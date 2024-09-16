Key Takeaways Some incredible NFL plays have been erased from history due to penalties or reviews.

Over the long history of the NFL , we've seen a ton of fantastic plays.

However, there are also some incredible plays that have taken place, yet have been erased from history books. Whether it's due to a penalty bringing the ball back, a review overturning part of the play, or any other reason, some of these plays are downright ridiculous, yet they never really see the light of day.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 best plays throughout the history of the NFL that never actually counted.

1 Travis Kelce's Lateral to Kadarius Toney

This play would have given the Chiefs the lead, but it was called back due to Toney being offsides

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If this counted, this play would have been replayed even more than some recent iconic plays that actually did count. Obviously, that's because of the creativity and spontaneity involved in the play. However, if it counted, the potential ramifications on the game itself would have made it even more iconic.

Here, the Kansas City Chiefs were trailing the Buffalo Bills by a field goal with just over a minute left in the game. Patrick Mahomes completed a pass over the middle to Travis Kelce , which would have put them in field goal range. Kelce then unexpectedly throws the ball backwards across the field to his teammate, Kadarius Toney , who manages to find the end zone.

This would have given Kansas City the lead late in the game, but it ended up being called back, due to the fact that Toney lined up offsides. It took away a play that would have been iconic, but ultimately the official did make the right call, although Toney does claim the official was still in the wrong. Kansas City would go on to lose the game.

2 Derrick Henry Stiff Arm on Josh Norman

Henry sent Norman flying with this stiff arm back in 2020

Credit: George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Derrick Henry is known across the league as one of the most threatening running backs in recent memory. Standing at 6'2", 247 lbs. Henry is scary to look at, let alone tackle. Judging by how this play turned out, cornerback Josh Norman felt the same way.

This instance from 2020 came late in the first half of this game between the Tennessee Titans and the Bills. Here, Henry got the ball, bounced his run to the outside, and sent Norman to the shadow realm with a stiff arm on his way out of bounds. Unfortunately, a holding penalty ended up calling this play back.

3 DeAndre Hopkins' Insane One-Handed Snag

Hopkins made one of the better catches we've ever seen, but it didn't count

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If you asked most NFL fans for their top five receivers over the past decade, there's a good chance DeAndre Hopkins ' name finds itself on a lot of those lists. Hopkins had some of his best years with the Houston Texans , where he made this insane one-handed grab back in 2018.

The Texans are up by two scores over the Miami Dolphins halfway through the third quarter in this game. Deshaun Watson rolls out, and throws the ball to Hopkins down the sideline, who makes an incredible one-handed catch. Unfortunately, this ended up being ruled out because of an offensive pass interference penalty.

4 Robert Hunt's Acrobatic TD Effort

Hunt nearly scored a rare offensive lineman touchdown

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

This play is about as glorious as it gets. This one comes from the 2021 season, where the Dolphins were holding a slim 6-3 lead over the Baltimore Ravens , and had the ball on third and goal, nearing the end zone. Then, we almost had the rare touchdown for an offensive lineman.

Miami was running a screen pass, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , aiming for his running back, floated the ball straight into the hands of his offensive lineman, Robert Hunt . Hunt made a beeline for the end zone, took a hit, and stretched the ball over the goal line. It could have ended up being ruled a touchdown, but an ineligible receiver penalty ended up erasing it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It is very rare for offensive lineman to score a touchdown. During the 2023 regular season, there were 1,302 touchdowns scored. None of them were scored by an offensive lineman.

Hunt has since become an excellent lineman, and earned a massive payday this offseason.

5 Patrick Mahomes' Diving Throw

Mahomes almost completed one of the greatest passes in Super Bowl history

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

This play actually came at a major moment in the Super Bowl . The Kansas City Chiefs were taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl back in 2021. At this point, Tampa Bay held a commanding 31-9 lead, and Kansas City was trying to do anything possible to get into the end zone.

That was when Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes pulled off one of the most spectacular plays in Super Bowl history, if it had counted. Mahomes was being tripped up, and while horizontal to the ground, threw an incredible pass, which was unfortunately dropped by his teammate. Fortunately for Mahomes, he's had a bit more success in the Super Bowl ever since.

You can watch the play here.

6 Antonio Brown's Game-Tying Score

Needing something magical, the Steelers nearly tied this game on a five-lateral, 79-yard play

Credit: Jason Bridge-Imagn Images

Compared to some of the other plays on here, this one is a bit of a blast from the past. However, this is possibly the most wild play on the entire list.

This play involved the Pittsburgh Steelers needing a miracle late in a game against the Dolphins, as they were trailing by six points. Pittsburgh attempted a five-lateral play, and at first, it seemed they had miraculously gone 79 yards for a game-saving touchdown. Unfortunately, though, Antonio Brown ended up stepping out of bounds just before reaching the end zone.

7 Aaron Rodgers Dime While Falling Sideways

A holding call didn't allow this beautiful pass to count

Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

This pass has a bit less of an impact on the game, but it is just so fun to watch. This clip is from back in 2014, when both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were forming their connection as members of the Green Bay Packers , taking on the Chicago Bears .

On this play, Rodgers steps up in a pocket that is collapsing around him. He gets hit by two defenders, and throws a beautiful pass to Adams while being horizontal to the ground. The most impressive part of this play is that Adams' route didn't even originally go to where the ball was thrown. Rodgers just ended up throwing him open while being hit. Unfortunately, an offensive holding call brought this play back.

8 Dez Bryant's 'Catch'

This remains one of the most controversial plays in recent memory

Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

While this didn't count, it has still remained one of the most iconic and controversial plays in recent memory. This play, if it stood, would have had massive implications, as it was a deciding factor in a playoff game. This is unique to the list though, because the fact that this play didn't count gives it some massive ramifications as well.

Here, the Dallas Cowboys are in a road playoff game against the Packers. Down by five late in the fourth quarter on 4th and 2, Tony Romo drops back and completes a pass to Dez Bryant , which would have set the Cowboys up in prime position to take the lead late in the game. Unfortunately for Dallas, it was eventually ruled an incomplete pass. This is still one of the most controversial plays in recent memory.

9 Calvin Johnson's Game-Winning 'Catch'

Johnson would have won the game with this catch, but it was ruled incomplete

Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Here, we have another catch late in the game that would have taken the lead, and it's another one against the Bears. In this instance, the connection was made between a pair of Detroit Lions : Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson.

This was the first game of the 2010 season, and the Lions were trailing the Bears by just five points, with less than a minute left in the game. Stafford lobs the ball to Johnson in the end zone, who makes a fantastic catch that would have won the game for Detroit. The officials ended up ruling it incomplete, since the ball came out of Johnson's hands after he hit the ground. This remains a highly controversial call.

10 Johnny Knox - Devin Hester Fake Punt Return

These two pulled off a beautiful fake, but it didn't count

Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Bears have been involved with a few plays on the latter half of this list, but this is by far the most creative. While Devin Hester never even touched the ball on this play, this should show just how scary he was to opposing teams when he was on the field.

Here, Chicago is trailing the Packers by 10 with just over a minute left in the game. Knowing they needed to score fast, Chicago decided to run a fake. Superstar returner Devin Hester pretended to catch the ball, drawing all the attention to him. With everyone focused on Hester, Johnny Knox actually catches the ball, and returns it for a touchdown. Unfortunately, a holding penalty brought this back.

