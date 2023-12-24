Highlights Women's fighting in the UFC has been incredible for fans and athletes, showcasing martial arts skills on a global stage.

Rankings of the best female fighters in UFC history were determined by factors like dominance, head-to-head victories, and competition strength.

Elite fighters like Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, and Rose Namajunas have made the final cut, each with their own unique accomplishments and fighting styles.

10-years of having women fighting inside the UFC octagon has been awesome for fans and for the athletes themselves to use the platform to show their incredible martial arts techniques and abilities on a global stage. Over this past decade there have been a few elite fighters that stand out from the rest.

Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM, we have used a series of factors to help us rank who truly is the best women’s fighter in UFC history, including reign of dominance, head-to-head victories and strength of competition. Some true MMA legends have made the list and take a look below to see who made the final cut.

10 Carla Esparza

MMA Record: 19-7: 4 KOs, 4 SUBs

A career that could be overlooked because of the lack of marquee knockouts, Carla Esparza has found her way on this list because of sheer ability to not get distracted by trends. The extremely well-versed grappler has implemented the same simple game plan over her career; hanging on the feet to find opportunities to clinch to eventually take her opponent down. It may not be the most glorifying style but it has worked over Esparza’s nearly 10-year UFC career, so if it’s not broken, why fix it, right?

Esparza won the inaugural UFC strawweight title and then was able to capture gold again nearly eight-years later. The former UFC strawweight queen has been able to notch three wins over former or future UFC champions including current UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. While adding another championship to put on her mantle may be a tall task, Esparza will always be respected for her ability to win UFC gold over two different eras of fighting.

9 Zhang Weili

MMA record: 24-3: 11 KOs, 8 SUBs

Already top 10 on most of the UFC strawweight record lists, China’s Weili Zhang is a ferocious competitor with a surplus of skills to go along with a muscular physique. Zhang burst onto the UFC scene in 2018, and has already made an impact in her division’s history with memorable fight night performances.

Zhang won over all of the fight community following her UFC 248 fight for the ages versus all-time great Joanna Jędrzejczyk in what was a record-setting fight for number of strikes thrown/landed. Zhang was able to get her hand raised on that particularly special night, but fast-forward one year, and life changed dramatically for Zhang as she was knocked out by Namajunas. Zhang is an active fighter that is in the middle of her prime. With each passing win, we may find her one or two spots higher on this list down the road.

8 Rose Namajunas

MMA record: 11-6: 2 KOs, 5 SUBs

“Thug” Rose Namajunas is a great fighter and has shown to rise to the biggest of occasions, and also, come back stronger from defeat, but where she ranks as an all-time great UFC fighter is where things get a little foggy … So, it may be a little tough for some to digest, but doing MMA maths with Zhang Weili, Carla Esparza and Rose Namajunas is complicated because of the win-triangle we find these great fighters in.

Esparza beat Namajunas twice but lost to Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Namajunas beat Zhang Weili twice but lost to Esparza. And finally, Zhang beat Jędrzejczyk and Esparza but lost to Namajunas. To conclude, the best marker of success is dominance and Namajunas was able to win the biggest fights of her life (UFC 217 vs Jędrzejczyk, UFC 268 vs Zhang) via knockout!

Read more: The 10 best UFC fights of all time ranked

7 Holly Holm

MMA record: 15-6: 8 KOs, 7 SUBs

From pro-boxing all the way to the pinnacle of MMA, Holly Holm has been on an amazing journey during her long, storied career. After making the switch to MMA from boxing, and receiving all sorts of criticism because of the late switch taking place in her 30s, Holm proved all the doubters wrong when she took advantage of a rare opportunity. At UFC 193, the second-largest attended UFC event of all-time, Holm fought an undefeated and confident Ronda Rousey for the UFC bantamweight title. Holm used composure and her elusive footwork to make space and find Rousey’s jaw with a stunning head kick knockout.

From then on, Holm has been in many major events and has proven that her move to MMA was a very smart one. Although Holm has lost to a few of the bantamweights on this list, the “Preachers Daughter” is 7-2 in non-title fights. At 42, Holm has been able to extend her career past a typical retirement age with her work ethic and discipline. It may be a longshot for Holm to get another title shot, but the New Mexico native can hang her hat on one of the most watched title fights of all-time.

6 Miesha Tate

MMA record: 20-9: 4 KOs, 8 SUBs

Still active and still getting her hand raised, former UFC bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate has fought the best of the best throughout her career. It wasn’t until UFC 196 that Tate received her crowning moment by snatching up an incredibly clutch submission in the fourth round of her title fight against Holly Holm.

Tate has always been supremely talented on the mats, bringing to the cage a long history of grappling and submissions along the way. Though Tate has fallen to some of the all-time bantamweight greats fighters like Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, she was finally able to get that UFC strap wrapped around her waist when she dug deep to pull out one of the greatest comebacks of all-time. Tate can still be found fighting inside a UFC cage, but she will be remembered for her heroic triumphs and the historic events she was a part of.

5 Joanna Jędrzejczyk

MMA record: 16-5: 4 KOs, 1 SUB

In her prime, Joanna Jędrzejczyk was a destroyer of striking output records and opponents’ limbs. While becoming way less active over the past four years, Jędrzejczyk is still top two in UFC strawweight history for total strikes landed and significant strikes landed while remaining #1 in all-time strawweight wins at 10.

The former decorated muay thai champion incorporated a signature pace and nastiness in all five of her strawweight title defenses (2015-2017). Jędrzejczyk was never afraid to challenge herself. Even after she lost her title to Rose Namajunas, the Polish fighter not only rematched “Thug” Rose, but she fought Valentina Shevchenko up a weight class. Known as the boogey woman during her title reign, Jędrzejczyk’s accomplishments are worthy of the #5 spot on this list.

4 Ronda Rousey

MMA record: 12-2: 3 KOs, 9 SUBs

At just 36, Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey has put together one of the most prolific careers that spans across three very different chapters. Currently, you can catch Rousey on the WWE pro-wrestling circuit, but before she was on turnbuckle and ladders, “Rowdy” was forging her path with her fists.

UFC CEO Dana White, infamously said in 2011 to TMZ that women will ‘never’ fight in the UFC, but once he caught a glimpse of Rousey, White and the UFC opened the floodgates for WMMA. The Olympic bronze medalist in Juduka, saw an easy transition from her days in the kimono on a world stage to fighting for titles in StrikeForce MMA (later bought by UFC). Unlike anyone before her, “Rowdy” started her pro MMA career with 12-straight finishes!

RELATED: UFC Weight Classes: What are they in order KG and Lbs?

While people will scoff at what the former Olympian has accomplished while she strapped on the four-ounce MMA gloves, they can’t deny stats. Today, Rousey still sits atop the most consecutive title defense list at six, which is pretty amazing for a professional wrestler in the WWE.

3 Cris Cyborg

MMA record: 25-2: 21 KOs, 1 SUB

If this was a list focused on the most intimidating fighters of all-time, Cris Cyborg would be right up there towards the top. Outside of competition, Cyborg is a sweet, kind-hearted individual, but get locked in a cage with the Brazilian brawler, and it’s going to be a short night for you. Incredibly skilled in boxing with big-time power, Cyborg has only sharpened her blade over time. Most impressive, was when Cyborg bounced back from her 2018 loss to Nunes by stringing together seven-straight victories.

Cyborg has proven that age is not a factor. Once considered a pioneer of women’s martial arts, the three-promotion champion (StrikeForce MMA, Bellator MMA, UFC) has become more efficient with her striking technique and accuracy, which can be specifically attributed to her boxing coach Jason Parillo. Cyborg may never step inside a UFC octagon again, but that should never hold her back from being on every pundit’s MMA list

2 Valentina Shevchenko

MMA record: 23-4-1: 8 KOs, 7 SUBs

One of the most technical strikers in all of MMA, Valentina Shevchenko puts the art in martial arts. The Kyrgyzstan native was bred to fight. Her mother, a former professional kickboxer, put Valentina and her sister Antonina (also in the UFC) in the arts at a very young age. The early commitment to a samurai lifestyle has proven successful as Valentina has achieved great heights during her career.

The long-time flyweight champion showed her championship mindset when she made no excuses about fighting bigger-sized opponents at bantamweight because a 125-pound division wasn’t formed yet. Though Shevschenko wasn’t fighting at her natural weight, the strong-minded kickboxer beat everyone that was lined up in front of her not named Amanda Nunes. Pretty impressive.

Once the UFC finally opened the flyweight division, it was exciting to speculate just how good Shevchenko could be. Incredibly, “Bullet” was able to rattle off nine-straight victories cementing herself as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time.

1 Amanda Nunes

MMA record: 23-5: 13 KOs, 4 SUBs

Widely regarded as the GOAT, Amanda “Lioness” Nunes has done it all in the UFC. From winning world titles to becoming one of only nine double-champions ever. Plus, Nunes headlined UFC 200, one of the biggest events in MMA history. The Brazilian champion may have been able to extend her greatness, but her recent retirement did not come unjustified, as she has accomplished a lioness’ share during her 15-year fighting career. Nunes has head-to-head wins against four fighters on this list as well.

It has always been up for debate who Nunes' best career win was against, but it is hard to argue that the most impressive win of the Brazilian brutalizer’s career came in the UFC 232 co-main event against the #3 ranked fighter on this list, Cris Cyborg. It was a huge test for Nunes as she moved up to 145lb and many wondered if her power would translate to the higher weight class, which it certainly did. Nunes won in spectacular fashion with a series of overhand rights that sent the all-time great fighter reeling and crashing down to the canvas. Nunes has painted a beautiful career and has earned the ability to walk away from MMA on her terms.