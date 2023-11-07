Highlights The midseason NFL trade deadline isn't nearly as busy as it is in many other sports, but that doesn't mean there haven't been some major and impactful trades completed on deadline day in the past.

The NFL trade deadline has passed for another year, with few big-name players on the move yet again. There were a few impactful 2023 deadline day deals, however.

The Washington Commanders traded both Montez Sweat and Chase Young to the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs was shipped to the Minnesota Vikings, receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was sent to the Detroit Lions, and Leonard Williams moved from the New York Giants to the Seattle Seahawks.

Time will tell whether these moves will go down in NFL history or not. There are plenty midseason deadline day moves that already have. Here is a breakdown of the 10 best NFL trade deadline moves of all time.

10 Keenan McCardell – Tampa Bay Buccaneers to San Diego Chargers (2004)

A two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion, wide receiver Keenan McCardell was sent to the San Diego Chargers from the Buccaneers in exchange for third and sixth round picks. In three seasons with San Diego, he went for 1,747 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

He helped the Chargers make the playoffs in two of those three seasons, winning the AFC West in both those campaigns. They would go 35-13 during McCardell's time there, and while they did not win a playoff game, it is hard to not say that this was a worthwhile trade for the Chargers.

9 Kadarius Toney – New York Giants to Kansas City Chiefs (2022)

Toney only has 700 career receiving yards, and he only had 50 yards receiving in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run in 2022. So why is he on this list? Impact. Drafted 20th overall in 2021, Toney moved from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for a third and sixth-round pick after a disappointing time in New York.

He seemed to be reborn in K.C., and in Super Bowl LVII, he showed exactly why the Chiefs went out to get him. He made only one grab during the game, but it was an important one, as it was a five-yard touchdown reception. However, Toney found ways to contribute other than from his receiver spot.

There was 10:33 remaining on the game clock in the fourth quarter when the Philadelphia Eagles punted the ball back to the Chiefs. Kansas City led 28-27. Toney was on return duties and picked up the punt around his own 30-yard line. Collecting the ball on the left-hand side, Toney juked and moved to the right, then sprinted all the way to the Eagles' five-yard line.

This set a record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. Two downs later, and Mahomes found Skyy Moore in the end zone. That was seven points gained as a result of Toney’s moment. The Chiefs won by three. Toney's impact proved crucial in helping the Chiefs win the third Super Bowl in franchise history, and second in four seasons.

8 Roquan Smith – Chicago Bears to Baltimore Ravens (2022)

Another deal from 2022, and so far Smith has been excellent for this Baltimore Ravens defense. A good defensive unit is in the Baltimore DNA. Since joining the Ravens from the Chicago Bears for a second and a fifth-round pick, Smith has contributed with 82 total tackles and 3.5 total sacks in 17 games.

Despite only playing nine games for the Ravens in 2022, he still managed to finish third on the roster for total tackles while also earning his first Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections. In barely a full season with the Ravens, Smith has already clearly become the defense's unquestioned leader, and at just 26 years of age, the do-it-all middle linebacker still has a lot of prime years ahead of him.

7 Aqib Talib- Tampa Bay Buccaneers to New England Patriots (2012)

This is a great example of a win-win trade. Talib joined the New England Patriots in a deal that sent a fourth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the veteran corner became a big part of New England's playoff run to the AFC Championship game that year. He notched 19 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended in six regular season games for the Pats. He went on to have one pass defended and 10 total tackles in the playoffs.

The fourth-round pick given to the Bucs as part of the trade was used on defensive end William Gholston, who has gone on to have a great career for the franchise. Currently in his 11th season, he has recorded 412 total tackles, 14 passes defended, three forced fumbles, 19.5 sacks, and 77 quarterback hits in 160 games (87 starts). Only six players have played more games for Tampa Bay.

6 Anthony McFarland – Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Indianapolis Colts (2006)

Known more for his television career these days, “Booger” McFarland spent what would end up being the final year of his career with the Indianapolis Colts after they acquired the big tackle from the Buccaneers on deadline day for a second-round pick in 2006.

He played 15 games for the Colts that season, including four in the playoffs, and put up some good numbers as he ended up being a key part of a Colts defense that finally got Peyton Manning a Super Bowl ring. He pitched in with 2.5 sacks, 32 total tackles, and a fumble recovery in 11 regular season games, as well as two sacks, three quarterback hits, and 12 total tackles in four postseason games. He came, he saw, he conquered.

5 Jay Ajayi – Miami Dolphins to Philadelphia Eagles (2017)

Ajayi had a successful two and a half seasons for the Miami Dolphins after being drafted in the fifth round in 2015. He was Miami’s most successful running back since Ricky Williams, with only Williams having more yards in a season than Ajayi. However, he would only last half the season in 2017 before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

He would go on to be a key cog as the Eagles won their one and only Super Bowl to date, beating the Patriots 41-33 in Minnesota’s US Bank Stadium. He ran for 408 yards in seven regular season games, before chipping in 184 more yards in three playoff games.

He may not have had much success in the ensuing years, with just seven games across the next two seasons, but made history by becoming the fifth British-born Super Bowl winner. He may have only made an impact for a short while, but that's all the win-now Eagles needed. An influx of rushing threat was needed to finish off the 2017 campaign, and Ajayi provided just that.

4 Leonard Williams - New York Jets to New York Giants (2019)

Williams is no stranger to the trade deadline, having also moved on deadline day in 2019. While he moved teams, he did not have to move cities, as he went from the Jets to the Giants for the price of a third rounder and a fifth rounder. He ended up having a stellar stint in New York blue.

In four and a half years, he recorded 22.5 sacks, 204 total tackles, 72 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles. He had 11.5 sacks in the 2020 season, 81 total tackles in 2021, and helped guide the Giants back to the playoffs in 2022.

3 Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers to San Francisco 49ers (2022)

This has the potential to be the greatest ever trade deadline move, with recency the only thing hindering this from being higher in the list. McCaffrey had an excellent time with the Carolina Panthers, recording 1,098 and 1,387 rushing yards in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The latter season also saw him record over 1,000 yards receiving.

However, after those two excellent campaigns, he was hit with injuries and only played in 10 games across 2020 and 2021. He was traded to the 49ers midway through the 2022 season for second, third, and fourth round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft and a fifth rounder in 2024. He has been the perfect player for a Kyle Shanahan system, with 2,154 total yards and 23 total touchdowns in his first 19 games with the club, and he also emerged as an MVP contender in 2023.

During that 2023 campaign, he equaled an NFL record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown, leveling with Hall of Fame running back Lenny Moore at 17. He has already made history and shows no signs of slowing down. If he keeps doing what he is doing and gets a Super Bowl win within the next two years, this would be seen as one of the most impactful trades in recent NFL history, and not just on deadline days.

2 Jalen Ramsey – Jacksonville Jaguars to Los Angeles Rams (2019)

Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2019 trade deadline in exchange for two first rounders and a fourth-round selection. The Rams were about to go full win now mode. In 56 games across three and a half seasons, Ramsey recorded 10 interceptions, 47 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and 209 combined tackles.

He was a key cog in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in 2021 as part of an explosive defense featuring him, Aaron Donald, and Von Miller, to name a few. Ramsey delivered exactly what was expected of him, in the process showing why the Rams were right to pay a premium to get him.

1 Herschel Walker – Dallas Cowboys to Vikings (1989)

This is the most infamous trade in NFL history, let alone trade deadline day history. The Minnesota Vikings viewed Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker as the missing piece. They gave Dallas eight, count 'em, eight draft picks, including 1990, 1991, and 1992 first round selections.

The Cowboys turned these picks into Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, and four-time All-Pro Darren Woodson. These players all had major impacts on a Dallas team that ended up becoming a dynasty. They won five division crowns and three Super Bowls from 1992 to 1996.

Meanwhile, the Vikings lost in the Divisional Round in 1989 and failed to make the postseason in the two campaigns that followed. Walker never reached 1,000 yards with Minnesota and was gone at the end of the 1991 season after becoming one of the most-hated athletes in the Twin Cities. It's remembered as one of the most significant trades in NFL history because it helped spawn a dynasty, but also as one of the worst trades because of how poor Walker was when he got to the Vikings.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

