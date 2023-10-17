Highlights England look set to qualify for Euro 2024 next summer, with Gareth Southgate potentially leaving several brilliant players out of his final squad.

Emile Smith Rowe's chances of being called up for Euro 2024 are slim despite his talent.

Other players who have represented England regularly in the past, such as Kalvin Phillips, could also be set to miss out.

England chief Gareth Southgate is gearing up to take charge of his fourth – and potentially last – tournament as the countdown to Euro 2024 continues. Since taking over at the helm in 2016, he has been able to reach the Euro 2020 final, the 2018 World Cup semi-final, and then the quarterfinals in the 2022 edition of the very same competition, which is held in the highest regard – but can the 1966 World Cup winners finally break their curse by the time next summer flies around?

Likely stars Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham will be carrying the hopes of a plethora of fans who will be watching tensely from the comfort of their own home as England look to bring the glory home. But that’s not what GIVEMESPORT are interested in today. Instead, with Southgate’s long-term tendency to favour certain players, we’ve taken a look at 10 of England’s top stars who we believe will miss the out on a spot on the plane.

There’ll be many players – worthy of a spot or not – that will be left blurry-eyed once Southgate announces his squad for the fast-approaching tournament – but who could that list consist of? Without further ado, let’s dive in.

1 Emile Smith Rowe

On the fringe at Arsenal, London-born Smith Rowe should’ve, in hindsight, actively explored a move away in the summer. The tricky midfielder has played three times under Southgate’s watch since making his debut in November 2021. In that sequence, he did manage to bag a goal and assist apiece against the mighty San Marino but his performances – in the eyes of England’s current custodian, at least – did not warrant further involvement. Just too good of a player to be waiting patiently in the wings for his next call-up, his shot of being on the plane in 2024 is ever so slim which all Three Lions supporters can agree on is a shame.

2 Harry Maguire

Hear us out. The outcast Manchester United defender seems to be in Southgate’s good books, despite playing just 206 minutes of club football in 2023/24, but that surely cannot continue. Even Southgate himself has suggested in the past that Maguire’s lack of presence at Old Trafford will hinder his chances representing his country.

Saying that, it’s difficult to look past the formidable Yorkshireman-inspired bond he and John Stones have forged over the years – a duo that has been hailed as one of the main reasons behind England’s glaring improvements as a team. It would potentially send shockwaves around England fans if Maguire wasn’t named in the squad, but you simply just can’t rule it out. Especially with him not playing frequently for the Red Devils.

3 Kalvin Phillips

Ah, the Phillips debate. There’s no doubt in anyone’s minds that the former Leeds midfielder is a good footballer but his minutes – or lack thereof – is a standout issue that will need resolving, especially if he wants to be included, much like Maguire. Having Rodri in your spot is enough to keep any midfielder out of contention obviously, but Southgate’s notoriously long patience for his shoo-ins may begin to bare thin.

Just recently, James Ward-Prowse, who has been in glittering form since his summer switch, was snubbed from England’s 25-man squad for October’s Euro 2024 qualifying games for Phillips, who has racked up a measly 70 minutes of topflight football this term. And speaking of the dead ball specialist, that leads us rather poetically onto GIVEMESPORT’s next choice.

4 James Ward-Prowse

A revelation since tipping up on the east London shores from Southampton, Ward-Prowse is ever-deserving of more attention on the international stage, but that is unlikely to be at Euro 2024 given the wealth of talent in that department. Bellingham and Declan Rice are arguably – among Kane – the first names of Southgate’s team sheet given the stability they provide to the fulcrum of the team. Elsewhere, Jordan Henderson is constantly picked and even Phillips himself is blatantly ahead of the 28-year-old. Should Ward-Prowse continue to be so impressive at the London Stadium-based outfit, there’s little to no reason why he couldn’t get a more regular look in at minutes going forwards. But as of right now, we don't see him making the cut.

5 Fikayo Tomori

Also unlikely to make the cut next summer is AC Milan regular Tomori, who has chalked up 116 games for the Rossoneri. The central defender has never received the same opportunities under Southgate as Maguire and Stones almost always get the nod. Even Marc Guehi and Lewis Dunk have been favoured over the former Chelsea prospect in recent times and that paints a very worrying picture for him and England supporters alike given how well he is performing in Italy. The 1997-born ace still has many years left to burn in the tank, so his England career is far from over. There is every chance he could play a vital role at the 2026 World Cup, but it seems that Southgate has his eyes set on many others for this tournament.

6 Dean Henderson

Southgate has persistently stood firm by picking Jordan Pickford between the sticks time and time again – and rightfully so. The Sunderland-born stopper has been imperious for his nation. That alone might see Henderson miss out on a place in the squad, and the 26-year-old’s injury woes have added further complications in Southgate’s mind.

While his domestic switch from Manchester United to Crystal Palace looked to be his career-reviver, it is evident that compatriot Sam Johnstone is the Eagles' number one choice. He certainly has a tall ladder to climb to be involved in England’s Euro 2024 campaign, especially given he has failed to stamp his authority on senior international action, amassing the solitary appearance against Ireland in an international friendly.

Dean Henderson - career statistics Team Games Clean sheets Sheffield United 86 35 Shrewsbury Town 48 19 Manchester United 29 13 Nottingham Forest 20 6 Grimsby Town 7 4 Manchester United U19 5 2 Manchester United U21 5 1 Crystal Palace 1 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

7 Ivan Toney

Mooted to be Kane’s understudy-turned-successor upon the Bayern Munich man’s retirement, his eight-month hiatus from action – thanks to multiple betting offences against his name – has allowed others to step up to the plate. Ollie Watkins has been in incredible form for Aston Villa, while Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah, who picked up his first cap in senior England threads against Australia, could now be ahead of the Brentford talisman in the pecking order. Toney, 26, returns from his ban in January, but that will not be enough time to reintegrate his way back into the England set up, especially just months before Southgate and his roster jet off to Germany.

8 Joe Gomez

England’s centre-back debacle continues and unfortunately for the Liverpool defender, who spends most of his time on the outskirts of the squad, his name has constantly been omitted from previous squad announcements. As such, his role as a utility player in Merseyside will not be enough to convince Southgate that he’s worthy of a place in his squad ahead of the summer of 2024.

GIVEMESPORT have previously underlined just how tough a task Gomez faces to be selected for the tournament, with the 11-cap international comfortably behind Southgate’s tried-and-trusted centre-back partnership of Stones and Maguire. But that’s not where the worry ends for the 26-year-old defender, as the likes of Guehi, Dunk, Tomori and Tyrone Mings have all featured for their nation since Gomez’s last outing in an England strip, which was a 58-minute cameo against Wales.

9 Jadon Sancho

Exiled by current employers Manchester United, the 23-year-old last laced his boots for the England national team at the back end of 2021 in a 5-0 win over Andorra. Albeit much shorter, he hasn’t played a single domestic minute since his 30-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest in August.

A litany of attacking talent have proven their worth in his absence and finding a way to dislodge the likes of Phil Foden, Saka and Jack Grealish will be onerous. Even his Old Trafford teammate Marcus Rashford is ahead of him in the ever-growing queue. Therefore, this’ll be another one to sit out, Jadon.

10 Eberechi Eze

Provided Eze can maintain his excellent club form, there’s no reason why his name shouldn’t be a mainstay for future tournaments. The promising attacker made his international breakthrough at the end of last campaign as he made his senior bow in a 4-0 drubbing over Malta and, despite not getting on the scoresheet in his short but sweet cameos, he made a lasting impression on Southgate and his staff. Euro 2024 does seem too early for Eze to be integrated into a major tournament, however, and it's more than likely that his seat on the plane will be saved for someone else.