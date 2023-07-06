We're just a few weeks away from the European football season starting.

Players are being signed, and pre-season friendlies are about to be played.

But more importantly (well, for us anyway) kits for the new season are being released.

New kits are released at all different times. Some are released - and even worn - before the end of the previous campaign.

However, some are still yet to drop.

But with the majority of kits having been released by now, it's the perfect time to rank the 10 best kits ahead of the upcoming season.

As the saying goes 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder'. You may not agree with our choices. In fact, we're pretty certain the majority of you won't.

But that's absolutely fine. If we all had the same fashion sense, we'd all be walking around in the same clothes...

So, without further ado, here are GIVEMESPORT's 10 nicest kits released ahead of the 2023/24 season.

10 AC Milan (Home)

Just imagine how sexy Olivier Giroud is going to look in this. Milan's iconic red and black stripes have been given a revolutionary uplift with a repeating tonal graphic that celebrates the city's vibrant energy. The stripes create an 'M' constantly down the shirt - representing Milan.

The black v-neck collar with black cuffs and sleeve trims compliment the shirt, while 'AC MILAN' is displayed on the back of the neck. Well played, Puma.

9 PSG (Away)

Lionel Messi might be regretting leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami after seeing the French club's new away kit. Because it's just beautiful.

Okay, maybe not beautiful enough to convince Messi to stay at the Parc des Princes where he clearly wasn't happy but it is nice all the same.

It's predominantly white but uses PSG's red and blue colours smartly so you can immediately identify the club.

We're not usually a fan of big overbearing sponsors but the red and blue fade in the centre of the shirt actually makes the 'Qatar Airways' sponsor look clean, smart and modern.

There is a French flag on the back of the neck, which fits in nicely with the blue, white and red fade.

8 Arsenal (Home)

Arsenal almost always have some of the nicest kits in the Premier League and that's the case once again this season.

This season's shirt has a special meaning, though. As you can see, there is a gold trim throughout the shirt.

The reason? No, it wasn't in anticipation of them winning the title last season. It's a nod to the Invincible season where Arsenal went the entire Premier League campaign unbeaten. This season will mark 20 years since that happened.

The results from that season have been stitched into the white trim of the shirt. Or, at least, that was the plan. Fans soon spotted that the stitching only showed 34 results, rather than 38 which led to the shirt sales being paused until the issue was resolved.

7 Real Madrid (Home)

Real Madrid's new home shirt is a first. Why? Because for the first time ever, it features the club's slogan "¡Hala Madrid!". That can be seen on the collar.

The shirt is absolutely gorgeous.

The goldish orange trim looks classy and fits in with Real Madrid's colour scheme. It also appears to represent the gold of trophies - something Real Madrid know all about.

Adidas, Emirates and Real Madrid is just a match made in heaven.

6 Juventus (Home)

Juventus' shirts are one of the most recognisable in world football with their narrow black and white stripes. Not this season, though. Those stripes have been turned into 'Zebra' stripes with a blurry and furry edge to each stripe to make it look like an animal. It looks pretty damn cool.

There is also a strong yellow theme, with the Jeep sponsor, Adidas logo, Juventus crest and collar, sleeves and shoulders all sporting yellow.

But our favourite part of the shirt? Those blue lightening bolts on the Jeep sponsor. That's one way to jazz up a brand's name.

5 Liverpool (Home)

We're into our top five favourite shirts for the 2023/24 season.

And at five is Liverpool's beautiful home shirt.

Nike have been producing some tasty Liverpool kits since their partnership began and this simple but effective design celebrates the 1973-74 FA Cup winning squad. That season was Bill Shankly’s 14th and final season in charge of the Reds.

We're loving the round neck and the slightly lighter 'gym red'.

4 Roma (Home)

Adidas have replaced New Balance as Roma's new kit manufacturer and they've started with a bang.

The first thing you'll notice is that the Italian club don't have a main sponsor on their shirt. The club currently don't have a sponsor and, for the sake of their shirt, we hope it stays that way.

The kit is inspired by the 1992-94 home kit, using the Lupetto logo instead of the usual club crest. The Adidas logo also only consists of three stripes without the brand name underneath it.

We just love it.

3 Lens (Away)

Picking up the bronze medal is this lovely away shirt from Ligue 1 club, Lens.

The French side have got across their two main colours - red and yellow - really smartly with pinstripes on his black shirt. The red collar is also doing for us as well.

Lens finished just one point behind PSG last season but they've already got the upper hand in the away shirt stakes this season.

2 Benfica (Away)

Can you tell that we're a fan of pinstripes on black shirts?

This effort from Benfica is even better than Lens', featuring blue, yellow, white, green and red. We absolutely love it

What do the five stripes mean? Well, they commemorate the 120th anniversary of Benfica, representing the five continents and is a tribute to the millions of Benfica supporters worldwide.

1 Ajax (Away)

Ajax have only gone and done it again, haven't they?

We were quite reluctant to put Ajax in first place because they earned plenty of plaudits last season for kits. But how can we not put this design in first place? Just look at it.