased pressure.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.