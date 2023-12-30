Being a UFC heavyweight automatically puts you in a group of elite individuals who eat danger for breakfast. Being one of the select few UFC heavyweights to ever step in a cage and leave with gold wrapped around your waist makes you one of the baddest men in history.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM, we have used a series of factors to help us rank who truly is the best at heavyweight in UFC history, including reign of dominance, head-to-head victories and strength of competition. Some true UFC legends have made the list and take a look below to see who made the final cut.

10 Andrei Arlovski

34-23 (17 KOs, 3 SUBs), UFC wins: 23, Best win: Tim Sylvia

A long long long career that saw the great Russian fighter reach UFC gold in what feels like a lifetime ago. Andrei Arlovski has battled most of the great UFC heavyweights from the early 2000s, and was able to share the cage with the next generation of elite heavyweights just a few years ago. Who knew in 2005, when he ankle locked Tim Sylvia to claim heavyweight gold, that he would still be in the game 18-years later.

What’s hard to digest is how Arlovski fought all-time great UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic when Miocic was on the rise to title contention, and fast forward to 2023, and Miocic is on the cusp of retirement while Arlovski is STILL competing! It’s a testament to his work ethic and ability to evolve with the times.

Obviously, with Arlovski’s longevity and ability to stay competitive with the waves of new heavyweights comes many UFC records. The Team Jackson Wink fighter holds the UFC record for heavyweight wins, total fights, total fight time and total strikes landed. It’s been a magnificent career for “The Pit Bull” and it wouldn’t be surprising if he hangs ‘em up in 2024, but then again, he could start another win streak.

9 Tim Sylvia

31-10 (22 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 9, Best win: Andrei Arlovski x 2

The tallest fighter on this list at six feet eight inches, Tim Sylvia, was the original heavyweight scary guy during his time as UFC heavyweight champion and contender. Sylvia showed a rare fleet of foot never before seen by a man of his stature in the UFC. When Sylvia was at the top of his game he possessed one of the cleanest one-two punch combinations.

His greatest victory came at UFC 59 when the Miletich Fighting Systems product knocked down and went on to finish fellow all-time great heavyweight Andrei Arlovski. It was a savage exchange on the feet between the two strong heavyweights that led to Arlovski stunning Sylvia with an overhand right. The challenger returned fire with a huge right hand of his own that turned the tables on the great Russian fighter. Sylvia went on to defend the UFC belt two times with one of them being in a rematch against Arlovski.

8 Randy Couture

19-11 (7 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 10, Best win: Tim Sylvia

Randy Couture had a marvelous run in the UFC light-heavyweight division with memorable wins over popular fighters like Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, but what makes “The Natural” so special was his attitude to fight anyone at any time and away from his most comfortable weight. Though most UFC heavyweights would weigh around 250 pounds, Couture fought at heavyweight as if he weren’t cutting weight, weighing around 225-pounds.

Couture was able to contend with the bigger guys by using his speed advantage, and of course, also leaning on his extensive wrestling background. His accomplishments at heavyweight may be outshadowed by his life story behind the scenes. Couture was striving to be an Olympic wrestler like his friend and teammate Dan Henderson, but those plans did not work out, “The Natural” started fighting professionally at the late age of 33-years old. It worked out and the rest is history.

The UFC’s first ever two-division world champion’s biggest win at heavyweight came against Tim Sylvia. A high paced boxing approach mixed with countless take down attempts wore out the big human being and got Couture’s hand raised in the UFC 68 main event.

7 Frank Mir

19-13 (5 KOs, 9 SUBs), UFC wins: 16, Best win: Brock Lesnar

Frank Mir had some incredible fights during his UFC career. From tapping out foes like Tim Sylvia, Cheick Congo and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira to winning world titles against phenoms like Brock Lesnar, Mir had a high-respectable run inside the octagon.

Mir’s career gets filed under the what if department as he suffered life-threatening injuries due to a motorcycle accident following his title win against Sylvia. The time on the shelf led to the UFC having to strip away his title. Overall, the jiu-jitsu black belt was able to come back strong from injury and finished his UFC career on an uptick.

6 Brock Lesnar

5-3 (3 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 4, Best win: Shane Carwin

The number of UFC fights Brock Lesnar had does not hold up to the total impact he carved out. From being the center promotion piece of all-time events like UFC 100 and UFC 200, to shocking athleticism on full display, Lesnar brought that it factor from the WWE world over to the UFC from day one. With no real MMA experience, the present-day viking quickly turned into a wrecking ball as he remarkably won the UFC heavyweight title in just his fourth ever MMA fight!

Lesnar, who was bulldozing the competition, faced his first real adversity against jiu-jitsu black belt Frank Mir, who he couldn’t just strong arm with his brute strength and smashing style. Mir was a wizard on the mats in his heyday, and pulled off a rare leglock submission on Lesnar to win the UFC belt to the dislike of many fans.

Lesnar’s biggest accomplishment in the cage was most certainly his performance against the biggest handed fighter in UFC history Shane Carwin. Built like a tank, if Carwin landed flush on his opponents the fight was 99.9% a wrap. When Carwin fought Lesnar, somehow the Minnesota native was able to survive Carwin’s power and ended up getting his first and only win via submission.

5 Fabrício Werdum

24-10 (6 KOs, 12 SUBs), UFC wins: 10, Best win: Cain Velasquez

Brazil’s Fabricio Werdum has built a strong case to be considered, undeniably, one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all-time. The world jiu-jitsu champ was able to catch Cain Velasquez in a guillotine that shocked the world in their UFC 188 main event which elevated his resume to a whole other level.

Like Velasquez, Werdum was able to take his extensive grappling background and shelve it for a bit while he focused on improving his striking. The patient approach paid off as the Brazilian was now able to defend and attack from every scenario that takes place during a cage fight. His well-rounded game and competitive spirit got him ranked as the #5 UFC heavyweight of all-time.

4 Junior dos Santos

22-10 (15 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 15, Best win: Cain Velasquez

Junior dos Santos was one of the best heavyweight punchers the sport has ever seen. With clean boxing combinations, JDS was a feared man in his prime. A sweetheart outside of fighting, the Brazilian brutalizer could flip a switch when the bright lights went on.

Dos Santos was able to get two huge wins under his belt to put him at the #4 spot on this list. The first, was a wild heavyweight slugfest against Stipe Miocic where he won a five-round technical war. The second, was where “Cigano” won the title versus Cain Velasquez by first-round knockout in a widely televised event.

While JDS may still be hanging on to his fighting career without the same power he used to pack, his highlight reel from back in the day is a fun reminder of just how good the former UFC heavyweight champ was.

3 Cain Velazquez

14-3 (12 KOs), UFC wins: 12, Best win: Junior Dos Santos

Cain Velasquez is one of one when it comes to all-time UFC heavyweight greats, but also is in consideration for a list of the UFC's best-ever fighters. A man who’s stoic look is matched by his physicality and work ethic. Velasquez will always be remembered for his tenacity and likability. Once a collegiate wrestler, Velasquez was able to translate his high-paced workload to fighting. In just a few years he was breaking UFC veterans' will by using his wrestling to set up his non-stop ground and pound.

Bringing his Mexican pride into every fight, Velasquez represented his fighting roots well by bringing a no-quit type of mentality into the octagon. He also represented Mexico well by applying himself into his boxing training. Not many collegiate wrestlers can pick up striking as fluently as Velasquez did. Though he spent years developing his grappling, Velasquez, a student of the game, quickly gained the ability to decide whether he wanted to throw hands on the feet or take down his opponent and drag them through the mud on the mats.

The fight that put Velasquez on the map for mainstream MMA fans was at UFC 121 against global combat sports superstar Brock Lesnar. Velasquez was able to survive Lesnar’s gigantic presence with a smart game plan that drained the giant man’s energy and gave Velasquez the opening to hit the gas and end the fight. That fight was a classic, but Velasquez earned his spot on this list with his bloody rivalry with Junior dos Santos.

Velasquez’s first fight against JDS couldn’t have gone any worse as the team American Kickboxing Academy product was beaten, in just 64 seconds. He was able to bounce back in a big way, dominating dos Santos in the next two meetings with his full array of weapons on display. Velasquez’s peak came for several years but was cut short because of injury. Every UFC fan will remember Velasquez for his crazy battles and insane gas tank.

2 Francis Ngannou

17-3 (12 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 12, Best win: Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou only started MMA four years prior to his first UFC title shot. “The Predator” skyrocketed to the top of the heap with his amazing knockouts and charming persona. Made out to be this generation’s Iron Mike Tyson, Ngannou followed in the footsteps of his idol by being a marauder on fight night. The Cameroon native was able to earn 10 knockouts in 12 of his UFC victories. Seven of those knockouts came in the first round.

At one point in his UFC career, Ngannou had a combined work time of 2 minutes and 43 seconds over a four fight stretch! The awesome stats and streaks Ngannou produced in the UFC were great, but his crowning moment came when he beat a man he had previously lost to in Stipe Miocic. With more time and grappling training under his belt, Ngannou was able to win a rematch against Miocic at UFC 260 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Ngannou’s next fight, at UFC 270, would be his toughest challenge yet as, he would be facing former training partner Ciryl Gane / former head coach Fernand Lopez. Ngannou went into that fight against all odds, as he was dealing with partially torn ligaments in both knees and a contract dispute with the UFC brass.

Ngannou did not make excuses nor did he pull out of the fight. What he did however was go out there and use the same grind-it-out game plan Miocic used against him with lots and lots of wrestling. More recently, Francis is making noise in the square circle knocking down Tyson Fury in a huge showdown, but he will always have a home in the cage, hopefully in the near-future fighting Jon Jones in what might be the biggest MMA event of all-time.

1 Stipe Miocic

20-4 (15 KOs), UFC wins: 14, Best win: Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic has never been one to seek attention for the wrong reason. The blue-collar fighter has always had a go in, do your job, go home mentality to his fighting craft. Though he speaks softly, the firefighter has some loud performances that have seen him top this incredible list of the best UFC heavyweights of all-time.

Recency bias is a real thing and many may assume that Francis Ngannou should be higher than Miocic because of their last meeting where Ngannou sent Miocic. However, if we rewind a bit back to UFC 220 in January 2018, we will see the American dominating Ngannou, who used his wrestling and boxing footwork to stifle the threat of Ngannou putting him to sleep. It was the final win of his record-setting UFC heavyweight title run, but seems to fly under the radar a bit when peering into his resume.

Miocic may have a niche-like following and may not have been the UFC’s favorite UFC heavyweight, but the man’s style is extremely fan and promotion-friendly. Though he has excellent wrestling and positional control on the mats, his crisp boxing and clutch wins are what make him the greatest UFC heavyweight of all-time.