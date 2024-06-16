Highlights The Texans went from 3-13-1 to 10-7 in 2023 and were crowned AFC South champs.

Players feel the weight of high expectations this season after a surprising 2023 turnaround.

WR Tank Dell, back after injury, is feeling great after undergoing surgery on a torn fibula.

The Houston Texans were one of the surprise stories of the 2023 NFL season.

After a 3-13-1 finish in 2022 and drafting second overall, the Texans emerged in a big way in 2023, led by rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans, and rookie QB sensation C.J. Stroud.

Starting the season 0-2, the Texans finished with a 10-7 record, securing their first AFC South division title in four seasons. Houston then beat the Cleveland Browns decisively in the wildcard round, before they were outmatched against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

This year, the Texans aren't surprising anyone, and their players know it.

Texans Ready for High Expectations This Season

Tank Dell and co. know that teams will be ready for Houston.

Wide receiver Tank Dell, who returned to the field less than a month after suffering a gunshot wound this offseason, says the team is prepared to face higher expectations in 2024.

Speaking to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Dell made it clear that the team is eying more than just a playoff appearance this season.

"We ready... We're all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, things like that. So we're ready to go work."

The Texans turned their focus to locking in their core for the long-term, as they signed WR Nico Collins to a three-year extension earlier this offseason.

As for Dell, this can be his year to prove that he's part of Houston's long-term plans to build a perennial contender. Dell showed some promise in his rookie season, catching 47 passes for 709 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Dell put up those numbers in 11 games, as his season was cut short, suffering a torn fibula in early December.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tank Dell averaged 15.1 yards per catch in his rookie season, good for 20th in the NFL, behind teammates Nico Collins (7th with 16.2) and Noah Brown (4th with 17.2)

The good news is, Dell is feeling good in his recovery and is hoping to play a full season in his sophomore campaign.

"I'm way better. I feel like I'm way better than I was last year at this time. The little bit of experience I got before I got injured, I already know the playbook. So I don't have to put too much stress on that. I'm just working every day. I know I'm ready."

Dell and the Texans are hoping to reach another level in 2024. Houston certainly doesn't have the toughest division to conquer, as many would argue the AFC South doesn't quite have the contenders that the AFC North or West have.

Not having to deal with the likes of the Chiefs, Ravens or Bills in their division certainly gives Houston the opportunity to rack up wins and host a couple of playoff games. Their competition in the South includes:

The Colts, who have question marks around Anthony Richardson coming off a shoulder injury.

The Jaguars, who lost five of their last six games in 2023, leaving doubts as to whether they're true contenders.

The Titans, who are building around a rookie head coach and second-year pro Will Levis in a brand new offense.

The Texans have the 26th toughest schedule this season, which will certainly help them gain a leg up on other AFC contenders.

Their road to defend their AFC South title begins in Week 1, when they visit the Indianapolis Colts, the same Colts they beat in the season finale last year to clinch the division.

