Highlights LeBron James' 2012-13 season showcased insane shooting percentages and elite defense, making him unstoppable.

Nikola Jokić's 2022-23 season proved his offensive efficiency and playmaking ability at an unprecedented level.

Luka Dončić's 2023-24 season stats rival all-time greats, showcasing his exceptional talent despite not winning MVP.

There have been a number of amazing individual seasons in the 77-year history of the NBA. This century has included some of the greatest players to ever grace the basketball court, many of whom have had some of the best seasons of all time. But some of the best seasons can get overshadowed because the stars responsible were unable to win the Most Valuable Player award.

This list will take into account stats, advanced stats, impact on the court, and how difficult it was for other teams to game plan against, only for the regular season.

1 LeBron James – 2012-13

Is it to anyone's surprise that LeBron James would end up on the top-10 list for the best individual seasons of this century? James has consistently been a top-five player in the NBA throughout his career. He was the consensus best player in the world throughout his lengthy prime.

In the 2012-13 season, James had his best season when you look at the full picture. He was coming off his first NBA Finals victory with the Miami Heat and was determined to repeat. He averaged 26.8 points a game, which is less than his career average, but his shooting percentages were insane across the board.

LeBron James' Shooting Percentages Category 2012-13 NBA Season Career Averages FG% 56.5 50.6 3P% 40.6 34.7 FT% 75.3 73.5 TS% 64 58.9

Not only did James have ridiculous shooting splits in 2012-13, but he put up the fifth most WS/48 (win shares per 48 minutes), and the highest of the century, with 0.322.

He was an unstoppable force in his prime, and there was no strategy for how to stop him. His pure athleticism made his drives to the rim impossible to defend. His three-point shooting was the best of his career, so leaving him open for threes was far from ideal as well. If you wanted to double, his passing vision would carve up a defense.

His defense was just as elite as his offense. He made the NBA's All-Defense 1st team while averaging 1.7 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

2 Nikola Jokić – 2022-23

Nikola Jokić has been dominating the NBA for the last few years. Jokić won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020-21 and 2021-22, but he failed to win a third consecutive award. Despite that, it was his best season in the NBA, both in pure impact on the court and statistically.

After doing most of the heavy lifting due to the injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. the years prior, the 2022-23 season allowed him to run his offense with maximum efficiency. He averaged a ridiculous 63.2 percent shooting from the field on 14.8 shots per game. That was the highest field goal percentage in the NBA for anyone with over 14 shots a game by over seven percent.

Nikola Jokić Shooting % vs League Average Category Jokic shooting % League Average FG% 63.2 47.5 3P% 38.3 36.1 FT% 82.2 78.2

That doesn't even mention his unprecedented playmaking ability. Jokić is one of the best passers in league history. His basketball IQ is among the best the league has seen as well. When combining those traits with his outrageous efficiency, it's a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The advanced stats only support Jokić more. He had a top-five PER (player efficiency rating) of all time with 33.14. Additionally, he was in the top-10 all-time in both BPM (box plus-minus) and WS with 12.84 and 5.01 respectively.

3 Stephen Curry – 2015-16

Stephen Curry became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history when he won in 2015-16. He was dominant all year long, and nobody knew how to stop him. He was inevitable. Curry revolutionized the point guard position and the 2015-16 season was the year he became unstoppable. Coming off his first MVP and first championship, he got even better.

Stephen Curry MVP Years Category 2014-15 Season 2015-16 Season PPG 23.8 30.1 FG% 48.7 50.4 3P% 44.3 45.4

Curry's improvement between the two seasons was astronomical. It's hard to find players who shoot more efficiently when they shoot more attempts, but Curry did exactly that. He led the league in PER that season with a 31.5 rating, the highest of his career.

Curry's deadly three-point shot was the play nobody could stop, no matter how hard they tried. If he had any wiggle room at all, it felt like the shot was automatic.

4 Luka Dončić – 2023-24

Luka Dončić is unlikely to win the most valuable player award this season due to the Dallas Mavericks being in a Play-In spot at the moment. Despite that, he is putting up historical numbers in his minutes.

He is nearly averaging a triple-double this year with 34.1 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game and 9.8 assists per game. For a 6-foot-7 player, those numbers are outstanding.

Luka Dončić 2023-24 Season vs. All-Time Greats Category Luka Dončić 2023-24 Michael Jordan 1987-88 Larry Bird 1984-85 LeBron James 2012-13 PPG 34.1 35.0 28.7 26.8 RPG 9.0 5.5 10.5 8.0 APG 9.8 5.9 6.6 7.3

Dončić is putting up those numbers with a lower usage rate than last year. He's also knocking down more threes, grabbing more steals, and has slightly improved on the defensive end.

The craziest part is this might not even be Dončić's peak yet. He's only 25 years old and has a long NBA career ahead of him, likely filled with many more dominant seasons.

5 Kevin Garnett – 2004-05

Kevin Garnett was almost the first unanimous MVP winner in NBA history in 2004-05. He missed by three votes. Garnett was dominant on both sides of the ball. He averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and blocks that season.

He led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their most wins in franchise history while becoming the franchise's only MVP winner. He led the league in multiple advanced statistics, including WS, PER, BPM and VORP (value over replacement player). His VORP of 9.97 is the 11th highest in NBA history.

Kevin Garnett Advanced Stats vs. Others in 2003-04 Season Category Kevin Garnett Tim Duncan Kobe Bryant PER 29.4 27.1 23.7 WS/48 0.272 0.249 0.210 VORP 10.0 6.7 4.7

Garnett was a beast on the defensive end throughout his career, but was dominant in 2004-05. He was one of the best defenders in the league and one of the few big men who was able to guard the perimeter at an elite level.

6 James Harden – 2018-19

James Harden was on a mission in the 2018-19 NBA season. Harden was an offensive powerhouse while playing for the Houston Rockets. His numbers that year weren't achieved since Wilt Chamberlain dominated the league in the 1960s. Although his style of play was questioned as unethical by some, it worked as he shot a whopping 11 free throws per contest.

His free throws were just a portion of the 36.1 points per game. If his scoring was without any free throws, he would've still averaged 25.8 points a game. That would've still been good enough for 9th in scoring that season. His 36.1 points per game is the highest average of anybody in NBA history outside of Chamberlain.

James Harden 2018-19 Season vs. Career Averages Category 2018-19 Season Career Averages PPG 36.1 24.2 RPG 6.6 5.6 APG 7.5 7.1 SPG 2.0 1.5

His dominance led to him being first in many advanced statistics that season, including win shares, BPM and VORP.

He also tacked on 6.6 rebounds a game, 7.5 assists per game, and a career-high 2.0 steals per game. Although he's never been known as a defender, during this season Harden was at his best defensively throughout his career. He even averaged 0.7 blocks per game, which is very solid for a guard.

7 Kevin Durant – 2013-14

Kevin Durant has always been deadly from anywhere on the basketball court. From his pull-up mid-range to his soaring dunks, he's one of the most athletic wings that has ever played in the league.

His time as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder was some of his most explosive and dynamic years in the NBA, as he proved he was an all-time great. Choosing just one season out of his many fantastic years is nearly impossible, but his 2013-14 MVP year slightly edges out his 2012-13 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Durant put up 32.0 points a game to go with 7.4 rebounds a game and 5.5 assists a game in 2013-14. He had this on shooting splits of 50.3% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 87.3% from the free-throw line. Shooting that efficiency as the lead option for a team while relying heavily on mid-range shots is more than impressive.

Kevin Durant Shooting % vs. League Average Category Kevin Durant League Average 2P% 54.9 48.8 3P% 39.1 36.0

Durant especially showed up in games where he played more. In 36 games where he played 40 or more minutes, he averaged 36.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

8 Russell Westbrook – 2016-17

Russell Westbrook's 2016-17 season included some of the most impressive individual feats an NBA player can achieve. Not only did he average a triple-double, but he had 42 of them, an NBA record, and one that will likely stand for a long time.

He is still the only player this century to average a triple-double over the course of a season. It felt like Westbrook was ending every game with a triple-double. Some of this is due to Westbrook having the highest usage rate of all time at 41.65 percent.

Russell Westbrook Season vs. Oscar Robertson's Historic Season Category Russell Westbrook 2016-17 Oscar Robertson 1961-62 PPG 31.6 30.8 RPG 10.7 12.5 APG 10.4 11.4

Despite having a usage rate that extreme, Westbrook did the most with it. He averaged a career-high in points and was explosive every time he had the ball in his hands. His numbers stand up incredibly well next to Oscar Robertson, the only other player in NBA history to average a triple-double throughout a season.

He went into full takeover mode to lead the Thunder to the sixth seed in a season where many thought they wouldn't make the playoffs after losing Kevin Durant the previous off-season.

His game-winning shot against the Denver Nuggets in the game that set the record for the most triple-doubles in an NBA season remains one of the most iconic moments this century.

9 Kobe Bryant – 2002-03

Kobe Bryant has many incredible seasons of high-level basketball on his resume. Although he's one of only five NBA players to ever average 35 points or more per game in a year, that wasn't even his best season.

In the 2002-03 NBA season, Bryant played in all 82 games and averaged a staggering 41.5 minutes per game in those contests. Those benchmarks are nearly unheard of in the modern NBA. During that year, he was a menace on the defensive end, averaging 2.2 steals a game, a career-high, and finishing on the NBA's All-Defense 1st team. He also averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Bryant's mentality is what set him apart from the rest of the NBA. He struck fear into the opposing teams' hearts just by stepping on the court. Coaches could try and double-team Bryant, but he would just shoot a contested shot over the top regardless of the defense in front of him.

He averaged 30.0 points a game in 2002-03. For the season, he shot 705 shots from 16 feet to the 3pt line. He made 42.1% of those shots, which is very solid for deep mid-range. What is now considered one of the worst shots you can take in the modern NBA was Bryant's bread and butter.

Kobe Bryant Mid-Range & Three-Point Shooting Comparisons Category 2002-2003 NBA season NBA Career Averages 16 ft. - 3-point line 42.1% 38.3% 3-pointers 40.1% 32.9%

10 Dirk Nowitzki – 2006-07

Dirk Nowitzki is a Mavericks legend. He spent 21 seasons on the Mavericks, making the all-star team in 14 of those seasons. He had many great seasons, but his best was the 2006-07 season.

During the 2006-07 season, Nowitzki became only the fifth player (at that point) to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 90 percent from the free-throw line for an entire season. It was a feat achieved by so few in an era where defense was more dominant.

Dirk Nowitzki vs. Others in 50/40/90 Club Category Dirk Nowitzki 2006-07 Steve Nash 2005-06 Reggie Miller 1993-94 Mark Price 1988-89 Larry Bird 1987-88 PPG 24.6 18.8 19.9 18.9 29.9 RPG 8.9 4.2 2.7 3.0 9.3 APG 3.4 10.5 3.1 8.4 6.1

Nowitzki's stats weren't anything outrageous, but he was still the first big man to reach the 50/40/90 club. His deep mid-range and three pointers at his size were nearly impossible for teams to guard. If they put a big on him, he was too good at the perimeter and could shoot over them. If they put a smaller man on him, he would back them down only to shoot his signature one-legged fade away.

Nowitzki led the league in win shares and box plus-minus all while having a usage rate of under 30 percent. Nowitzki paved the path for the modern power forward who is able to stretch the floor and allow teams to play with the spacing they do today.