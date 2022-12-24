Highlights Noichaiboon's Muay Thai-style elbow attack on his opponent led to a three-year ban from football and immediate sacking by Bangkok FC.

Despite apologising for his actions and appealing the ban, he was unsuccessful and remains suspended until March 2025.

Noichaiboon expressed remorse and desire for redemption, but it's uncertain if any team will take the risk of signing him post-ban.

Back in 2022, a Thai footballer attacked one of his opponents during a game in one of the most dangerous acts of violence seen in football in quite some time. There have been some reckless fouls in the Premier League over the years, but nothing quite like this. Aitsaret Noichaiboon, who played for Bangkok FC in Thailand's third-tier, launched a Muay Thai-style elbow on Bangkok University FC's Supasan Ruangsuphanimit in March.

In the last minute of the match in which Bangkok FC were 3-0 down, Noichaiboon was clipped by Ruangsuphanimit after a tackle. Noichaiboon stumbled before seeing red and running towards his opponent. As he reached Ruangsuphanimit, he produced an awful elbow to the face that knocked the victim down.

He obviously received a red card and it left Ruangsuphanimit needing 24 stitches for his facial wound. Noichaiboon, who had only joined Bangkok FC several months earlier, was immediately sacked by his club before he was given a three-year ban from football. It didn't take long for Bangkok FC to release a statement on this incident, revealing they had decided to cut Noichaiboon's contract and condemning his actions.

"Bangkok FC would like to [take a] stand and not support the action. The club has cancelled the contract of the player. "The club would like to express our condolences for the incident and will do everything possible to stop this happening again."

Meanwhile, North Bangkok University FC also released a statement on the player's welfare, saying: "[He] has undergone a physical examination at Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital after player No 6 of the Bangkok FC club intentionally attacked his face.

"After seeing a doctor [they] found that the upper lip area has a severe wound. The doctor therefore sewed a total of 24 stitches to cover the wound. The club will provide care and responsibility."

Noichaiboon Apologised For His Actions

He said he couldn't control himself

After being given a three-year ban, following the wild attack, Noichaiboon apologised for his actions. He released a statement saying sorry to everyone involved in the incident on the day, but most importantly, to Supasan.

"I would like to apologise for what I did on that day. It was an emotional moment and I couldn't control myself. "I am sorry and I apologise to Supasan, his team and everyone else for the incident."

Rumours began circulating after the incident, speculating that Noichaiboon was a trained Muay Thai fighter as well. There have been some incredibly tough footballers in the Premier League throughout history, but very few who were actually part-time fighters. Considering the severity of the incident and the impact that it had on Supasan, with the player needing medical care, a three-year ban was justified, but that doesn't mean Noichaiboon was willing to accept it without a fight.

Noichaiboon Still Appealed the Three-Year Ban

It was upheld

Despite feeling guilty and holding himself responsible for his actions, Noichaiboon still appealed against the decision and tried to have the ban rescinded or even shortened. Speaking to Kom Chad Luek, he revealed that while he felt guilty and regretted what he had done, he still wanted to forge a career in football and was hoping the powers that be recognised his remorse and gave him a chance to redeem himself on the pitch.

"I am remorseful for what I have done out of recklessness. But I still love my football career. I want to ask for mercy, and hope the Football Association of Thailand consider and review this case. "However, I am ready to be helped liable but I wish I could continue to be a professional footballer. I am ready to improve myself and this behaviour will never happen again."

Needless to say, his appeal was unsuccessful and he's currently still serving his ban now. It's one of the longest bans in football in recent memory, but the suspension is set to end in March 2025, meaning the full-back could return to the sport in less than a year. Whether a team is willing to take a chance on the now 30-year-old remains to be seen, though.

Considering what he's capable of, it wouldn't be too surprising if no one feels comfortable bringing him back into the fold and allow him to represent them on the football pitch. One thing feels certain, though, and that's that Bangkok University FC won't be reaching out.