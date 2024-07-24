Highlights A table showing the most expensive transfer windows by a singular club has emerged - and the reading will come as a fright for those who wish to go back to the old days.

Al-Hilal are, somewhat surprisingly, the only club to feature from Saudi Arabia, but come in at second.

Chelsea feature three times across three consecutive transfer windows under Todd Boehly.

In recent years, the prices involved in football transfers have spiraled out of control, with astronomical fees becoming the norm rather than an exception. Once a rarity, hundred-million-pound transfers are now frequent occurrences, driven by the influx of vast television revenues and wealthy club owners.

This financial frenzy has inflated player valuations beyond reason, often overshadowing the sport’s intrinsic value and competitive balance. The relentless pursuit of star power and instant success has led to unprecedented spending, creating a market where talent is measured by price tags rather than performance, and risk and rewards work in tandem.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has explored ten most expensive transfer windows in football history, highlighting the clubs that have splashed the most capital in a single transfer period. From eye-watering sums paid for established players to ambitious gambles aimed at achieving future success in the form of young prodigies, these spending sprees reveal the financial muscle and strategic intent behind some of the sport’s biggest names, with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, and the fast-developing Saudi Pro League all featuring prevalently.

Most money spent in one transfer window Rank Club Season Total spend 1. Chelsea 23/24 £389m 2. Al-Hilal 23/24 £296m 3. PSG 23/24 £294m 4. Real Madrid 19/20 £278m 5. Chelsea 22/23 (winter) £277m 6. Chelsea 22/23 £252m 7. Barcelona 19/20 £234m 8. Juventus 18/19 £222m 9. Real Madrid 09/10 £217m 10. Manchester City 17/18 £207m



10 Manchester City

£207m (2017/18)

Needless to say, Manchester City were always going to make this list. Everyone will be aware of their meteoric rise from losing to Middlesbrough 8-1 in 2008 to becoming the team-to-beat just eight years later. But whereas some pundits like to suggest it's down to whimsical underdog occurrences, those with enough brain cells are well-versed on the Cityzen's extravagance since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016 and understand they've used oil-rich owners to their advantage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Over the entire 8-year period of the Pep era so far, City have spent £1.6 billion on player purchases.

Nevertheless, what will come as more of a surprise is the fact that City only makes this list once, and it is at the lowest entry in 10th. The 2017/18 summer, 12 months after Guardiola walked through the doors at the Etihad, was a crucial one. Ederson, Bernardo Silva, and Kyle Walker were all high-profile signings that remain at the club to this day, while Danilo and Aymeric Laporte helped to forge the side's reputation as high rollers.

9 Real Madrid

£217m (2009/10)

Continuing with the theme of transfer windows that would bring about lasting - as well as immediate - success is Real Madrid's 2009/10 summer window. That year, they pulled no punches in their attempts to get the club back to where they belong. While Barcelona were emerging as Spain's best football team, and Los Blancos were reeling from nearly a decade-long hiatus without winning the Champions League, the club's higher-ups decided enough was enough.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for £85m, with Karim Benzema, Kaka, and Xabi Alonso following him closely behind. It was this memorable summer that kickstarted the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly and established Spain as the number one league in Europe. The El Clasico regained its luster, and having won six Champions League titles since, it's safe to say the club hasn't looked back in anger on their generous spending as they kept the record for most exorbitant window for eight years.

8 Juventus

£222m (2018/19)

As one of the most coveted footballers of all time, it was already anticipated that Ronaldo's transfers to various clubs would feature ubiquitously in this list. In eighth-place is Juventus' 2018 summer, which saw the Portuguese icon seek new adventures in the form of the Old Lady in Turin.

Joining the club for £98m made him the most expensive signing by an Italian club - a record that still stands today. For much smaller fees, Joao Cancelo, Douglas Costa, and Leonardo Bonucci also made the switch to northern Italy. Although the lavish spending didn't achieve its desired effect of taking Juventus back to the pinnacle of European football, all three signings played a pivotal role in notching another two Serie A titles for the club.

7 Barcelona

£234m (2019/20)

In recent years, many involved with Barcelona have become used to the contrasts of the club's high spending and crippling debt. Although the Catalan giants are still shouldering debts of more than £859m, they've continued to feel the need to spend big to keep up with European rivals, with Joan Laporta also giving the thumbs up to their pricey Camp Nou redevelopment plans.

Much of this spending came all the way back in the 2019/20 summer window. The club spent £173m on deals for Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie De Jong alone, while other acquisitions such as that of Neto, Junior Firpo, and Martin Braithwaite did very little to vindicate their worth during their short tenures with the sleeping giants.

6 Chelsea

£252m (2022/23)

Since Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003, the Blues have lived a life of luxury. However, the fact their dangerous financial outlay has only just been put into focus over the last couple of years is very indicative of the turbulent Todd Boehly regime - and their 2022/23 summer spending spree is just the first in a trilogy of horror shows to make it on this list.

18 players joined the impending West End tragedy ahead of a season where Chelsea could only navigate a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League as Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Salter, and Frank Lampard all took part in the club's managerial merry-go-round. Notable signings include club record signing Enzo Fernandez for £101m, injury-laden Wesley Fofana for £67m, and Mykhailo Mudryk - who has only scored five league goals in two seasons - for £58m.

5 Chelsea

£277m (2022/23 - winter)

Admittedly, there isn't much more that can be said about Chelsea than what was already mentioned in the last entry. But such is the recklessness of their new ownership, a slow start to the 2022/23 season presented enough evidence to Boehly to suggest even more capital was needed to be poured out of the club and onto risky deals in the January window.

This didn't end very well, of course, and the Blues are one of several clubs being closely monitored by the Premier League with regard to Financial Fair Play guidelines. It goes without saying, though, that the warning lights coming up on the dashboard in Boehly's cockpit haven't deterred the American businessman from looking away from the market, as evidenced by their later inclusion in this article.

4 Real Madrid

£278m (2019/20)

Many of the top clubs across Europe stand by the idea that, to keep the constant stream of success flowing, squads need continuous changes. Constant arrivals and departures keeps the current lineup fresh, and it means no player ever gets too comfortable in their starting spot.

This was an ethos that Real Madrid adopted in the 2019/20 summer window. However, atypically of their usual business - which very rarely falters - this expensive period proved pretty costly. Although Eden Hazard came with great expectations at a hefty price tag of £100m, he was unable to replicate his form for Chelsea in the Spanish capital, while the signing of Luka Jovic is so much of a flop that it's difficult to comprehend that he was ever even bought in the first place. Of course, players to buck this trend of wasteful acquisitions include Eder Militao and Rodrygo, who still ply their trade for Los Bloncos now - but, on the whole, it was a window to forget for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

3 PSG

£294m (2023/24)

Despite all their efforts, PSG just can't seem to break their Champions League duck. Yet, with the amount they've spent over the past decade, they probably should have by now - and their most expensive attempt came last summer before the 2023/24 season.

Just creeping into the third-most expensive transfer windows of all time, the Parisian club spent a whopping £294m on incomings, with Ousmane Dembele, Manuel Ugarte, Goncalo Ramos, and Randal Kolo Muani all stepping into a dressing room that already featured the trophy-hungry Kylian Mbappe. Nevertheless, this spending binge couldn't help them attain elusive European glory as they crashed out in the semi-finals with a 2-0 aggregate loss against Borussia Dortmund.

But, then again, if they were unable to ruffle any feathers of the big guns with a forward line of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, then there can't be too much hope of them ever making it to the big time.

2 Al-Hilal

£296m (2023/24)

The Saudi Pro League is a new force emerging in the transfer market - and since Cristiano Ronaldo pioneered the rapid development of the country's football scene when he moved to Al Nassr at the turn of 2023, only Premier League teams have spent more money on player incomings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the previous two summer transfer windows, Saudi Pro League clubs have a combined net spend of just under £-950m.

No better is this startling figure represented than through Al-Hilal's 2023/24 summer spree. Collecting world stars like it was a video game, they were able to acquire the services of Neymar, Ruben Neves, and Aleksander Mitrovic, among countless other former Premier League players like Kalidou Koulibaly. The worry among the top European nations is that, due to Saudi Arabia's lenient financial constraints, the golden retirement home is here to stay and will continue to feast on footballers who can easily be persuaded with a bit of money.

1 Chelsea

£389m (2023/24)

No club epitomises how far football has grown since its working class roots more than Chelsea, who not only feature three times in this list across three consecutive windows, but also top the ranking with last summer's spree seeing them put a total of £389m on the negotiation table or 12 different players, thus averaging out at £32m-per-signing.

Luckily, they made better signings during this period, with Cole Palmer's £40m transfer now appearing like a steal after he directly contributed to 33 goals in as many Premier League games last season, while Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku look to be nailed-on starters under Enzo Maresca next season. However, should the Blues fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, all this extravagance will ultimately be for nothing again.