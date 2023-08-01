Highlights Terence Crawford is the new number one pound-for-pound boxer according to Ring Magazine, following his welterweight title victory over Errol Spence Jr.

Ring Magazine have announced their updated pound-for-pound boxing ratings and there a few surprises.

Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue top Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings following their comprehensive victories over their respective opponents in recent weeks, but who else makes the top 10?

Here, we'll take a dive into the top 10 and their careers so far.

10 10. Vasyl Lomachenko

The Ukrainian remains 10th and moves into his 372nd week on the list.

The former unified lightweight champion holds a fight record of 17-3-0 with his last bout coming against fellow top 10 inclusion Devin Haney in May.

Haney would go on to win the fight in a controversial 12-round unanimous decision, with many people adamant the Ukrainian wizard had done enough to win the fight.

Unfortunately for Lomachenko, the three people that mattered most did not agree and Haney would subject the 35-year-old to his third career loss.

9 9. Teofimo Lopez

Next on the list is American Teofimo Lopez, who is also unmoved in ninth place, despite winning his last bout against Josh Taylor in June.

The fight would go all 12 rounds with Lopez winning by unanimous decision at the end of the bout to secure the Ring Junior welterweight belt.

In an Instagram post following his victory over Taylor, the 26-year-old stated: "What a relief! Retired at the Top. Thank you Boxing for the amazing life you've provided for myself and my entire loved ones."

Despite having announced his “retirement” via Instagram in June, it has now been reported he will not be retiring and will not vacate his WBO title, though, it remains to be seen when he will be returning to the ring.

8 8. Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis remains in eighth place in Ring Magazine’s rankings following his most recent victory over fellow American Ryan Garcia towards the end of April.

In the non-title bout, the 29 and 0 boxer would defeat his compatriot via a 7th-round TKO.

Tank’s next opponent remains to be seen having only recently been released from prison after spending 44 days behind bars.

Davis’ incarceration came after he violated the terms of a sentence for a hit-and-run in which four people were injured.

7 7. Devin Haney

Having retained his belts against Vasyl Lomachenko via a 12-round unanimous decision in May, Devin Haney places in seventh in Ring Magazine’s rankings.

The American’s victory over the Ukrainian Lomachenko sees his record move to 30 and 0.

However, with Haney reportedly set to ignore a rematch against Lomachenko and instead look to move up a weight division to face WBC 140 belt holder Regis Prograis, it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his perfect record.

6 6. Errol Spence Jr

Following his savage defeat to Terence Crawford recently, Errol Spence drops two places from fourth place to sixth in Ring Magazine’s updated pound-for-pound rankings.

The fight, which took place on the 29th of July 2023, left Spence battered and bloodied, having been knocked to the floor three times, before eventually being stopped once and for all in the ninth round.

Despite this loss, Spence still has a phenomenal record of 28 wins and one loss.

5 5. Dmitry Bivol

Russian light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol takes full advantage of Errol Spence’s loss to move from sixth up to fifth place.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 17: Dmitry Bivol has his arm raised by referee Russell Mora after defeating Cedric Agnew with a fourth-round TKO during their light heavyweight bout at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This comes after the Russian defended his light heavyweight title against Gilberto Ramírez towards the end of 2022, in which Bivol won the fight via unanimous decision.

Before this, Bivol subjected Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to his first defeat since 2013, in which the Mexican lost the bout via unanimous decision, having moved up a weight division to fight the Russian.

Unbeaten and 21 victories. One hell of a career so far.

4 4. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Speaking of the devil, Canelo moves from fifth to fourth place having defeated Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision towards the end of 2022.

The Mexican finally closed a trilogy against Golovkin having first faced off five years prior, in a feud that grew personal over the years.

Canelo is set to defend his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight world titles against Jermall Charlo in September.

3 3. Oleksandr Usyk

Next on the list is Ukrainian monster and only heavyweight in the top 10 Oleksandr Usyk, who actually drops from first place down to third having not fought for nearly a year.

Usyk’s last bout was a heavyweight title defense against Watford-born boxer Anthony Joshua on the 20th of August 2022, beating the Brit via split decision. This was his second win over AJ and fourth in the heavyweight division having stepped up from cruiserweight.

The Cat had reportedly lined up a mammoth undisputed fight with The Gypsy King Tyson Fury and had been gaining weight in anticipation of the fight. However, after negotiations broke down over a rematch clause in the contract, Usyk will now face British boxer Daniel Dubois on the 26th of August.

Not quite the same fight, but it's yet another heavyweight test for Usyk, who, if he can be victorious, will then once again eye up Fury, who is instead fighting MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

2 2. Naoya Inoue

Japan’s Naya Inoue remains in second place having defeated Stephen Fulton by technical knockout on the 25th of July 2023.

The fight, which took place in Koto-Ku, Japan, saw the fighters battle for eight rounds before Inoue delivered a brutal left-hook to knock out his opponent.

Winning the bout, Inoue subjected the American Fulton to the first defeat of his career and became a four-weight world champion in the process.

1 1. Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford tops the pound-for-pound rankings following his recent welterweight world title fight against Errol Spence Jr.

After vowing to become undisputed welterweight world champion, Bud came good on his promise after defeating Spence on the 29th of July.

The bout saw the American floor Spence three times before securing the knockout in round nine, subjecting Spence to the first defeat of his career and taking his own record to 40 and 0.

Do you agree with Ring Magazine’s rankings? If not, who would you change?