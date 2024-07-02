Highlights The Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach and drafted QB C.J. Stroud in 2023 leading to an instant turnaround.

The team had a successful 2023 season, winning the AFC South and reaching the Wild Card Round.

Ryans emphasizes starting from ground zero and focusing on fundamentals for the 2024 season, with new additions like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon.

Coming off the 2022 season, the Houston Texans were 3-13-1 with Lovie Smith as their head coach and Davis Mills as their starting quarterback. Following that performance, the team hired former player DeMeco Ryans, who was serving as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator. Then, they drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This series of events amounted to immediate success, including a 10-7 record, winning the AFC South, and beating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round.

While all of that success would make any team feel good, the head coach discussed that narrative with NFL Network's Rhett Lewis at the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, and it's clear that's not impacting their preparation for the 2024 season whatsoever.

The most exciting thing, what I love about the NFL is it doesn't matter what happened last year. You get to hit reset. To start back from ground zero, I love that, going back to our Day 1 fundamentals, installs, and seeing guys truly grow and seeing how far we can get before the Hall of Fame Game, see our young players get better and compete against each other. That's what I enjoy most. I still enjoy -- and it comes back to the Senior Bowl -- I still enjoy the growth and development of young players. That's what gets me going. That's why I enjoy coaching is to just have some type of imprint on those guys to help them to go and achieve whatever they want to achieve in their careers.

Related Is There Too Much Hype Surrounding the Houston Texans? In year two of the C.J. Stroud era, it appears the hype might have already gone too far for the 2024 Houston Texans.

A Lookahead to the Texans' 2024 Campaign

The Texans made several offseason acquisitions, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

While the Texans "get to hit reset," as Ryans mentioned, that doesn't mean he won't remember that success.

That football season, 2023, is one I'll always remember. It was a special one because we were able to do it with special people. Getting C.J. and getting Will (Anderson) and Tank (Dell), so many young guys who contributed to flipping that culture in such a short period of time. It doesn't happen easy, it doesn't happen quickly without the right people. I'm very excited to have those guys and to work with those guys and to have the year that we had.

Heading into 2024, the Texans will get another season of Stroud, who accomplished a lot as a rookie, including an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

C.J. Stroud 2023 Stats Year Team Passing Stats 2023 HOU 319-of-499 (63.9%), 4,108 passing yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs

Another season of Stroud with weapons like Nico Collins and a returning Tank Dell would've already been an exciting narrative for the team, but this offseason, they added running back Joe Mixon, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and more. These additions bolster both their offense and defense, with Hunter pairing with another 2023 first-round pick, Will Anderson.

Coming off a 10-7 record and a playoff win, the team is hoping for more success, of course, but the head coach isn't afraid to -- as he says -- start back from ground zero.

People talk about how exciting of a year it was, but I throw up a stat to our guys this offseason, like, 'Look, I know we won some games, but guys, look, we had 10 games within one score, and these games were down to the wire and we had to find a way at the end.' That doesn't change. That's the NFL. It's about being smart, being confident in those crucial situations, like the last two minutes of a game. Can you go perform? Can you be clear-minded and go execute the details of your job to the highest level? That's what it'll come down to. So I just always remind them, like, 'Hey, we didn't just blow everybody out!' Those games can go either way, and you have to continue to prepare that way coming into this new season. It's not just going to happen again. You have to start back over at ground zero and work your way back up.

Source: Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.