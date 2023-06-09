A finisher is as important to creating a wrestling Superstar as great promo skills and an ability to wrestle.

Since the 90s, finishers have defined the careers of many Superstars in the WWE. Not every finisher is pretty, and some moves are out of this world.

Whether it's a 619 or a Powerbomb, wrestling finishers have vastly different levels of efficiency when used against an opponent, especially in the WWE.

But what is the greatest finisher in the history of the company?

Well, WWE asked ChatGPT to rank, in their opinion, the top 10 WWE finishers of all time, and it is certain to provoke debate up and down the land.

What is the greatest WWE finisher of all time?

10. SPEAR (Edge)

Though a common move employed by the likes of Bobby Lashley, Rhyno (Gore), Roman Reigns, and Goldberg over the years, it is the version used by the Rated R Superstar that gets on this list. Most notably used in the epic TLC 2 match at WrestleMania 17, when he jumped off a ladder to take down Jeff Hardy with a picture-perfect Spear.

9. SHARPSHOOTER (Bret Hart)

When the Excellence of Execution hooked this move on you, the result is usually the same: Match over due to submission. An iconic move also employed by Bret's brother Owen, The Rock, and also Sting (although his version was the Scorpion Death Lock.

8. F-5 (Brock Lesnar)

The name of this move comes from the rating for an incredible tornado. And The Next Big Thing, after lifting his rival onto his shoulders, would produce an astonishing amount of strength and torque to spin them over his head and down to the ground, with the equivalent force of a tornado.

7. ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT (John Cena)

Originally called the F-U (before being renamed as WWE entered the more family-friendly PG Era) the name was a direct reference to the F-5, as Cena starts the move the same as Lesnar, but rather than spinning them round, he simply presses them down over his head and down. Likely ranks higher due to more iconic moments when Cena hit the move (like at Unforgiven 2006 when he dropped Edge off a ladder through two tables with the move)

6. PEDIGREE (Triple H)

One of the most iconic moves in WWE history, and one of the most brutal, considering you are basically landing on your face with your arms hooked behind your back.

5. SWEET CHIN MUSIC (Shawn Michaels)

The Superkick is used a lot in wrestling (The Usos, Young Bucks, Dolph Ziggler) but nobody used it as effectively as the Heartbreak Kid. WrestleMania 24 vs Ric Flair and the pure emotion at the end of the match when Michaels ended Flair's WWE career with the move. Also, check out the one against Shelton Benjamin from an episode of Raw in 2005 as that one was brutal.

4. RKO (Randy Orton)

A move so iconic, memes have been made about it for years. Randy can literally hit this move 'outta nowhere'. Though not the first to use the move (DDP and the Diamond Cutter), but Orton has perfected it.

3. ROCK BOTTOM (The Rock)

Used by The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment as part of his arsenal. When his opponent had been feeling the pain for some time, he would do this. He would put his opponents arm over one shoulder, put one hand on his opponents back, and the other on his neck and slam him down onto the ring. He used to follow this up with The People's Elbow, but switched the common setup for that to a Spinebuster instead.

2. TOMBSTONE (Undertaker)

A move generally banned in WWE after Owen Hart botched one attempt at SummerSlam 1997 against Steve Austin. However, The Deadman was allowed to use his version due to him being able to deliver the move safely, and minimise the risk of injury to his opponent.

1. STONE COLD STUNNER (Steve Austin)

Could it really be any other move? One of the most vaunted finishing moves in pro wrestling history. Kick to the gut, hook your arms around the other person's head. Drop so their head goes into your shoulder, Match done. Kevin Owens has adopted his own version, but it is the Texas Rattlesnake that made the move what it is today.

On a quick side note, when setting Vince McMahon up for one of the many Stunners he received, Austin has told of the occasions that, due to the shorts or jeans he was wearing at the time being a little too tight, instead of a kick to the gut, Vince got his 'grapefruits' kicked instead!