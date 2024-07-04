Highlights Stroud's teammates, like Tank Dell, believe he has the potential to become the best quarterback in the league if he continues on his current trajectory.

C.J. Stroud's impressive rookie season led to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The addition of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans' roster could make Stroud's life even easier, potentially leading to a special year for the team's offense.

The NFL is a QB-driven league, and some of the sport's biggest stars play the ever-important position. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow are among the most well-known names in football today. Each veteran has had years to make their case for the best active quarterback.

However, fresh blood enters the fray every season, ready to prove their worth. Last year debuted a few head-turning rookie quarterbacks. Yet, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud stood above the rest, taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Entering year two, many are excited to see how Stroud builds upon a sensational start to his career. His teammates are among the eager. One of them, Tank Dell, recently told I Am Athlete that Stroud could not only be among the top dogs at his position but emerge as the clear-cut best if he stays on his current trajectory:

He just brings a special type of swag. I for sure feel like C.J. got the opportunity to be the best quarterback in the league. Not me just saying that because of who he is to me but just like what I’m seeing him do each and every week. What the world sees, they’re seeing exactly what we’re seeing. How he just coming out there as a 21-year-old man going against grown men, and he’s out here just balling every week. How consistent he is. I feel like C.J. gotta keep doing what he’s doing to bridge the gap between him and Mahomes.

Teammates always hype each other up, but Dell brings up valid points. Chief among them, Stroud was a Pro Bowler at 21 years old, often performing as the best player on the field every week. His dedication and focus has often been praised, even by members of other organizations. Stroud is a special quarterback.

Stroud Had a Historic Rookie Season

The numbers don't lie, and they may indicate a successful career to come.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A playoff win would likely be what Stroud considers the highlight of his rookie campaign, but that is a team effort. That answer would highlight his drive but diminish how incredibly he performed as a 21-year-old. Stroud's rookie season was strong enough to garner MVP votes.

Stroud vs. Elite QBs in 2023 Player Passing Yards per Game INT% Passer Rating Josh Allen 253.3 3.1 92.2 Joe Burrow 230.9 1.6 91.0 Lamar Jackson 229.9 1.5 102.7 Patrick Mahomes 261.4 2.3 92.6 C.J. Stroud 273.9 1.0 100.8

He led the NFL in passing yards per game and touchdown-interception ratio, something that only Joe Montana (1989) and Tom Brady (2007) have also ever accomplished in the same season.

Stroud was the first rookie to lead the league in touchdown-interception ratio since the NFL merger. No qualified QB in 2023 had a lower interception percentage than Stroud.

Last year also saw Stroud finish with the third-highest passer rating by a rookie in NFL history. He was the fifth rookie to clear 4,000 passing yards and had the third-most of any rookie season. His first career interception came on his 192nd pass attempt, an NFL record to begin a career.

As a rookie, Stroud displayed impressive ball security, and flashed the ability to hit big throws. He's the real deal.

Houston Added Major Weapons This Offseason

Stroud's life could be even easier with new additions.

Dell, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz were Stroud's favorite targets last season. They each finished with more than 600 receiving yards and at least five receiving touchdowns. The Texans added two guys who may be even more dangerous.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: C.J Stroud and Tank Dell connected for 709 yards through the air, the eighth-most by any rookie duo. They managed that in only 11 games together.

Entering the RB room is Joe Mixon, a veteran who has a nose for the endzone. He will take some pressure off the passing game and is a capable receiver.

However, the big fish is Stefon Diggs, who was brought in from Buffalo. The two-time All-Pro has recorded six straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns. With all due respect to Collins and Dell, Diggs is one of those WRs who can instantly transform an offense. Ask Buffalo how their franchise quarterback looked before Diggs.

The 2024 season could be a special year for Houston's offense. The line is solid, the running backs are better, and the WRs may be the most lethal in the league.

Yet, ask anyone in the organization, and their success will start with the man under center. Stroud is a great player who could cement himself as the NFL's best if he builds upon a tremendous rookie season.

Source: I Am Athlete

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.