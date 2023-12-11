The hardest part about putting together a list of the greatest UFC fights in history, is putting them in the proper order as they’re all amazing fights and feats of skill and heart. We have ranked them based on the implications of winning, shifts in momentum, level of skill exhibited and entertainment value along with how the achievement impacted their career going forward.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM, we went back and watched all the fights below to help put the performances into perspective and not just be swayed by the circumstances that surrounded the event at the time of the fight. The events listed below earned some of the biggest fight bonuses and captured everything that MMA in general set out to be, with superb matchmaking and sheer commitment from the fighters. So here are the best fights in history. Have at it!

10 Wanderlei Silva vs. Brian Stann

Wanderlei Silva (35-13-1) beat Brain Stann (12-6) by KO/TKO in round two

Win, lose or draw, Wanderlei Silva always puts on a show when he fights. The chute boxe specialist is on this list because of his live-by-the-sword and die-by-the-sword attitude. Headlining a fight night card in 2013, Silva was pitted against American tough guy, Brian Stann. This fight's flow went as: rock ‘em sock ‘em robots, reset footwork, take a deep breath, back to rock ‘em sock ‘em robots. It’s remarkable how this fight almost made it to the third-round. Combined, Silva and Stann forced each other to the canvas with strikes a total of six times, before “The Axe Murderer” was finally able to close the deal in front of a packed Saitama Arena.

The poetic nature of this fight was seeing the Brazilian return to Japan to fight after nearly seven-years away. Silva had a storied career in Pride FC as he is widely recognized as one of the greatest fighters to ever put on the legendary blue gloves. It was always going to be an uphill fight for Stann to face Silva in Japan, it seemed like an inevitability for the former Pride FC legend to get his hand raised that night. What was extra special about the performance was how much of the action was a seesaw. Seemed like it was going to be a coin flip for who’s jaw could hold up the longest, which made for one of the greatest UFC fights of all-time.

9 Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida

Diego Sanchez (31-13) beat Clay Guida (38-21) by points decision

Two guys that enjoy their profession more than almost anybody are Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida. Both are still active in the sport after nearly 20-years of spilling blood, sweat and tears into their craft. Infamously, they stamped their legacy in the UFC with their UFC Hall of Fame-worthy performance back in 2009. The way the fight started many would have assumed Sanchez, a former title challenger, was going to make it an early night at the office.

But the always game, Guida, used his legendary cardio to recover quickly from the constant barrages he had to deal with. The wildness mixed with his caveman-like hairstyle helped deliver one of the greatest fights of all-time. In the end, Sanchez was able to win the split-decision, but it will never be overlooked that it took two to tango that memorable night in Las Vegas.

8 Pat Barry vs. Cheick Kongo

Cheick Kongo (27-10-2) beat Pat Barry (8-7) by KO/TKO in round one

Pat Barry versus Cheick Kongo was an all-time fighter’s fight and also the quickest fight on this list at just around three-minutes in length. Though it was short in time, the ebbs and flows of this heart-stopping action could fill a novel. Both fighters are known for power shots that the human skull cannot withstand, so fans lucked out with these guys' willingness to sit in the pocket and launch bombs at each other’s jaws.

It was a momentum battle that had Kongo folded at one point because of a Pat Barry haymaker, but then, Kongo returned the favor by incredibly knocking down and finishing Barry. It is extremely rare to see multiple knockdowns in a heavyweight MMA fight. As you can imagine, one clean shot from a heavyweight more often than not results in a knockout. Simply put, this was an unforgettable fight.

7 Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Justin Gaethje (24-4) beat Michael Johnson (22-19) by KO/TKO in round two

Having the privilege to attend this awesome fight was just a matter of luck. For even a well-studied media member, it was still unknown how this undefeated WSOF fighter named Justin Gaethje would fare against a respectable UFC lightweight in Michael Johnson in his UFC debut. Michael Johnson was always known for his speed and ferocity. If somebody said before the fight that there'd be multiple points at which Johnson would land several flush power shots, everyone would assume that Johnson washed the competition, but for Gaethje to take Johnson’s best shots and then turn the tables on him was just truly bonkers. It was the wildest UFC debut ever that was a great introduction for someone later to be nicknamed “The Highlight”.

Gaethje is an ultimate weapon that just keeps getting better and better with each passing year. He was stopped by both Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier over five years ago, and has improved significantly since. He was stopped by Charles Oliveira last year, but again, has only taken the path of improvement. Now, with a BMF title around his waist, Gaethje is on the hunt for lightweight gold. It’s amazing to think that the wildman that fought Johnson back in July 2017, has turned into a honed-in striker with patience and precision.

6 Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2

Robbie Lawler (30-16) beat Rory MacDonald (19-4) by KO/TKO in round five

This UFC 189 title fight between UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald was an all out bloodbath! MacDonald, the challenger, spawned the nickname “Red King” following this fight. The ‘Red’ means blood and this fight had a horror movie amount of it. During this period of his career, Robbie Lawler was known as the boogie man because he started to really add accuracy and timing to his already tough-as-nails attitude, making him a danger for any 170-pounder. For MacDonald, it was quite the opposite. The Canadian fighter was supposed to be the next coming of technically-sound UFC welterweight great, Georges St. Pierre. MacDonald had strong grappling mixed with crisp kickboxing technique, however, on this July night in Vegas, MacDonald had a violent switch get flipped on.

It was an absolutely epic fight. Lawler was methodical in finding his boxing range and breaking down MacDonald’s defense, while MacDonald started to turn the volume up with stiff roundhouse kicks to Lawler's dome. Incidentally, Lawler took all the head kicks in stride and gained the mental edge by showing little effect from the powerful kicks with expressing a stoic poker face. “Ruthless” smelt blood in the water and put the pressure on MacDonald with heat-seeking jab-cross combinations that ultimately left the Canadiens nose smashed to pieces.

Years later, MacDonald admitted that he went completely blind in one eye which caused him to collapse to the ground in the final sequence of the fight. Famously, Lawler was screaming on the microphone in his post-fight speech with a flapping lip that was brutalized (see picture above). It immediately became an instant classic and to this day, sits high on everyone’s all-time fight list.

5 Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Jon Jones (27-1) beat Alexander Gustafsson (18-8) by points decision

Widely considered the greatest title fight in UFC history. When Jon Jones faced Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 it was the first time that “Bones'' was facing a mirrored long and lanky body. What was also a first in Jones’ career, was when the big Swede was able to score a takedown against Jones. Gustafsson set the tone early that he would not be bullied or intimidated by the champ.

The coolest part of this epic title fight was witnessing each fighter having to dig deeper and deeper into their toolbox to outwit the other’s attacks. Neither man gave an inch as this fight was an action-packed chess match for the entire 25 minutes it lasted.

It took 6+ years to make it happen again, but the long-awaited rematch headlined UFC 232 and was a very different story than the first fight as it was one-way traffic for Jones, who dominated the fight quite easily. Understandably, it was always going to be hard to live up to their first epic fight.

4 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2

Conor McGregor (22-6) beat Nate Diaz (22-13) by points decision

With his heels on the edge of losing a career’s worth of momentum because of his first UFC loss at UFC 196, Conor McGregor put out one of the most clutch performances in UFC history when he rematched Nate Diaz at UFC 202. With so much hype and drama surrounding the lead-up to this fight, McGregor really focused on his cardiovascular training by stealing a page out of Diaz’s book for the rematch. The Irishman had no choice but to do this sort of training following the loss as Nate Diaz ate his heavy shots like a sandwich. And though Diaz was said to be on vacation when he got the short-notice call to fight the UFC’s poster boy the first time around, Diaz is known for his legendary endurance training.

Early in the fight, McGregor looked super sharp just like the first go ‘round, landing pinpoint crosses down the pipe one after another. As is normal for a Diaz fight, it took the Cali native a while to wake up. By the end of the second-round, Diaz had the momentum in his favor and continued to march forward in the third. Everything that McGregor built in his career seemed like it was quickly slipping away at the end of the third-round. Diaz was stepping on the gas and the “Notorious” one had his back against the fence huffing and puffing for air.

Read more: Nate Diaz's earnings for both Conor McGregor fights leaked

The fourth-round of the UFC 202 main event was Conor McGregor’s single best round in his career in the eyes of many. With the weight of the world resting on his shoulders, McGregor had to dig deep and find energy to push him through. The [future] two-division champion found life on the stool and was able to use skillful boxing and maneuvering to hit and not get hit and go on to win a majority decision. It was a fight for the ages that allowed the rest of the business pieces to fall in place for both McGregor and the UFC.

3 Mark Hunt vs. Antonio Silva

Mark Hunt (13-14-1) draws with Antonio Silva (19-12-1) on points decision

This was an incredible fight between two absolute warriors! Mark Hunt and Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva painted the canvas with their blood and gladiator spirit back at UFC Fight Night 33 in 2013. This fight had everything a fan of MMA could hope for: knockdowns, takedowns, phone booth fighting and no breaks in action – especially from heavyweights. Truly, a special fight in UFC history.

Though these men are heavyweights with one-punch knockout ability – like most 265-pound strikers – they somehow managed to make it all five-rounds in what is the greatest UFC heavyweight fight of all-time. Also, it doesn’t happen enough in MMA, but I really liked how the judges scored this fight as a draw. A few other fights on this list could’ve been scored equally as Hunt vs. Silva was.

2 Dan Henderson vs. Maurício Rua

Dan Henderson (32-15) beat Mauricio Rua (27-14-1) by points decision

When Dan Henderson and Maurício Rua clashed at UFC 139, it was hard to believe that these two highly-respected veterans would be meeting for the first time ever, considering their prominent and overlapping time spent in Pride FC. It was well worth the wait. Even while watching it play out in real time, it was obvious that something really special was unfolding right in front of our eyes. Also, this fight silenced any doubt people had towards the UFC’s decision to hold five-round fights for all main events, non-title fights included. It would’ve been criminal to just see this insane battle for only three-rounds, as mentioned during the broadcast.

This fight’s placement in history would not be possible if it weren’t for Rua’s improved cardio-conditioning in training camp. Prior to this bout, Shogun would crawl to the finish line, but versus Henderson – a high-level wrestler with outstanding pace – Rua made it a point to be in the driver’s seat with [surprisingly] takedowns of his own. The Brazilian not only was able to takedown the Olympic wrestler Hendo, but he would come up swinging following these masterful grappling exchanges.

If there was any fight that emulated a bar-fight scene from a movie where two actors take unrealistic amounts of damage, this was it! Hendo was hurling everything he had towards Shogun, and the Brazilian was sending it right back his way. Just an all-time great fight with two legends of MMA fighting at the twilight of their prime. It reminded fans of Pride FC, where many legends put on these types of performances fueled by pure heart and will.

1 Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar

Forrest Griffin (19-7) beat Stephan Bonnar (15-9) by points decision

A slobberknocker of a fight that ended up being a sport-saver because of the well-documented risks that the UFC brass took in the lead-up to this scrap. Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar made season one of The Ultimate Fighter 1 well worth the $10M investment from the Fertitta brothers and Dana White, and the fight of a lifetime which was the first live MMA event on cable TV.

Something straight out of a rocky movie, Griffin and Bonnar started the fight with their hair in place and with great martial arts technique, but by the end, these two warriors were soaked in sweat and were throwing the kitchen sink at one another. It left the Hard Rock Hotel crowd in a standing ovation.

This fight was so entertaining and so captivating that it left the place buzzing and the TV ratings soaring which ended up being the driving force behind Spike TV and the UFC signing on for future UFC programming. This deal gave the UFC execs some breathing room and more time to grow the fanbase for wildly entertaining personalities like Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping and many more through the TUF platform. Because of the unbelievable performances from Griffin and Bonnar, the UFC is now a multibillion-dollar company that broadcasts on ESPN.