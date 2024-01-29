Highlights UFC fans love fast fights with high octane energy. Check out these 10 fastest knockouts in UFC history, including Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Gray Maynard's lead left hook knockout in 9 seconds set him on an impressive winning streak and earned him a title shot.

Makwan Amirkhani's flying knee and punches led to an 8-second knockout in his UFC debut, setting the tone for his career.

UFC fans will always remember the grueling back and forth battles or the technical chess matches that go the distance, but what about the ones that happen so quickly, that a replay is often needed in order to understand what unfolded. What they lack in length, these fast fights make up for in pure high octane energy.

Over the course of the UFC’s 30-year history, there have been some fast finishes that have gone under the radar. Take your time (unlike these fighters) and enjoy the 10 fastest knockouts in UFC history below. These have been provided from the official UFC record book, and feature some big stars including Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

10 Gray Maynard v Joe Veres

Event: UFC Fight Night 11, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:09 seconds

Gray Maynard used his fight against Joe Veres to get the taste of his double-knockout no contest fight from his UFC debut out of his mouth by performing one of the fastest knockouts in UFC history. Maynard has been known to come out of the gates hot with big-time power, especially for the lightweight division. After a very short feeling out process with several faints, Maynard unleashed a lead left hook on the jaw of Veres that sent him falling back into the fence.

The statement win for Maynard set him on one of the greatest winning streaks in the division’s history that eventually earned him a title shot against UFC champion Frankie Edgar, in what was one of the greatest fights in history. Ironically, Maynard’s first knockout in the UFC would be his last knockout victory in his career.

9 Leon Edwards v Seth Baczynski

Event: UFC Fight Night 64, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:08 seconds

Before becoming a respectable UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards was finding his way in a shark tank of a division. Following his UFC debut where he lost a split-decision fight, Edwards decided he would not leave the fight in the judges' hands again and came out versus Seth Baczynski looking to make a statement. Edwards started the fight on his back foot by circling to his left a few times, but once Baczynski settled in his pursuit, Edwards pawed with his right and then unleashed a scorching left that floored his opponent and secured a historic knockout.

Eight years later, Edwards put together an impressive 13-1 record while gaining a belt along the way and carving his name in the annals of UFC history. We haven’t seen a fast knockout from Edwards since, but on the reverse side of things, the Brit has one of the latest knockouts in UFC history when he KO’d Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 to win the title.

8 Makwan Amirkhani v Andy Ogle

Event: UFC on FOX 14, Result: knockout via flying knee and punches, Length: 0:08 seconds

Throughout his eight years in the UFC, Makwan Amirkhani has been involved in highly-entertaining fights, and his UFC debut set the tone for his career when he quickly dismantled his opponent Andy Ogle. Amirkhani flew across the cage with his flying knee attack to stop Ogle’s forward progress and then closed the show with a precise uppercut and a flurry of punches.

Amirkhani approached this technique like an Olympic long jumper, similar to the fastest knockout on this list. Coincidentally, the aforementioned knockouts listed were very early in the fighter’s career. Maybe there’s something to a fighter wanting to make an early impression. Years later, Amirkhani is trying to find that same magic that started his UFC career.

7 James Irvin v Houston Alexander

Event: UFC Fight Night 13, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:08 seconds

James Irvin knocking out Houston Alexander in the blink of an eye was a big meeting for the two ascending light-heavyweights. Both fighters were known for their intimidating power, but a finish in under 10 seconds was totally unexpected. Incredibly, this fight could’ve ended sooner because half of the fight was showing respect to one another with touching gloves. Irvin stunned Alexander with an unexpected superman punch and then used walloping ground and pound before the referee stepped in.

Irvin used this impressive victory to get propelled into a huge fight against one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time, Anderson Silva. Irvin had trouble getting back into the win column after the Silva fight, but will always be in a select group with his eight-second knockout back in 2008.

6 Terrance McKinney v Matt Frevola

Event: UFC 263, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

Another fighter trying to forge their way in the UFC was Terrance McKinney taking on Matt Frevola in his UFC debut. Being on a pay-per-view card raises the level of adrenaline of the fighters and McKinney used those nerves to his advantage by zoning in and landing a one-two combination on Frevola. McKinney swarmed at the knockdown with hammer fists, which sealed the fight.

Crazy enough, McKinney suffered more damage in his post-fight celebration than in the actual fight. The young fighter was coming back down from the fence when he injured his knee. It’s been an up and down battle for the lightweight, but he is on a mini-win-streak with both wins coming via knockout.

5 Ryan Jimmo v Anthony Perosh

Event: UFC 149, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

You can’t make this up as once again we have a fighter making their UFC debut in a record-setting way. Ryan Jimmo’s seven-second knockout of Anthony Perosh came after the first punch was thrown. Jimmo quickly claimed cage generalship by marching forward after the respectful glove touch.

After tracking down Perosh, Jimmo uncorked a powerful overhand right to flatten his opponent. Needless to say, the Canadien crowd erupted at the amazing result. Jimmo’s UFC career lasted less than three years as he went 2-4 in his fights following his UFC debut. However, his fantastic performance at UFC 149 is an accomplishment he can truly hang his hat on.

4 Chan Sung Jung v Mark Hominick

Event: UFC 140, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

An eventual featherweight title challenger, Mark Hominick, is the only losing fighter on this list who actually threw the first strike. Beautifully, Chan Sung Jung aka the Korean Zombie, dodged his opponent's looping attack and threw a perfectly timed counter punch down the pipe to put an immediate halt to Hominick’s forward progress. Zombie threw a few ground and pound punches to finalize the fight, but most of the heavy lifting was already done.

The play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg couldn't even finish his ad read before the fight was waved off, similarly to the fastest knockout on this list. This win for Jung was one of three consecutive finishes for the Korean fighter that earned him a title fight against one of the greatest 145-pounders in history, Jose Aldo.

3 Todd Duffee v Tim Hague

Event: UFC 102, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

Like the Irvin-Alexander fight, both Todd Duffee and Tim Hague loaded up to see who could find the target first like an old western movie, but timing is everything and Duffee threw a sharp jab that beat Hague’s labored hook. The stiff jab was the beginning of the end. Duffee swiftly leaped on Hague with accurate ground and pound punches to assure there was no doubt over the result.

Another UFC debut ended in a sensational way as Duffee seemed ready to make some noise in the heavyweight division. Duffee finished his UFC career with a record of 3-2, but his first win was surely a memorable one. While battling through injuries and a few resets in his career, Duffee’s fights became fewer and further between as the years passed.

2 Duane Ludwig v Jonathon Goulet

Event: UFC Fight Night 3, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:06 seconds

Almost identical to the Edwards-Baczynski fight, Duane Ludwig’s lightning fast disposal of Jonathon Goulet was a clean counter cross with no follow-up punches needed. Like many other victors in this collection of fast finishers, Ludwig made a statement in his very first UFC fight.

For whatever reason, Ludwig didn’t fight in the UFC for four years following this spectacular win. Though he had a tough go in the UFC upon his return, this knockout was the fastest in UFC history for more than 13 years. While the Denver native was a head on fighter, he is actually a methodical coach and has cornered former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for most of his career.

1 Jorge Masvidal v Ben Askren

Event: UFC 239, Result: knockout via flying knee and punches, Length: 0:05 seconds

A knockout that needs no introduction is Jorge Masvidal’s incredible flying knee in his 2019 bout against the trash talking Ben Askren. It’s widely known as the resurrection year for Masvidal, who took time off to sort things out, but bounced back in a big way with three consecutive finishes, including this wild KO.

‘One of the greatest knockouts we have ever seen’ was the words that play-by-play commentator Jon Anik blurted out after he and crew couldn’t believe their eyes. People have said that the knockout could’ve been a second sooner because of the referee’s slow reaction, but it will be a hard feat to top. This fight was one of the reasons Masvidal earned multiple title fights and is a superstar.