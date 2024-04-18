Highlights Stefon Diggs has reached 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons.

Nico Collins experienced a remarkable transformation with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.

Tank Dell's exceptional rookie year suggests he's on track to exceed the 1,000-yard mark next season.

In football, just as in life, the pie isn't always big enough for everyone to get a slice of the size they believe they deserve. This sentiment rings especially true for wide receivers in the NFL, where talent is abundant, but opportunities are finite.

The Houston Texans find themselves in this very scenario, having recently acquired superstar wideout Stefon Diggs to complement third-year breakout Nico Collins and rookie sensation Tank Dell. Together, they form a formidable trio poised to make waves in the NFL.

Their exceptional talent raises an intriguing prospect: Could they become one of the select few wide receiver trios to each amass over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season?

This accomplishment has only been achieved four times in NFL history, most recently by the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. Now, the Texans' trio set their sights on making history of their own.

Related Future Fusion: Data Says Stefon Diggs and C.J. Stroud Are Match Made in Heaven The skill set of Houston's recent acquisition, Stefon Diggs, is an analytical match with the strengths of rookie sensation C.J. Stroud.

Tank Dell's Surprise

Dell was one of the best rookie WRs in the NFL last season

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, the Texans' third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, weighs just 165 pounds. Despite being one of the lightest receivers in the NFL, Dell plays much bigger than his weight and had a much bigger rookie season than most expected.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tank Dell's 165-pound frame makes him one of just seven NFLers that weight less than 170 and leaves him tied as the 4th-lightest player in the NFL alongside the Chargers' Derius Davis and the Rams' Tutu Atwell. Tampa Bay's Deven Thompkins is the lightest, at 155 pounds, followed by Dallas' Kevontae Turpin (157), and the Steelers' Calvin Austin (162). All six players are wide receivers.

Dell was on track for a 1,000-yard season before his journey was abruptly halted by a fibula fracture in Week 13. Heading into that game, he boasted an impressive 70.9 receiving yards per game, needing just 48.5 yards per game over the Texans' last six contests to reach the coveted milestone. Although his season was cut short by the injury, data suggests that he's primed to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in 2024.

Since 2020, only seven receivers have averaged more than 2.20 yards per route run in their rookie seasons (minimum of 250 routes), according to PFF: Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Chris Olave, Rashee Rice, Christian Watson, and Tank Dell.

Excluding Dell, these six receivers have accumulated a total of 13 NFL seasons. An impressive ten of those resulted in 1,000-yard campaigns (76.9 percent). The only three instances of non-1,000 yard seasons among those 13 tries were Watson's two seasons and Rice, who fell just short at 938 yards last year.

If Dell can make a full recovery from his leg injury, all indications suggest that he'll surpass the 1,000-yard mark next season.

Nico Collins' Breakout

Collins set career-highs with C.J. Stroud at QB last season

Nico Collins' first two seasons in the NFL left much to be desired. The Michigan product managed just 33 receptions for 446 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign, and his sophomore year saw marginal improvement with 37 receptions for 481 yards and two touchdowns. However, the dynamic changed with the arrival of C.J. Stroud. Subsequently, Collins racked up 1,297 yards and experienced one of the most remarkable breakout seasons in NFL history.

In 2021, Collins generated -7 receiving yards over expected, according to Next Gen Stats. Disappointingly, his performance worsened in 2022, plummeting to -63 receiving yards over expected. However, 2023 saw a remarkable resurgence. Collins not only reversed course but also led the NFL with a staggering +399 receiving yards over expected.

Collins' transformation is just as remarkable when considering his yards per route run. In 2022, he struggled, averaging a mere 1.68 yards per route, according to PFF. However, in 2023, that figure soared to an impressive 3.10, second only to Tyreek Hill. Collins' improvement of +1.42 yards per route from 2022 to 2023 was the largest leap by any player in the NFL last season (minimum 100 routes in both years).

Largest Increase in Yards/RR from 2022 to 2023 (PFF) Player Yards/RR Increase Nico Collins +1.42 Brandon Aiyuk +1.10 Brandon Johnson +0.98 George Pickens +0.73 Noah Brown +0.71

With Stroud at the helm, Collins has evolved into a completely different player, poised to be a perennial 1,000-yard receiver in the league.

Stefon Diggs' Consistency

Diggs has gained over 1,000 yards in six straight seasons

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs, the seasoned veteran of the trio, epitomizes consistency in reaching the 1,000-yard milestone year after year. With a blend of refined route-running and elite hands, Diggs stands as a paragon of reliability among NFL wide receivers.

Over the past six seasons, Diggs has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark every single year. Mike Evans is the only other player in the NFL to achieve this since 2018.

The Texans' newest addition is a virtual lock to surpass 1,000 receiving yards due to his consistent ability to attract elite target numbers. With a knack for creating separation and commanding the ball, he has amassed an impressive 1,140 targets since entering the league in 2015, ranking fourth-highest in the NFL over that span.

Despite facing heightened competition for targets in the upcoming season, Diggs and C.J. Stroud are a match made in heaven, and he is poised to extend his streak to seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

How the Trio Works Together

Stroud will have to stay efficient and spread the ball around

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

En route to claiming the Rookie of the Year title last season with an all-time rookie performance, C.J. Stroud amassed 4,108 yards through the air, ranking eighth in the NFL, despite attempting just 499 passes, which tied for 14th. His impressive 8.2 yards per attempt trailed only Brock Purdy (9.6) and Tua Tagovailoa (8.2), placing him third in the league.

Stroud did miss Weeks 15 and 16 due to a concussion, but the Texans' offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, and the coaching staff should consider increasing their passing volume, given the talent of their wide receiver corps and Stroud's abilities.

In all five previous instances of receiver trios surpassing 1,000 yards each, the respective team's quarterback threw for over 4,000 yards. Although Mark Rypien (3,768 yards) and Doug Williams (585 yards) combined for over 4,000 passing yards for the 1989 Washington team, the trend underscores the significance of quarterbacks exceeding the 4,000-yard mark.

1,000-Yard WR Trios in NFL History Team WR1 WR2 WR3 WAS (1989) Gary Clark (1,229) Art Monk (1,186) Ricky Sanders (1,138) ATL (1995) Eric Metcalf (1,189) Bert Emanuel (1,039) Terance Mathis (1,039) IND (2004) Reggie Wayne (1,210) Marvin Harrison (1,113) Brandon Stokley (1,077) ARI (2008) Larry Fitzgerald (1,431) Anquan Boldin (1,038) Steve Breaston (1,006)

Dan Fouts, Jeff George, Peyton Manning, and Kurt Warner all surpassed this milestone in their respective seasons, highlighting the necessity for quarterbacks to achieve this feat to elevate their trio of 1,000-yard receivers.

When assessing the path for the Texans' receiver trio to make history, projecting their performance on a per-route basis offers valuable insights. Dell (2.22), Diggs (2.10), and Collins (2.09) all boast career yards per route over 2.00, according to PFF.

Diggs has consistently maintained a high route count, with the last time he ran fewer than 500 routes in a season being in 2019. Collins averaged 27.9 routes per game last season, while Dell averaged 32.0. To reach 500 routes in a season would require an average of 29.4 routes per game and participation in 17 games. With the acquisition of Diggs and the talent of Stroud, an uptick in pass volume for the Texans is foreseeable in 2024.

Even if each player runs just 500 routes and their yards per route regress to 2.00, the trio would all still surpass the 1,000-yard mark. With their demonstrated abilities and the support of quarterback Stroud, the Texans' receiver trio is poised to etch their names in the record books.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.