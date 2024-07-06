Highlights Emmanuel Acho believes the New York Giants' offensive line deserves a bit of the blame.

Since he was drafted in 2019, Daniel Jones has been one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the league. He's been a fun conversation piece among fans, and he's put together both some very solid moments, and very poor moments during his career.

The New York Giants ended up having to let their franchise running back, Saquon Barkley, leave in free agency this offseason. Part of the reason they couldn't bring him back was due to their investment in Jones. That decision hasn't sat especially well with Giants fans, but is there a chance the Giants made the right decision?

Emmanuel Acho seems to think so. Acho joined 'Speak', and shared his thoughts on the situation:

"“No quarterback succeeds at a high level without a dominant receiver or receiving threat... Daniels Jones is the only $40 million quarterback that ain’t got no Pro Bowl wide receivers. You can blame him for that, though, but listen to what I’ll say next. He also has no Pro Bowl offensive linemen. That’s not a Daniel Jones issue.”

Acho does make a decent point in the sense that the Giants' offensive line has been bad. While Jones has struggled a bit recently, the fact that he's had no help from the line could play a decent part in that.

Is This an Excuse for Jones, or a Legitimate Argument?

Jones will have some solid pieces around him in 2024, and will need to show some improvement

Some teams have quarterbacks that they know can be elite, and are considered franchise-quarterbacks. There are other teams that know for a fact they don't have a guy who can reach that elite level. While one of these options is clearly superior, you'd want your team to be on one of these ends, because you'd at least know where you stand at the position.

With that in mind, the Giants are in a bit of an unenviable situation here. They're stuck in the middle ground right now, without a clue whether Jones can be their franchise leader, or not.

After an impressive 2022 season, which was followed up by a dismal 2023 campaign, there are a lot of questions around the roster, with Jones being just one of them. Acho shared his thoughts on whether Jones might be considered the Giants' franchise quarterback or not.

“I don’t think they think he’s the guy. I just think they want to be convinced that he’s not.”

Jones had his best season in 2022, throwing for 3,205 yards, with a solid touchdown-to-interception ratio at 15 to 5, and a solid completion rate as well, at 67.2%.

Daniel Jones in 2023 Stat Jones Games 6 Completion % 67.5% Passing Yards 909 Yards per Attempt 5.7 Passing Touchdowns 2 Interceptions 6 Passer Rating 70.5 Rushing Yards 206

His 2023 season was rough, to say the least. After an impressive showing the year before, in which Jones led five game-winning drives, he just failed to play at the same level. Although he missed most of the year with an injury, Jones threw just two touchdowns in six games, and his six interceptions were more than he had in the entire year prior.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The offensive line has been an issue for the Giants for quite some time now. Jones finished ninth in the NFL in sacks in 2019 with 38, fourth in 2020 with 45, and fifth in 2022 with 44.

Now, Jones has received some more help this offseason. The Giants drafted Malik Nabers this spring, giving Jones a solid option to get the ball to. Jon Runyan Jr, Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie and Matt Nelson were all brought in on the offensive line as well, which should help Jones out a bit.

