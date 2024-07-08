Highlights The Texans' Steven Sims has high expectations for the wide receiver corps in 2024.

The addition of Stefon Diggs makes the Texans' wide receiver corps one of the best in the NFL.

The depth and versatility of the wide receiver corps results in sky-high potential for the passing game.

Expectations are high for the Houston Texans wide receiver corps heading into the 2024 season from both the fans and the players themselves.

Wideout Steven Sims told Aaron Wilson from KPRC about his expectations of what could be considered as the best wide receiver corps in the NFL heading into 2024:

We’ve got a great group. I can’t wait to get back to camp. It’s going to be so much fun. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of big plays, a lot of fun, but it’s a business, and it’s work. It’s time to get back to work and I’m excited to go back to work with the group we’ve got. I feel like from top to bottom everybody can get it done.

After the Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason, the Texans hype train took off. Houston's group pass catchers was already talented, but now they're one of the best and deepest wide receiving corps in the NFL.

Related Is There Too Much Hype Surrounding the Houston Texans? In year two of the C.J. Stroud era, it appears the hype might have already gone too far for the 2024 Houston Texans.

How Texans WR Room Works Together

Loaded Texans wide receiver corps gives the offense tons of versatility in the offense.

© Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are going to have to make some really difficult decisions in training camp, as they can't carry all the wide receivers they currently roster. Nonetheless, they will have one of the best wide receiver corps this season with the addition of Diggs, and whoever ends up getting cut is likely to be scooped up off waivers very quickly.

Houston Texans WR Depth Chart 2024 Player 2023 Stats Stefon Diggs 107 rec/1,183 yds/8 TD Nico Collins 80 rec/1,297 yds/8 TD Tank Dell 49 rec/709 yds/7 TD John Metchie III 16 rec/158 yds Noah Brown 33 rec/567 yds/2 TD Robert Woods 40 rec/426 yds/1 TD Ben Skowronek 8 rec/66 yds/1 TD Xavier Hutchinson 8 rec/90 yds Steven Sims 3 rec/25 yds

With the addition of Diggs, the Texans have different wide receivers that can excel in different areas. As the Texans' best route runner, Diggs should come in and be the chain mover, providing C.J. Stroud with a safety net. Nico Collins provides size in the wide receiver room, while Tank Dell is the deep threat that can open up the field for everyone else.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Three of the Houston Texans wide receivers finished top-20 in yards-per-reception in 2023, with Noah Brown finishing fourth (17.2), Nico Collins finishing seventh (16.2), and Tank Dell finishing 20th (15.1).

As you go down the Texans' depth chart, there's tons of talent to spare. Noah Brown just had his most productive season as a pro and is probably the best WR4 in the NFL, John Metchie III is a good separator that has yet to see enough playing time to really pop, and Skowronek and Sims are gadget players who can keep the defense guessing.

Houston has everything that a team could want and more in their wide receiver corps, with legitimate top-three potential as an offense in 2024.

Source: Aaron Wilson from KPRC

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.