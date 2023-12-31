Highlights Terence Crawford retains his title as Ring Magazine's pound for pound champion for 2023 after defeating Errol Spence Jr.

Other notable boxers on the top 10 list include Jesse Rodriguez, Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence, Devin Haney, Dmitry Bivol, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Oleksandr Usyk, and Naoya Inoue.

Crawford has an impressive undefeated record of 40-0, with 31 victories by knockout.

Terence Crawford has remained Ring Magazine's pound for pound (P4P) champion as they have released their official final rankings for 2023 ahead of an expected busy 2024.

The Ring ratings are complied by the magazine's editorial board, with the participation of THE RING Ratings Panel of boxing journalists from around the world. The Ring Magazine was first published in 1922 and began publishing their annual ratings of boxers in 1924. The November/December 2022 issue was their final regular monthly print issue as they flipped to digital publications with the occasional special interest print issue.

It's been an incredible year for boxing, with some remarkable individual performances, but it's time to take a look at the top 10 greatest boxers of 2023, with one rather massive name missing out. That name is Tyson Fury. Without further ado, though, here is the official top 10!

10 Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez

2 fights in 2023, 2 wins

Jesse Rodriguez hails from the United States of America and enjoyed a very successful 2023. In fact, in December, he defeated Sunny Edwards to retain his WBO flyweight title, but it also meant he won the IBF flyweight title. Earlier in 2023, he became the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) flyweight champion, beating Cristian Gonzalez via unanimous decision. The 5ft 4in fighter may be small in stature, but he certainly packs a punch, owning a record of 19-0, and winning 12 of these fights by method of knockout (TKO).

Jesse Rodriguez' 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Sunny Edwards RTD 9 (12) 3:00 16/12/2023 Win Christian Gonzales UD 12 08/04/2023

9 Teofimo Lopez

1 fight in 2023, 1 win

Teofimo Lopez Jr. enjoyed a perfect 2023 campaign (yes, he only fought once this year). He is the WBO light welterweight champion, winning it with a unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor in June 2023. The 26-year-old is the former WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight champion. As an amateur, he won the 2015 National Golden Gloves, and represented Honduras at the 2016 Summer Olympics. The 5ft 8in boxer has a career record of 19-1, his only defeat coming against George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.

Teofimo Lopez' 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Josh Taylor UD 12 10/06/2023

8 Gervonta Davis

2 fights in 2023, 2 wins

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, also known as Abdul Wahid, fought twice in 2023, winning both bouts. On the 24th of December, he converted to Islam and adopted the muslim name Abdul Wahid. Some argue Davis earned the biggest win of his career in a TKO victory over Ryan Garcia in April earlier this year. The Tank is a former three-division world champion, having won five world titles. Davis is known for his exceptional punching power, extremely high ring IQ, and counter-punching ability. The 5ft 5in fighter has a career record of 29-0, with an astonishing 27 victories via knockout.

Gervonta Davis' 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Ryan Garcia KO 7 (12) 1:44 22/04/2023 Win Hector Garcia TKO 9 (12) 0:13 07/01/2023

7 Errol Spence

1 fight in 2023, 1 loss

Errol Spence Jr. hails from the United States of America, and he is the former-unified champion in the welterweight division. Like others on Ring Magazine's list, Spence fought once in 2023 and was defeated by Terence Crawford, losing the WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight titles in the process. The Big Fish's knockout-to-win ratio stands at an impressive 78%. In 2009, Spence won the US National Golden Gloves and also won three consecutive national amateur welterweight championships from 2009 to 2011. The 33-year-old lost in the quarter-finals of the 2012 London Olympics to Andrey Zamkovoy and turned professional shortly after. The 5ft 9in boxer has a record of 28-1, winning 22 of those fights via TKO.

Errol Spence Jr's 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Loss Terence Crawford TKO 9 (12) 2:32 29/07/2023

6 Devin Haney

2 fights in 2023, 2 wins

Devin Haney hails from the United States of America. He is the former undisputed lightweight champion, and he relinquished his titles to go up in weight. Haney fought twice in 2023, winning both bouts against Vasiliy Lomachenko and Regis Prograis. In his debut at super lightweight, Haney defeated Prograis to become the WBC champion. Haney stands at 5ft 8in and has an astonishing record of 31-0, 15 of those victories coming by method of TKO.

Devin Haney's 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Regis Prograis UD 12 09/12/2023 Win Vasiliy Lomachenko UD 12 20/05/2023

5 Dmitry Bivol

1 fight in 2023, 1 win

Dmitry Bivol hails from Russia and fought just once in 2023, defeating Lyndon Arthur. Bivol is the WBA light heavyweight champion, winning the title by defeating Trent Broadhurst by first-round TKO in November 2017. Since 2017, he has defended the title nine times and has won every time, including victories over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gilberto Ramirez in 2022. The 33-year-old was a decorated amateur, winning two world championships at the U-17 level as well as the bronze medal at the 2008 Youth World Boxing Championship. Bivol stands at 6ft and has a record of 22-0, with 11 of those fights won via TKO.

Dmitry Bivol's 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Lyndon Arhur UD 12 23/12/2023

4 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

2 fights in 2023, 2 wins

Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan, known as Canelo Alvarez, hails from Mexico. He fought twice in 2023, winning both bouts against John Ryder and Jermell Charlo. Canelo is the super middleweight undisputed champion of the world. He has also won titles in four different divisions, including super middleweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and light heavyweight. The 33-year-old enjoyed a successful amateur career, winning the silver medal at the Junior Mexican National Championships. Alvarez stands at 5ft 8in and has a record of 60-2-2, with 39 of those fights won by TKO.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez' 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Jermell Charlo UD 12 30/09/2023 Win John Ryder UD 12 06/05/2023

3 Oleksandr Usyk

1 fight in 2023, 1 win

Oleksandr Usyk hails from Ukraine. He fought once in 2023, defeating Daniel Dubois. Usyk is the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight world champion. He won the heavyweight titles with a decision victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2021 and has defended the belts twice, including a rematch with Joshua in 2022. The 36-year-old is also a former cruiserweight champion and a 2012 Olympic gold medalist. Usyk towers at 6ft 3in and has a record of 21-0, with 14 of those victories coming via TKO.

Related Tyson Fury's current physique ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight The biggest fight of Tyson Fury's career is just two months away, and images have already emerged of his physique.

Oleksandr Usyk's 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Daniel Dubois KO 9 (12) 1:48 26/08/2023

2 Naoya Inoue

2 fights in 2023, 2 wins

Naoya Inoue hails from Japan, is nicknamed 'The Monster' and fought twice in 2023, defeating both Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales. Inoue is known as one of the best P4P boxers in the world. He has won titles in four different weight classes and held the undisputed bantamweight championship before moving up in weight. His career also includes two victories over Nonito Donaire. The first victory over Donaire was selected as the 2019 ESPN Fight of the Year. The 30-year-old stands at 5ft 5in and has a record of 26-0, with 23 victories coming via TKO.

Naoya Inoue's 2023 record Result Opponent Type Round Time Date Win Marlon Tapales KO 10 (12) 1:02 26/12/2023 Win Stephen Fulton TKO 8 (12) 1:14 25/07/2023

1 Terence Crawford

1 fight in 2023, 1 win

Terence Crawford hails from the United States of America. He fought once in 2023, defeating Errol Spence Jr by TKO. Crawford is a former lightweight champion, a former junior welterweight champion, and welterweight undisputed champion. He is the current unified welterweight champion. Crawford fought 70 official amateur bouts, losing just 12 times. As an amateur, he defeated future world champions Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia. The 36-year-old stands at 5ft 8in and has a record of 40-0, with 31 KOs.