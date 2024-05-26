Highlights The Texans gained an important offensive weapon in Joe Mixon, known for consistent 1,000-yard seasons.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans praises Dameon Pierce's dedication and sees a productive year with both backs in rotation.

Houston needs improved ground game production despite strong passing; Mixon & Pierce may provide the necessary spark.

When the 2024 season begins, the Houston Texans will have a ton of dangerous options on the offensive side of the ball. C.J. Stroud, new addition Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell will be the keys for a passing game that was fifth in yardage last season. However, it is the ground game that will take the Texans to the next level.

This is why former Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon falling into their lap was a dream come true. He has consistently delivered 1,000-yard rushing seasons when healthy and also provides a credible receiving threat. That should be great for the team, but seems to leave the former lead back, Dameon Pierce, in a tough spot.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans sees things differently. He had high praise for Pierce's work ethic and envisions touches for both of his running backs this season. This is what Ryans said on Thursday:

What I have seen from Dameon this offseason is a guy who has put in the work. I see Dameon having a very clear head space as we are out working, and I think that will allow him to have a really productive year this year. He has everything it takes to be a really good running back for us and I think him and Joe as a one-two punch would be very beneficial for us all.

To his point, concerns about running backs declining with more touches has been one of the NFL's notable trends recently. Keeping both players fresh, particularly 27-year-old Mixon, will potentially pay dividends come playoff time.

The Texans Need More Production on the Ground

Houston won in spite of their rushing a year ago

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Houston finished 2023 22nd in rushing yards and 29th in yards per carry. Their leading rusher, Devin Singeltary, ended the season with fewer than 900 rushing yards and only four touchdowns on the ground.

Even with one of the league's most lethal passing games, the Texans won't sniff a Super Bowl without getting more than that from their running backs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Mixon finished 2023 with nine rushing touchdowns. That's more than the six rushing touchdowns that Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce combined for in 2023, despite securing 81.3% of Houston's rush attempts. Mixon's 12 total touchdowns last season beat Houston's running back room, which finished with nine.

So, after a disappointing year when he finished with only 2.9 yards per carry and 416 rushing yards, Pierce will get a second crack at being a spell back. This time, the guy in front of him is more reliable. Mixon's 2023 was underwhelming by his standards, yet he still racked up 1,034 rushing yards.

That's what Houston signed up for. Hopefully, it'll bring the best out of Pierce too. That duo could make the Texans a tough afternoon for any opposing defense if they perform well.

