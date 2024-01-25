Nowadays, the UFC’s bantamweight division gets the most praise, and from a statistical standpoint, the lightweight division would beg to differ, but years before Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley were fighting, it was the UFC’s light-heavyweight division that captured the world by storm. Many of the names listed below are still prevalent in the sport today, years after retiring.

We have used a series of factors to help us rank who truly is the best at light-heavyweight in UFC history, including reign of dominance, head-to-head victories and strength of competition. Some true UFC legends have made the list and take a look below to see who made the final cut.

10 Forrest Griffin

MMA record: 19-7, UFC wins: 10, Best win: Maurício Rua

The world was introduced to UFC light-heavyweight great Forrest Griffin in season one of The Ultimate Fighter reality show. His personality captivated fight fans’ minds and hearts, and no one can deny the impact of his phone booth fight with Stephen Bonnar that shifted the future of the UFC.

Griffin became a superstar when he put all of his tools together and beat the famed fighter Quinton Jackson at UFC 86. Because of his skills and personality, Griffin was featured in the UFC’s 2009 video game. The Ohio native doesn’t get the respect he deserves for his work inside the cage as he holds four wins over all-time great opponents. He gives his time back to the UFC by overseeing the operations of the Vegas-based performance institute for UFC athletes.

9 Lyoto Machida

MMA record: 26-12, UFC wins: 11, Best win: Rashad Evans

Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida was a real life karate master who made his fighting style respectable by winning the sport’s greatest achievement. Before Brazil’s warrior won the UFC light-heavyweight championship at UFC 98, karate was frowned upon as an illegitimate skill to succeed with. Most fighters had wrestling, boxing or Muay Thai as a primary weapon. When he won the title, it was a wonderful display of precision and power that was a direct result of his years of karate.

At his best, Machida was a dangerous blitz karate fighter with pinpoint accuracy. The Machida era didn’t last too long as he was defeated by the next fighter on this all-time list, but he remains among the division’s best. Very few have gone far in the UFC with karate as their number one skill set, but those who do are world-class.

8 Maurício Rua

MMA record: 27-14-1, UFC wins: 11, Best win: Lyoto Machida

A Pride FC legend, Maurício Rua, has defied time with his many great battles across multiple organizations. In his prime, Rua’s game consisted of powerful Muay Thai striking combined with his signature calmness while under fire.

“Shogun” proved his worth when he won UFC gold by defeating Lyoto Machida at UFC 113. Since then, Rua has had a gradual decline, but his greatest moments in the UFC have ranked among the best ever. His 2011 clash with Dan Henderson was something straight out of a cinema. The two MMA legends put on one of the greatest fights of all-time.

7 Quinton Jackson

MMA record: 38-14, UFC wins: 8, Best win: Chuck Liddell

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is one of the most memorable figures in combat sports history because of his impressive knockouts, and of course, his wolf-like howling. “Rampage” transcended sport as he has made several appearances on the big screen. The scary figure is actually a big teddy bear when no fight looms, but lock him in a cage, and he becomes one of the most dangerous fighters in history.

While “Rampage” cut his teeth against high-level competition long before joining the UFC during his time in Pride FC. Once the Japanese organization was sold, the UFC became the one-stop for most of their premier talent, including Jackson. “Rampage” proved this when he knocked out Chuck Liddell for the second time, this time in the UFC.

6 Rashad Evans

MMA record: 20-8-1, UFC wins: 13, Best win: Chuck Liddell

Known as “Suga”, Rashad Evans was an early cast member on The Ultimate Fighter reality show and took that opportunity to put together one of the greatest light-heavyweight careers in UFC history. After trimming down to heavyweight, the Marshall university graduate shelved his college wrestling background when he discovered his power. And man, oh man, was that a great choice.

A confident and hardworking fighter, Evans had one of the best runs ever in the division’s history. With nine-straight wins that included a title victory, the New York native put his name in the history books. From being a TUF fighter, to then coaching the show a few years later, “Suga” lives and breathes MMA. The former champ can still be seen and heard under the UFC banner, as he works at the desk giving his analysis on fight nights.

5 Daniel Cormier

MMA record: 22-3, UFC wins: 7, Best win: Anthony Johnson x 2

Though he retired as a heavyweight, Daniel Cormier has one of the best track records as a light-heavyweight. Unselfishly, Cormier made the switch to 205-pounds early on in his UFC career, which was a move to not interfere with teammate Cain Velasquez’s heavyweight run.

During this time, Cormier showcased his elite wrestling skills by picking up grown men and throwing them like they’re toddlers. The Olympic wrestler would famously just toss great fighters like Dan Henderson and Alexander Gustafsson high in the air. Cormier’s public acknowledgment really took off when he was assigned his biggest rival, Jon Jones. They fought to a five-round decision that had Jones getting the better of the fight. Outside of Jones, Cormier had a clean record at 205-pounds.

4 Tito Ortiz

MMA record: 21-12-1, UFC wins: 14, Best win: Forrest Griffin

The original UFC sales person, Tito Ortiz, fought and talked his way to stardom with his bad boy attitude and devastating ground and pound skills. Very few loved him, but many hated him, and he played up those narratives brilliantly to secure monster fights.

Ortiz originally trained with Chuck Liddell, but with bad blood brewing, Dana White saw an opportunity for a marquee fight. The “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” lost his title to Liddell and was never able to regain it. While Ortiz also lost to the great Randy Couture, he demolished most of the other contenders, sealing his spot on the all-time LHW list.

3 Randy Couture

MMA record: 19-11, UFC wins: 7, Best win: Chuck Liddell

When you think of a humble and hardworking champion, Randy Couture’s name will be at the top of anybody’s list. Though he got a late start in MMA, his time was not wasted. The Washington state native started competing at the age of 37, and had a simply incredible career picking up some big scalps over the years including against Chuck Liddell at UFC 43 before losing twice to his three-time rival.

“The Natural” used his strong wrestling skills along with his acquired boxing abilities (during his service time) to be able to take down opponents or beat ‘em up on the feet. Couture was able to dominate Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell with his sharpened tools. While Ortiz and Liddell were like WWE characters, Couture garnered fans because of his blue-collar relatability.

2 Chuck Liddell

MMA record: 21-9, UFC wins: 15, Best win: Randy Couture x 2

Known as the iceman, Chuck Liddell was cool as a cucumber before his fights; taking full-on naps before the biggest moments of his career. However, when the cage door closed he was zeroed in and ready to destroy.In his prime, Liddell lost to Couture, to the surprise of everyone who tuned in. Originally, it was thought of throwing a wrench in the UFC’s plans for Liddell, but the competitive rivalry actually garnered more attention in the rematch.

Needless to say, Liddell came back with a vengeance, beating Couture twice, both by knockout. Fans will always gravitate toward Liddell. He paved the way for stoic fighters who aren’t necessarily the greatest trash talkers. For some fighters, all they care and think about is their craft. Though he wasn’t the smoothest operator on the mic, Liddell’s wins spoke volumes.

1 Jon Jones

MMA record: 27-1, UFC wins: 20, Best win: Maurício Rua

What else is there to say other than Jon Jones is the most talented UFC light-heavyweight champion in history. Before he chose a dark path, Jones had a unique and free, striking style. With the ability to always fall back onto his wrestling, Jones’ open mind and fight IQ resulted in incredible techniques that were not used in the UFC before his time.

Jones plays his cards close to his chest now, and he is no longer the free-flowing fighter that he was over a decade ago. He has become much more calculated in his approach as he is protecting a long history of winning every time he goes out there. His subsequent switch to the heavyweight division after his dominant period in this weight class, sees him not only ranked as the greatest at light-heavyweight, but the greatest fighter in UFC history.