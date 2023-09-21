Highlights Tyson Fury's big victory in 2015 was a stunning upset, with Fury delivering a boxing clinic and silencing the critics.

Muhammad Ali's win in 1964 was a breakout moment for him, proving his boxing brilliance and confident personality.

Anthony Joshua's defeat in 2019 was a shocking upset, as he lost to a late replacement with the champion left stunned.

Think of the biggest nights in boxing history, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua, just about anything can happen in the sport of boxing. Purists of the sport frequently remind fans and new rising stars beyond the ropes that 'you can't play boxing' and that statement has never been so true when analysing some shocking events that have unfolded under the lights over the years.

Some true greats have walked beyond the ropes, but there has always been a fascination with the glamour division known as heavyweight with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury gripping the globe. And recent information provided by Geezers Boxing, has identified and ranked some of the biggest shocks ever seen in the squared circle, with some modern era familiar faces present including Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

10 Tyson Fury v Wladimir Klitschko

The first of many huge upsets on the list, the 'Gypsy King' produced one of the most scintillating displays from a British fighter on away soil in history, having gone into the contest as underdog against the unified champion. What was to follow was simply incredible from the Morecambe native, who had been regularly criticised by experts for his confident personality and 'out of shape' heavyweight physique.

However, what he produced on the night was nothing short of a boxing clinic, using his reach and elite speed and skills to take any opportunities away from the Ukrainian and neutralise his notorious weapons. And what proceeded was simply incredible with the people's champion silenced by an absolute masterclass over the twelve round distance after being written off, as he rallied to a unanimous decision win.

Fury sang at the final bell after making history in Germany, but sadly his career took a turn for the worse after mental health issues prevented fans from seeing a highly anticipated rematch after he piled on weight and failed a drugs test. The current WBC champion has still yet to be defeated and has taken part in some of the biggest nights including fighting in Las Vegas against Deontay Wilder, and in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury Wladimir Klitschko Height 6'9 6'6 Reach 85" 81" Rounds boxed 220 369 Record 33-0-1 (24 KOS) 64-5 (53 KOS) Best win Deontay Wilder David Haye

9 Randy Turpin v Sugar Ray Robinson

Not everything revolves around the heavyweight division, and this famous night in London in 1951 became one which would transcend the sport. One of the greatest to ever do it, Robinson, had been on a 90-fight win streak and was looking to score his latest win when defending his belts. However, what would follow would be incredible as Turpin put together an incredible halt to Robinson's European tour as a 20/1 betting underdog, ensuring that he took advantage of his rival's depleting gas tank to earn a phenomenal win.

Turpin showed some phenomenal boxing skills on the night and sent the audience into raptures on British soil, but his joy would not last long with a rematch booked for two months later. And it was Robinson who would secure his revenge knocking his rival down a few times on the way to a huge victory which was seen as a pivotal moment for his career. An 132-fight veteran at the time, many considered it could be his twilight years, but he put on a much improved display to turn his surprise rivalry with Turpin around.

8 Muhammad Ali (Cassius Clay) v Sonny Liston

A breakout moment for Ali, who was fighting under his previous name Cassius Clay at the time, he picked up an extraordinary win as a significant underdog against Liston to propel his career to new heights. Liston was considered one of the most dominant in the division at the time coming up against a 22-year-old rising star, but Ali turned on the burners and produced a sensational display from the opening bell.

Ali was so clinical and emphatic that he caused his opponent to retire on the stool after just six rounds, which backed up his sensational brash personality and radiant confidence beforehand. He went on to have the best possible career inside and outside the squared circle, and his transcending personality and boxing brilliance see him ranked as arguably the greatest of all-time.

7 Frankie Randall v Julio Cesar Chavez

Similarly to Robinson, Chavez entered the ring on an incredible 90-fight win streak and many fans were beginning to question if he was invincible, but Randall pulled off a performance for the ages in Las Vegas in 1994 to stunningly capture the 140lb title. He was priced as a mammoth 1/15 favourite, with the challenger given no chance, but he boxed incredibly cutting his rival's nose alongside Chavez seeing two points deducted which saw his hand raised and sparked wild celebrations. Chavez was left hugely frustrated after the event, and went on to avenge the loss just three months later.

Frankie Randall Julio Cesar Chavez Height 5'8 5'7 Reach 68" 67.5" Rounds boxed 415 634 Record 58-18-1 (42 KOS) 107-6-2 (85 KOS) Best win Julio Cesar Chavez Meldrick Taylor

6 Evander Holyfield v Mike Tyson

One of the most iconic rivalries in boxing history, Holyfield and Tyson's epic battle involved insults, ear biters, power punching and big KOs. But despite their rematch seemingly the one that sticks with fans forever, the first fight produced one of the biggest shocks of the century when their feud culminated in a showdown. Holyfield came into the first event as a 25/1 underdog with Mike Tyson seen as back to his pomp with a streak of huge KOs after being released from prison.

However, what would happen next was incredible with Holyfield able to entirely frustrate Tyson with a perhaps scrappy display until the 11th round when the breakthrough moment came, sending his rival to the canvas to close the show. Their second grudge clash came seven months later in 1997, which was ended prematurely after Tyson bit off a chunk of his rival's ear which led to his disqualification. But, the pair are now friends and have even launched a business together.

5 Corrie Sanders v Wladimir Klitschko

Sanders had begun this fight with effectively no chance having boxed three rounds in two years prior to the event, ranked at No.11 and going up against Klitschko who was looking to make his sixth consecutive title defence. The Ukrainian was an overwhelming favourite and was expected to box his way to victory on home soil, but things quickly turned difficult as Sanders incredibly landed a huge shot at the end of the first which sparked a barrage as Klitschko switched to defence.

He then handed a huge left hook in the next stanza which continued the onslaught before dropping the huge Ukrainian three further times before the referee stopped the fight. The South African had simply defied all odds and was paraded in his home country, but his title reign was quickly brought to an end by Klitschko's brother Vitali who captured the belt with a fine win straight afterward.

Corrie Sanders Wladimir Klitschko Height 6'4 6'6 Reach 77" 81" Rounds boxed 171 369 Record 42-4 (31 KOS) 64-5 (53 KOS) Best win Wladimir Klitschko David Haye

4 Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua

One which hardly needs explaining to modern era readers, Joshua had been undefeated and make a remarkable rise at heavyweight reigning as the unified champion after a dominant spell fighting in the UK. He went over to the US to headline a Las Vegas show which was originally scheduled to be against Jarrell Miller, but Andy Ruiz Jr stepped in as an unknown replacement and was given no chance of winning. However, something seemed off with 'AJ' from the opening bell and despite dropping thew Mexican first, things quickly turned from bad to worse.

Ruiz Jr dropped his opponent several times as he came into the pocket and traded with Joshua before the fight was finally stopped, and Joshua had been simply stunned in a 'Rocky Balboa' style story for the late notice challenger. His delight resorted in his famous leap around the ring, but his joy was short-lived after he lost the belts in a mega-money rematch after being outboxed and out of shape.

3 Hasim Rahman v Lennox Lewis

Lewis was proving one of a kind and having beaten Holyfield in 1999 to become only one of a handful of undisputed heavyweight champions, he was looking simply unstoppable in the ring. However, he has since become the last person to hold that title, having come up against a defiant and resolute Rahman who pulled off one of the greatest upsets. He was given no chance with just one notable win to earn the shot, against Corrie Sanders, to his name but what would follow was immense and stunning.

Rahman had 30 seconds until the end of respective round and detonated a huge shot to leave Lewis on his back and send a stunned gasp around the arena, as the dominance of the incredible champion had been ended. Rahman captured just the three belts so missed out on undisputed status, and his record-breaking win came tumbling after he was immediately subject to revenge from Lewis who scored his own fourth round KO in the sequel.

Hasim Rahman Lennox Lewis Height 6'2 6'5 Reach 82" 84" Rounds boxed 295 225 Record 50-9-2 (41 KOS) 41-2-1 (32 KOS) Best win Lennox Lewis Donovan Ruddock

2 Leon Spinks v Muhammad Ali

In what was a seismic upset at the time, Ali had come into the event with an incredible 55-2 record against a fighter who had just seven bouts under his belt. Although Ali's legendary reign was in the later years, no-one anticipated Spinks would be able to pull off a huge underdog win. However, in an epic 15 round encounter of an extremely world-class level, the underdog was able to pull off an incredible split decision win which stunned the legend's huge fanbase.

But in typical Ali fashion, he refused to lie down and went on to earn his win back in a New Orleans rematch. It turned out it was indeed the tale end of Ali's career and his revenge victory over Spinks was his last as he went on to suffer two more defeats which brought down a curtain on a career of the greatest to ever do it inside and outside the ring.

1 Buster Douglas v Mike Tyson

In the biggest ranked upset on the list which takes the edge according to research, Tyson went into the bout undefeated in 1990 and was considered one of the most dominant and influential heavyweights to have graced the division since Muhammad Ali. He came up against Buster Douglas who was seemingly a fringe world level boxer with four defeats on his record in comparison to Tyson's perfect 37-0 record at the time, but things were set to take a dramatic change of course.

Buster Douglas Mike Tyson Height 6'3 5'10 Reach 83" 71" Rounds boxed 234 215 Record 37-6-1 (24 KOS) 50-6 (44 KOS) Best win Mike Tyson Larry Holmes

Things appeared to be going in the direction of 'Iron' who scored a brutal eight round knockdown in what looked like it was going to be another stoppage win, but Douglas already defied the odds and rose to his feet. But it was the tenth round which is arguably the biggest shock in boxing history, as he splattered the seemingly unstoppable Tyson on the ground and the undefeated star was unable to continue. Despite the defeat, Tyson went on to have an all-time great career and his popularity did now dwindle in any way.