In the realm of football, the No.10 shirt carries a weighty significance, not just for any team, but for the entire sport. It's a symbol of recognition, a testament to a player's skill, craft, and ability that deserves a number that stands out. Traditionally given to attacking midfielders but with the positional fluidity of modern-day football, 'No.10s' can feature across the frontline and deeper and so does the shirt number.

There are few clubs or nations where a shirt number holds such a profound significance as Brazil. This is a nation that has given birth to football legends like Pele, Ronaldinho, and Neymar — all of whom have proudly worn the yellow shirt with the iconic green '10' emblazoned on the back, with the latter being the most recent. With Real Madrid's Rodrygo the latest in a long line of legends to don the famous jersey at the 2024 Copa America, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the greatest Brazilians to wear the jersey over the years.

10 Juninho Paulista

Brazil career span: 1995–2003

The Premier League and its relationship with Brazilian players are bipolar, to say the least, especially in the league's formative years. However, for Juninho Paulista, the transition to English football from Brazil was as seamless as the football he plays.

The diminutive mercurial maestro was coined the moniker 'The Little Fella' during his spells at Middlesbrough, where his person and effortless ease posed a fascinating figure, especially at 5ft5 tall. For Brazil, that talismanic shine never withered, donning the 10 jerseys with the same authority and picking up two honours with the national team, the 2002 World Cup and the 1997 Confederations Cup.

Juninho Paulista's Brazil Career Appearances 52 Goals 4 Assists 12 Honours World Cup (2002), Confederation Cup (1997)

9 Rai

Brazil career span: 1987–1998

An influential figure in one of Brazil's World Cup wins, Rai started the 1994 World Cup as the captain before being relieved of his duties during the tournament and benched in the latter stages, as Brazil would win the competiton on the global stage for the first time in 24 years. Yet, Rai's reputation always shone brightly among the Brazilian public. He was an adventurous player on and off the pitch who established himself as one of the most revered players in Paris Saint-Germain's history. The former Sao Paulo was a final third fiend who would latch onto any half-chance in and out of the box and use his stocky build to his advantage.

Rai's Brazil Career Appearances 49 Goals 15 Assists 1 Honours World Cup (1994), Pan American Games (1997)

8 Rivelino

Brazil career span: 1965–1978

When Brazil clinched the 1970 World Cup, it wasn't Rivelino who wore the shirt but a certain Pelé. Rivelino, Brazil's number 11, would later have the opportunity to shine in the '74 and '78 editions wearing the No.10. Briefly seen as Pelé's sidekick, was also idolised by Diego Maradona. The Argentine legend hailed the tricky, left-footed midfielder as 'one of the best ever.' Rivelino's ability to weave through a sea of challenges and entice opponents onto him before slipping the ball into vacated space was clear to see in Maradona's game.

The 92-capped international is also regarded as the perfector of the 'elastico' skill, which bamboozles defences with quick feet. He learned this skill from Sergio Echigo, one of his Corinthians teammates.

Rivelino's Brazil Career Appearances 92 Goals 26 Assists 8 Honours World Cup (1970)

7 Jair

Brazil career span: 1940–1956

The legend of Jair lives on even nearly 20 years after his passing. A man credited as the pioneer of Brazil's continental success before a meteoric rise on the world stage, Brazil won the 1949 Copa America before finishing runner-up in the World Cup the year after. Jair still holds the record for the most amount of goals scored at a Copa America, nine in 1949. A wide forward who drove with such intent that it created fear, Jair's failure to get Brazil over the line against Uruguay in the 1950 World Cup was his biggest regret.

Jair's Brazil Career Appearances 39 Goals 22 Assists 0 Honours Copa America (1949)

6 Kaka

Brazil career span: 2002–2016

One of the three Ballon d'Or winners to feature on the list, Kaka is one of the greatest modern players to play for Brazil, let alone wear the ‘10’ shirt. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star was one of the best players in the world in the mid to late 2000s, with multiple crowing moments in the Champions League as well as dazzling in two separate Confederations Cup-winning teams for Brazil. An attacking midfielder who could play in any era and not look out of place: A gliding swan-like style, with the nous to anticipate offensive moves before they've developed.

Kaka's Brazil Career Appearances 92 Goals 29 Assists 23 Honours World Cup (2002), Confederation Cup (2005, 2009)

5 Neymar

Brazil career span: 2010 – Present

Neymar’s career with Brazil shouldn't be understated. He hasn't won a World Cup or secured a Copa America despite coming close in 2021, but since the age of 18, when he first put on a Selecao shirt, he has performed to an individual level not many have ever reached for the nation.

Mainly a left-sided player at the club level, a role on the inside as a more traditional #10 is where Neymar has operated in Brazil sides, emphasising his central role in any Brazlian coach plans, especially Dunga’s. Loathe or love him, being the country’s highest-ever goal scorer and winning Brazil’s first Olympic gold medal in Rio in 2016 warrants his inclusion on this list as the still-modern poster boy that the new generation aspires to replicate.

Neymar's Brazil Career Appearances 128 Goals 79 Assists 59 Honours Confederation Cup (2013), Olympics (2016)

4 Ronaldinho

Brazil career span: 1999–2013

Whilst Neymar has been seen as the epitome of the Brazilian superstar in recent generations, Ronaldinho was the original representation. A man fond of the odd party, as a player, he turned most pitches he played on into his dancefloor. After a trademark mesmerising run where he would slalom and, at times, humiliate his opposition markers and the goalkeeper before wheeling away and performing his 'Leprechaun' celebration. Despite the litany of trophies and memorable moments, Ronaldinho was a footballer that was designed to entertain - and that he did, at the highest level.

Ronaldinho's Brazil Career Appearances 97 Goals 33 Assists 29 Hounours World Cup (2002), Copa America (1999), Confederation Cup (2005)

3 Rivaldo

Brazil career span: 1993–2003

Out of the 15 clubs that Rivaldo has played for, he only made more appearances for one (Barcelona), than he did for Brazil. In fact, the memories of Rivaldo’s glittering seem exclusive to his peaking years for the Spanish side and his country.

Though a more impactful player for Barcelona than Brazil, Rivaldo’s involvement in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph, wearing the No. 10 shirt, ahead of the likes of Ronaldinho and Juninho - formed a potent front two with Ronaldo Nazario that will be etched into Brazilian history.

Rivaldo's Brazil Career Appearances 76 Goals 35 Assists 17 Hounours World Cup (2002), Copa America (1999), Confederations Cup (1997)

2 Zico

Brazil career span: 1976–1986

Zico is the only player on this list without a World Cup, Copa America, or Ballon d'Or, and it's an understatement to say he deserved one. As Pele's national team successor, Zico was thrust under the national spotlight once he took over and embraced it to the fullest degree. With the ball seemingly stuck to his feet and on a right foot that could unlock the tightest of defences, the Flamengo icon was a talismanic figure across all the teams he played for.

Zico's Brazil Career Appearances 71 Goals 48 Assists 21

1 Pele

Brazil career span: 1957-1971

Any list mentioning Brazilian footballers is often headlined by Pele. Not just regarded as one of the greatest players to play the game, if not the greatest, Pele was one of the most accomplished sports athletes ever. A haul of more than 1,000 goals only tells one half of Pele's remarkable career both domestically and internationally.

Ask those who have watched the great man play; it is a blessing as much as an experience, even during his brief time in the United States for New York Cosmos at the twighlight of his career. Ronaldo stated that his "legacy transcends generations," a fitting description of a man who has won more World Cups than any other player in men's footballing history.

Pele's Brazil Career Appearances 92 Goals 77 Assists 38 Hounours World Cup (1958, 1962, 1970)

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.