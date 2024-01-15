Highlights Bill Belichick's humor shines through his unintentional comedy, with funny moments like his grumpy press conferences and quirky fashion choices.

Belichick takes a no-nonsense approach to technology, not understanding social media platforms like Twitter and Snapchat.

Despite his tough exterior, Belichick has moments of warmth and friendliness, such as attending a Halloween party and expressing his love for the holiday.

Bill Belichick is often referred to as the greatest coach of all time. With six Super Bowl rings to his credit, it’s hard to argue. People rarely earn that title in multiple disciplines, but it turns out he also owns the G.O.A.T title for grandfather humor.

Gems like “I don’t have SnapFace” and monologues about long snappers are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Belichick’s repertoire of unintentional comedy. There’s something hilarious about an old man being grumpy or, occasionally, unexpectedly sweet. Here are the 10 funniest moments of Belichick’s New England Patriots career.

10 What helps Belichick sleep at night

Warm milk? A bedtime story?

Many people have many different rituals that help them drift off into a restful sleep. Some like to curl up and read a chapter of a book, some like to fall asleep to a sitcom, and some are ushered into dreamland by the knowledge that all their bases are covered on special teams. At least, that's what the case is for Belichick:

Knowing you have a good backup long snapper allows you to sleep good at night.

Obviously, it’s the really, really, little things that matter.

9 Belichick: Grampa fashion mogul

Belichick conducts press conference looking like he survived the apocalypse

Grandfathers, despite generally being retired, don’t have time for shopping. The same outfit they wore to their nephew's bar mitzvah 17 years ago works just as well today as it did then. They’ll have you know.

Now imagine a grandpa who spends 80 hours a week devising game plans. After a dramatic loss to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, Belichick showed us exactly how such an overworked near-septuagenarian would dress.

He looked like they made him walk home along the Yukon trail. Moths flying around the press conference thought he needed a new shirt. And apparently, that shirt ranks among the coach’s favorites, as former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead tweeted:

This is my absolute favorite thing about Bill! This may be the exact same thing that he was wearing when I met him when I was signed in 2010.

8 Dog dad

Belichick leaving his canine on draft duty

During the COVID draft in 2020, executives conducted the process from the comfort of their own homes. Many people were wowed by the opulence of former Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury's abode. However, Belichick stole the show by actually leaving the livestream in the hands of his dog, Nike, an Alaskan Klee Kai.

After the Patriots drafted safety Kyle Dugger in the second round, Bill timed a trip to the bathroom perfectly. When the camera cut to his live feed, there was Nike all alone, figuring out who the Patriots should take in the third. Naturally, it also spawned memes and jokes relating to the Patriots' struggles in the draft in Belichick's later tenure as the team's de facto general manager.

7 Belichick, the movie buff

“What is a yute”

The week of Super Bowl XLIX became a rather stressful one for the Patriots. Not only were they preparing for the biggest game of the year, but they were also facing accusations of cheating following deflate-gate.

Despite the high tension situation, Belichick still found some time to slip in some “My Cousin Vinny” (an early 1990s comedy starring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei) quotes into his press conference.

When asked about the air pressure of the balls, Belichick responded:

I’m not a scientist. I’m not an expert in footballs. I’m not an expert in football measurements. I’m just telling you what I know. I would not say I’m Mona Lisa Vito of the football world, as she was in the car-expertise area.

Younger readers might not know what the heck that means, but for a certain generation, it will always elicit a chuckle.

6 Grumpy grandpa

“I would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling kids”

No one likes rude people, but everyone can kind of respect the unceasingly grumpy grandpas. Whether it’s the respect of someone who just refuses to change in the face of unceasing pressure or the recognition that we all hope to be that grumpy one day, it’s undeniable.

Crotchety old-timers are hilarious. In 2018, no one displayed a funnier cantankerous senior moment than Belichick completely ignoring a group of kids desperate for any form of acknowledgment. Not only did they not get a high five, Darth Hoodie gave them the silent treatment.

It became such a viral moment that someone edited it to look like he’s a wrestler emerging to his entrance music. Years later, in true grandfather fashion, Belichick autographed a picture of his infamous avoidance.

5 Boomers and technology

The 21st century isn’t for everyone

For years, the NFL would fax (for younger readers, faxes were kind of like IG stories but sent via printer; don’t ask) multiple aerial pictures of each play to the sideline. Coaches and players would then dissect each picture, analyzing the opposition's movements frame by frame.

They would pore over these pages, flipping them like septuagenarians looking at albums of their kids in diapers. Now, they just use tablets. Yes, life was harder back then. Unfortunately, Belichick had a tendency to take his frustrations out on said tablets, as only a three-year-old playing angry can.

Predictably, that ended in the demise of many tablets, leading to Belichick's iconic quote:

I'm done with the tablets...I'm just going to stick to pictures.

4 A softer Belichick

His favorite holiday brings out the coach’s sunny side

Sometimes, when you’re famously crabby, just being remotely friendly comes off as objectively hilarious. When Randy Moss invited Belichick over for a Halloween party, we all got to see a side of the G.O.A.T we never knew existed.

If watching him gush over a child’s holiday, “candy and costumes. How can you beat that?", doesn’t warm the cockles of your heart, what would?

3 “We’re on to Cincinnati”

The Belichick soundbite that became a New England rallying cry

Over two decades of Patriots success, the media was often bored with writing about how great they were. Therefore, whenever there was even the slightest inkling of trouble, Belichick often got grandiose questions about the potential fall of the dynasty.

After a blowout loss in 2014 to the Kansas City Chiefs, a season at the end of which the Patriots would win their fourth Super Bowl, those types of questions were the only ones he received. In response, the surly head coach responded to every single big-picture question with the same deadpan answer: “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

In classic Patriots manner, it became a New England call to arms, as they destroyed the Bengals the following week.

2 Social media superstar

Belichick on technology

Most “influencers” succeed through their uncanny understanding of social media platforms. Belichick is featured in many memes despite not knowing a single thing about social media, as he’s demonstrated throughout the years.

His first infamous run-in with the platforms came in 2011, thanks to the signing of Chad “Ochocino” Johnson. When asked how he’d handle his new wide receiver’s online proclivities, he responded, “I don’t Twitter, I don’t MyFace, I don’t Yearbook. I don’t do any of those things, so I’d probably be the last to know.”

He followed that up with a banger in 2014 when asked about incoming prospects:

We have a ton of information on all the players that are in the draft. What’s online, you should go talk to the geniuses that are online. I don’t know. MyFace, YourFace, InstantFace. Go talk to whoever you want that does that stuff. I don’t know.

Then came Belichick's coup de grâce in 2017: “Not on SnapFace, not too worried what they put on InstaChat.”

1 Patriot tough love

Rub some dirt on it kid

For an older generation raised by men who fought in World War I, injuries were a mindset. Blood needed to be actively flowing to earn even the slightest level of concern. So it should come as no surprise that Tom Brady's 2017 thumb injury didn’t exactly alarm Belichick.

After multiple questions regarding what was being made out to be Brady's 'flu game', Belichick couldn’t help but chuckle and say, “We’re not talking about open-heart surgery here.” Apparently, Tom Brady failed to appreciate the tough love. In fairness, after nearly 20 years, even Grandpa would occasionally get tiresome.

