A cup final, whatever it may be, is always a special event. And although the globalisation and marketisation of football have served to increase interest, it is by no means new that such an event attracts crowds. In fact, some of the world's most legendary stadiums have once welcomed record numbers of spectators for national, intercontinental or international cup finals.

Among them, the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, built for the 1950 World Cup, and Hampden Park, located in the Scottish capital, have gone down in history as the venues for the largest gatherings of fans of all time. Despite their present reduced capacity, mainly due to the safety standards in force, these legendary stadiums have written their legend through the events they have hosted. This article now lists the ten biggest crowds ever recorded for a cup final.

The 10 Highest Attended Cup Finals in World Football Rank Match Cup Stadium Attendance Year 1 Brazil v Uruguay World Cup Estadio Maracana 173,850 1950 2 Brazil v Uruguay Copa America Estadio Maracana 148,068 1989 3 Celtic v Aberdeen Scottish Cup Hampden Park 146,433 1973 4 Rangers v Greenock Morton Scottish Cup Replay Hampden Park 133,750 1948 5 Celtic v Rangers Scottish Cup Hampden Park 132,870 1969 6 Rangers v Greenock Morton Scottish Cup Hampden Park 129,176 1948 7 Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt European Champions Club's Cup Hampden Park 127,621 1960 8 Bolton Wanderers v West Ham FA Cup Wembley Stadium 126,047 1923 9 Real Madrid v Fiorentina European Champions Club's Cup Estadio Santiago-Bernabeu 124,000 1957 10 Rangers v Celtic Scottish Cup Hampden Park 122,714 1973

10 Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup Final 1973

Attendance: 122,714

The 1973 Scottish Cup final will go down in history as the last match played in front of more than 100,000 fans in the United Kingdom. On the 5th of May 1973, at the legendary Hampden Park, the Scottish capital's two historic rivals, Rangers and Celtic, met to contest the 99th final in the history of the competition.

The match, played in front of 122,714 fans of the arch-rivals, was won 3-2 by the Gers. It was a highly symbolic triumph, as Rangers lifted the trophy for the 20th time in its 100th anniversary year, ending a seven-year drought in the competition.

9 Real Madrid v Fiorentina, European Champions Club's Cup Final 1957

Attendance: 124,000

On the 30th of May 1957, when Real Madrid hosted Fiorentina in the second edition of the European Champion Clubs' Cup, a total of 124,000 spectators packed the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid won the match 2-0, thanks to goals from footballing legends Alfredo Di Stefano and Paco Gento, to retain their crown.

General Franco was on hand to present the trophy to the team coached by Jose Vallalonga Llorente. This was the second act in a series of five consecutive victorious finals, which SL Benfica ended in 1961 - a title that the Lisbon side won at the expense of FC Barcelona, the Merengues' great rivals.

8 Bolton Wanderers v West Ham, FA Cup Final 1923

Attendance: 126,047

According to official reports, 126,047 people attended the FA Cup final in 1923, but it is estimated that more than 200,000 spectators - or even 300,000 - actually took their seats at Wembley. Such was the size of the crowd that the mounted police had to be on hand to ensure that the match between Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United went off without a hitch.

In front of King George V, the Trotters won the first trophy in their history with a 2-0 victory. It became the first official football match to be played in the London arena, but the press took aim at it, saying that it had been a total fiasco and that everyone could be thankful that a tragedy had not occurred that day (900 slight injuries, 22 taken to hospital).

7 Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt, European Champions Club's Cup Final 1960

Attendance: 127,621

To date, it is the European Cup final that has attracted the largest number of spectators to a football stadium. At Glasgow's Hampden Park, Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, the first German club to reach this stage of the competition, battled for the cup in front of 127,621 spectators.

Considered to be one of the best football matches of all time, it ended 7-3 in favour of the Spaniards, buoyed by Ferenc Puskas's four-goal haul and Alfredo Di Stefano's hat-trick. It was a defeat that the Germans would nonetheless welcome as an achievement, having reached the pinnacle of world football that year.

6 Rangers v Greenock Morton, Scottish Cup Final 1948

Attendance: 129,176

Founded 150 years ago, in 1874, Greenock Morton has won only one major title in its history, the 1922 Scottish Cup. On the 17th of April 1948, however, they had another opportunity to add to their trophy cabinet.

Faced with Rangers, who had already won the trophy ten times and whose last title had come in 1935, Greenock could do no better than draw 1-1 in front of 129,176 spectators at Hampden Park. The result was undoubtedly disappointing, but it nonetheless earned them a replay and, more importantly, a chance to relive the emotions they experienced 26 years ago.

5 Celtic v Rangers, Scottish Cup Final 1969

Attendance: 132,870

Never before has an Old Firm attracted so many spectators - and never has it attracted so many since. On the 26th of April 1969, Celtic and Rangers met in the Scottish Cup final for the seventh time in history (apart from two replays). It was a duel that, over the years, has gone in the Light Blues' favour, who have won on four occasions.

But in front of 132,870 fans at Hampden Park, the Hoops were determined to redress the balance. They succeeded, crushing their rivals 4-0 to win the 20th Scottish Cup in their history. Beaten again two years later, the Ibrox Park outfit would have to wait until 1973 to finally get their revenge.

4 Rangers v Greenock Morton, Scottish Cup Final Replay 1948

Attendance: 133,750

After a 1-1 draw a few days earlier, Greenock Morton met Rangers again in a bid to steal the second Scottish Cup in their history. It proved to be a futile attempt, however, as the Glasgow giants eventually prevailed by the slimmest of margins (1-0), thanks to a William McInnes Williamson goal.

It is worth noting, however, that the 1948 final will go down in history as the one with the highest attendance, as it was played in front of a total of 262,926 spectators. Once again, Hampden Park was the scene of a performance that will go down in history.

3 Celtic v Aberdeen, Scottish Cup Final, 1937

Attendance: 146,433

Played in front of 146,433 spectators at Hampden Park, the 1937 Scottish Cup Final set the record for the largest crowd ever recorded in the history of football in the United Kingdom. On the 29th of April 1937, Celtic faced Aberdeen in the 59th final in the history of the tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 41 titles to their name, Celtic are the most successful club in the history of the Scottish Cup.

It was a match that went in the Bhoys' favour, as they won 2-1 in a match that had a controversial outcome (a handball should have been whistled just before Celtic's goal). It was a frustrating defeat for the Dandies, who were playing in their first national cup final and who, the following day, had the misfortune to learn of the death of William Hay, their director.

2 Brazil v Uruguay, Copa America Final 1989

Attendance: 148,068

After 39 years of waiting, Brazil finally got their revenge. While the demons of the 1950 World Cup final had yet to be exorcised on the Auriverde side, they finally managed to defeat Uruguay in the final of the 1989 Copa America (1-0).

It was a success with unimaginable extra-sporting consequences, thanks to one man, Bebeto, who scored the only goal of the match to cap off a tournament in which he finished top scorer (six goals). On the 16th of July, 148,068 spectators packed into the stands of the Maracana, hoping to avoid a repeat of the tragedy they had witnessed almost four decades earlier. It was not to be.

1 Brazil v Uruguay, World Cup final 1950

Attendance: 173,850

Before the 1989 Copa America final win at Uruguay's expense, Brazil had been through hell on a national scale. Beaten 1-2 by Uruguay in the final of its World Cup, in a match that has come to be known as the 'Maracanazo', the Brazilian national team had done more than lose; it had caused unhappiness among its supporters.

Although there were officially 173,850 fans that day (it is reported that over 200,000 were actually present at the Maracana) in the corridors of the world's biggest football stadium, millions of them were disillusioned by the defeat. So much so that several dozen of them took their own lives, while others succumbed to heart attacks. It was a national tragedy, and remains the biggest crowd for a football match in history.

