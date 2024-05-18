Highlights Tank Dell has recovered from a gunshot wound and returned to practice for the Houston Texans.

Dell will have a new role in 2024 alongside WR1 Stefon Diggs, reducing the pressure on him.

Dell was crucial in the Texans' 2023 turnaround, and his return to full strength is essential for their success in 2024.

After an unfortunate incident that saw Houston Texans' wide receiver Tank Dell suffer a gunshot wound as an innocent bystander, fans of the defending AFC South champions can be at ease knowing their second-year playmaker has returned to practice, according to Aaron Wilson.

On April 27, Dell found himself in a horrifying situation at a restaurant in Sanford, Florida, as he was one of 10 people injured in a shootout. Luckily, no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Dell was expected to make a full recovery, per the Texans' owner Cal McNair, and it appears he is right on track with his recovery and journey back onto the field.

The Texans will need all the firepower they can get if they want to repeat with another AFC South title in 2024, and Dell was a key contributor to the team's offensive success from a year ago.

Dell finished 2023 with 47 receptions, 709 yards, and seven touchdowns in 11 games played before fracturing his Fibula in a Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Now, the second-year wide receiver is getting back in stride after a string of unfortunate events.

Dell Will Have a New Role in 2024

Stefon Diggs is the clear WR1, but Dell will help take pressure off the former Buffalo Bill

Dell had a phenomenal rookie campaign and found an incredible level of chemistry with fellow 2023 draftee C.J. Stroud. The Texans have bolstered the roster with receiving help by trading for Diggs and re-signing tight end Dalton Schultz, meaning Dell won't have as much pressure to be the No. 1 playmaker in 2024.

Tank Dell 2023 Stats Stat Dell Games Played 11 Receptions 47 Receiving Yards 709 Receiving TDs 7 Yards Per Reception 15.1

Dell was a massive contributor in the grand scheme of things when analyzing the Texans' incredible turnaround in 2023. Houston went 3-13-1 just two seasons ago in 2022, and are now one of the most feared teams in the AFC with a potent offense and complete roster.

Based on videos posted to social media of Dell's first time back at practice, it appears the 24-year-old has full range of motion and his lateral quickness is still visibly present.

The hunters have become the hunted, and having Dell at full strength will go a long way for the Texans to repeat the success they saw in 2023, which had the offense ranked 7th in passing yards per game (245.5).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tank Dell's 165-pound frame makes him one of just seven NFLers that weight less than 170 and leaves him tied as the 4th-lightest player in the NFL alongside the Chargers' Derius Davis and the Rams' Tutu Atwell. Tampa Bay's Deven Thompkins is the lightest, at 155 pounds, followed by Dallas' Kevontae Turpin (157), and the Steelers' Calvin Austin (162). All six players are wide receivers.

As things stand, fans can expect Dell to suit up for the Texans' Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which will feature an enticing battle of second-year QBs. However, as there is with any major injury such as a fractured fibula or gunshot wound, there could be some inevitable setbacks.

One way or the other, Houston is shaping up for another exciting season, and having Dell at full force would be massive for the team's offensive outlook in 2024.

