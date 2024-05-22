Highlights Texans WR Tank Dell is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in April but practiced with the team on May 21.

Dell was one of the NFL's best as a rookie until he suffered a broken leg in Week 11 of the 2023 regular season.

Dell could team with Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs to form one of the NFL's elite wide receiver groups.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell's recovery from a gunshot wound suffered on April 27 took a gigantic leap forward after he participated in OTAs with his team on May 21, catching passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Dell seemed to practice without limitations at the voluntary offseason workout, doing 7-on-7 drills and catching passes from Stroud.

The Texans are coming off a surprise run to the AFC South Division title in 2023 and head coach DeMeco Ryans said he was encouraged by what he saw from Dell during the workout (via The Score:)

Obviously, we know (Dell) went through a very tragic situation. We’re just happy that he’s here, happy that he’s back out doing what he loves doing, and that’s playing football. So, it’s fun to see him running around and being the same player he’s been before, just making plays and being a dynamic player for us. So, everyone is excited to see Tank back.

Dell was attending a private event in Sanford, Florida, when a teenage gunman opened fire and shot 10 people. Dell was a bystander during the shooting and was treated at a local hospital. The suspected gunman, a 16-year-old, was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

Related Texans' Triple Threat: Could All 3 Houston Receivers Reach 1k In 2024? The Texans' receiving trio is poised to become only the fifth in NFL history to all reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Texans Need Tank Dell to Make Run at AFC Championship

Pairing NFL All-Pro Stefon Diggs with Dell and Nico Collins could form an unstoppable WR group

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans drafted Dell out of the University of Houston in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 69 overall) after he had back-to-back seasons of at least 90 receptions and 1,300 receiving yards for the Cougars in 2021 and 2022 — a stretch in which he also caught 29 touchdown passes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The first time the Houston Texans drafted a wide receiver in the first round was University of Miami wide receiver Andre Johnson at No. 3 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft. In 2024, Johnson became the first player to start his career with the Texans to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dell was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL through the first 11 games of the regular season before he suffered a broken leg that required surgery and forced him to miss the final six games of the season. Dell finished the season with 47 receptions for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Tank Dell 2023 Stats Stat Dell Games Played 11 Receptions 47 Receiving Yards 709 Receiving TDs 7 Yards Per Reception 15.1

Expectations will be elevated in 2024 with the emergence of Stroud as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks as a rookie and the addition of NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills via a trade. That's not to mention the return of the Texans' leading wide receiver from 2023, Nico Collins, who had 80 receptions for 1,297 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.