Highlights Texans are aiming high for the 2024 season after a successful 2023, seeking to win a Super Bowl.

The team bolstered their roster with star players in the offseason to enhance their chances.

Case Keenum praises new acquisitions like Stefon Diggs, saying the wideout hasn't lost a step since they last played.

With 11 years of experience in the NFL, Case Keenum has become familiar with what a contender looks like in the offseason.

After spending 2023 with a Houston Texans squad that outperformed expectations and won the AFC South, it appears the team is not yet satisfied. According to Keenum, the ball club is heading into 2024 with much higher aspirations:

There was obviously a lot of success, and guys are very proud of what we were able to do and what [C.J. Stroud] was able to do. There’s still some meat on the bone. We still want to get after it. We want to finish with the confetti falling down and winning the last one and we weren’t there.

A year ago, these remarks may have been scoffed at by many. However, C.J. Stroud's stellar play in his rookie season placed Houston squarely in the contention circle. Now, moving forward, the Texans will not be underestimated in what should be a crowded and competitive AFC conference.

Related Texans' $75 Million Man Wants '1,500 Yards Minimum' in 2024 This Houston Texans wide receiver is hoping to have a truly elite season in 2024.

Houston Texans Have the Firepower

With a star-studded roster, the Texans are all in on winning a ring this season

Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

After making it to the Divisional Round in the 2023 playoffs, general manager Nick Caserio went into this offseason aggressive. He signed players like Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, and Azeez Al-Shaair to help improve the defense.

He also traded for Buffalo Bills' All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs and Cincinnati Bengals star RB Joe Mixon. A former teammate of Keenum, the 36-year-old quarterback discussed what it's like being reunited, and what he's seen from the receiver so far:

He’s a dynamic player and he hasn’t lost a step. If anything, he has got more savviness and can put some extra sauce on some routes when he needs to and win. He’s done a great job of continuing to build his craft and work his tools, his tool set, and I’m excited to see what he can do in the fall.

While all the new talent is fun, the returning stars in Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Laremy Tunsil, Will Anderson Jr., and Derek Stingley Jr. also provide flashy names that should help elevate the team's overall play.

While the AFC is filled with tough competition, it's tough not to buy into this Texans ball club, which was one of the more exciting squads in football last season.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: The Texans' passing offense went from 25th in the league with an average of 196.7 yards per game in 2022 to seventh with an average of 245.5 in 2023.

Assuming they continue to build on their momentum, they're one of the top contenders in the league, and may be able to get that confetti after all.

Source: Click2Houston

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.