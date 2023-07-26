Kylian Mbappe will become the highest-paid sports star in the world - should he accept the mouth-watering offer from Al-Hilal.

It's a transfer that would be enormous, not just for Mbappe, but for football itself.

Despite the proposed offer only being for a year, for the Saudi Pro League to attract one of the best players in the world while in his peak would be game-changing.

At 24, Mbappe has already achieved incredible things in the game, winning the World Cup aged just 19 and reaching the final of the competition last year. The Frenchman scored a hat-trick, but it wasn't enough to lift the coveted trophy for a second time.

PSG unsurprisingly accepted Al-Hilal's £259m bid. The Ligue 1 champions are adamant the striker leaves this summer to prevent him from departing for free in 2024.

There are few options for Mbappe due to the money involved in sealing his signature. Only a handful of clubs in world football can afford to make the transfer happen. With this in mind, a move to the Saudi Pro League isn't out of the question, especially with the caveat of Mbappe moving to Real Madrid next summer.

Below we look at how the top 10 rich-list in sport would look, should the transfer happen, as per The Mirror.

9 10) Nikola Jovic - £42.5m (Denver Nuggets)

In 10th place is Denver Nugget's Nikola Jokic on £42.5m per year. Quite the gap between Jokic and what Mbappe would potentially earn. During the 2022-23 season, Jokic won his first NBA Championship and was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player)

At just 20 years old, you can only wonder just how much money Jovic will make throughout his basketball career.

8 9) Max Verstappen - £44m (Red Bull F1)

Formula One star Max Verstappen is next on the list with a salary of £44m. Unsurprisingly, he is the highest-paid F1 driver on the circuit right now, even earning more than Mercedes legend Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman is on course to win the 2023 World Championship with ease. He might want to ask for a raise! Winning this year's title will take him to three in total.

7 8) Jaylen Brown - £47.3m (Boston Celtic)

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by football players, however, a new name from basketball is next on the list. On Tuesday, Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown signed an NBA-record contract totalling £47.3m per year.

Not bad considering the names to have graced NBA over the years.

6 7) Neymar Jr - £47.5m (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mbappe's PSG teammate Neymar would be in seventh place on £47.5m per year. Neymar's transfer to the French capital from Spanish giants Barcelona was a world-record fee at the time. Mbappe's potential transfer, however, would blow that record out of the water. Neymar is considered one of the best players in the world, another with an impressive collection of trophies!

5 6) Lionel Messi - £48m (Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi is next, earning £48m at MLS side Inter Miami. As Matthew McConaughey would say: "You gotta pump those numbers up. Those are rookie numbers."

There aren't many superlatives to say about Messi. He's won everything in the game and is a legend everywhere, currently making his mark in America with a very impressive start to life in Miami.

4 5) N'Golo Kante - £86m (Al-Ittihad)

Next on the list is N'Golo Kante, though, his riches are pennies in comparison to what Mbappe could earn. The former Chelsea and Leicester midfielder earns £86m playing alongside Karim Benzema for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

Kante won it all in England, apart from the EFL Cup. His trophy haul was incredible: Two Premier League titles, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. The club honours, on top of his World Cup winners medal and European Championship winners medal, makes Kante one of the best in the world.

3 4) Phil Mickelson - £142m (LIV Golf)

Golfing megastar Phil Mickelson is next. The American earns his salary with LIV Golf, a competition backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF. A well-known entity in football following their purchase of Newcastle United in 2021.

Mickelson has won six majors during his impressive career.

2 3) Karim Benzema - £172m (Al-Ittihad)

Should Mbappe accept the offer, it would move another player who moved to the Middle East down to third in Karim Benzema. The former Real Madrid striker will earn £172m while playing for Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman left the Spanish giants as their second-highest goalscorer behind a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking of which...

1 2) Cristiano Ronaldo - £173m (Al-Nassr)

Mbappe's prospective £603m salary would completely gazump Cristiano Ronaldo's earnings, who is currently at the top of the tree.

The Portuguese star earns £173m at Al-Nassr - measly numbers in comparison. Ronaldo has dominated football for many years, going toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi for title of world's best player.

Kylian Mbappe's proposed transfer to Saudi Arabia

Mbappe's transfer has been the talk of football over the last few days, and no wonder as it is a huge moment for the sport. The impacts of the transfer could be huge.

UEFA are already troubled by the emergence of the Saudi Pro League. The thought of one of the world's best players in their prime moving to the Middle East is frightening. It would change the football landscape forever. That may sound like an over-reaction, but in reality, UEFA will be forced to either scrap FFP or enforce new rules regarding transfers to the Saudi Pro League.

Scrapping FFP would lead to clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United to flex their financial muscles more fiercely. There would be no rules against clubs throwing enormous amounts of money at players, just like Saudi clubs are doing now.

What's wrong with that? It might not seem like such a bad thing, but football finances are already in a dire way, and this would exacerbate the situation.

Whichever path UEFA choose to go down, they cannot keep everyone happy. If they scrap FFP altogether, clubs with less financial power will criticise the decision. Should UEFA decide to put stringent rules in place regarding dealings with Saudi clubs, there will be criticism from those benefiting from the deals.

We've seen a number of Chelsea players move to Saudi, something that helped them get out the FFP black hole they found themselves in at the start of the summer. If that loophole no longer existed, there would be outcry from certain quarters.

This is a delicate time for football, and it should not be taken lightly just how seriously Mbappe's transfer will impact the game.