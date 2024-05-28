Highlights Rookie QB C.J. Stroud excelled last season, and is now paired with star WR Stefon Diggs.

Houston needs to focus on potential defensive improvements in 2024 after offensive success in 2023.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is excited about Diggs joining the team, highlighting the explosive potential of the team's WR room and confidence in Diggs' track record.

The Houston Texans got an incredible season out of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud last year. Now, with the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the team is starting to chirp.

While it is only May, at least one member of the Texans' WR corps believes that Houston will make defenses sweat in 2024.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans Trade Targets and Candidates The Houston Texans could look to beef up their defense in 2024 after a successful offensive campaign in 2023.

The Houston Texans' WR Room Is Stacked

They have a burgeoning star at QB to deliver the ball

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While the Texans missed out on Keenan Allen, who ended up with the Chicago Bears, they instead swapped a 2025 second-round draft pick with the Buffalo Bills for Diggs.

Stefon Diggs 2023 Receiving Stats Stat Diggs Games Played 17 Receptions 107 Yards 1,183 Touchdowns 8

Diggs joins talented receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, the latter of whom is recovering from a broken leg suffered late last season. Collins had over 1,200 receiving yards last season, and Dell was on pace for a similar number before the injury. Dell is also coming off of being shot in the leg during the off-season.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is predictably excited, telling ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime:

[It] opens up the playbook for us and it puts a lot of stress on the defense. We want to put defenses in binds, and I think with those three guys it allows us to do that because they are so different, and they can all do different things. But at the end of the day, they are all explosive finishers with the football, and that is what makes those guys great players. They can win on third down, and they can finish and get in the end zone, and that's what we look for at all skill positions on offense.

Stroud, as it should be noted, had 273.9 yards passing per game in 2023. That led the league for qualified passers as a rookie.

Diggs didn't attend the Texans' second set of OTAs, but that hasn't stopped the team from dreaming big. Diggs has been with the team for other off-season activities. Ryans continued:

It's been really fun working with Diggs. You talk about a guy who's dialed in, a guy who loves football. It's been fun to work with him. It's been fun just to see the chemistry that starts to build in our locker room with him, our quarterback, the other receivers, offensive players, defensive players. He's going to be a really great fit with what we do here.

There may be some concern about regression with Diggs -- he hasn't had a game with over 100 yards receiving in his last 13 games, including the playoffs. But Ryans isn't worried:

We always go back to the tape and we look at a player in totality. We don't look at this amount of weeks, or those weeks, we look at the entire season. We look at the guy's entire career, what he's done, how he's been productive. [Diggs] has been an All-Pro player, he's been a Pro Bowl player, over 1,000 yards for multiple seasons.

Stroud also echoed this excitement ahead of the 2024 season inwhich Houston has some lofty expectations for the first time in years:

[Diggs] adds a ton of value to that room. There's a lot of wisdom that he carries that I think he'll spread to the other guys. He's been reaching out to really everybody, and I think that whole room in general is going to be great. I think we're all going to feed off of each other. It's going to be very fun and very exciting just to work with everybody in that room, and I'm very excited for it.

If Stroud builds upon a strong rookie season and Diggs returns to form, and if Dell is back healthy from his on- and off-field injuries, the Texans' excitement might well be warranted.

Source: DJ Bien-Aime

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.