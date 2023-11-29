Highlights The highest-paid driver in 2023 was Max Verstappen, earning a total of $70 million, including a $45 million salary and $25 million in bonuses.

Red Bull had a dominant season, winning 21 out of 22 Grand Prix races, with Verstappen leading the charge and winning his third-straight Drivers' Championship title.

Other notable earners include Sergio Perez with $26 million and Lewis Hamilton with a $55 million salary, although he didn't receive any bonus money this year.

Another season of Formula One is in the books, meaning fans of motorsport’s greatest spectacle will be going into hibernation for the winter until the 2024 season gets underway in February.

Naturally, there’s a lot of money involved in the sport, and this means that Forbes have officially dropped the 2023 salaries and bonus earnings for the 10 highest-paid drivers this season. In this list, we will be taking a look at said 10 highest earners, and seeing just how much they were paid for the 2023 season, including base salary and also bonuses.

We will also be talking about how each driver’s own individual performances on the track were this season, so, without further ado, let’s dive right in!

FINAL 2023 DRIVER STANDINGS - TOP 10 Driver Points Max Verstappen 575 Sergio Perez 285 Lewis Hamilton 234 Fernando Alonso 206 Charles Leclerc 206 Lando Norris 205 Carlos Sainz Jr 200 George Russell 175 Oscar Piastri 97 Lance Stroll 74

9 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Both the Australian and the Frenchman earned a respectable $8m in 2023, Piastri making a $3m salary and $5m in bonuses, while Gasly brought home a $5m salary and $3m in bonuses.

Piastri finished ninth in the overall Drivers’ Championship this past season, scoring podium finishes in both Japan and Qatar – not bad for being the youngest driver on the grid! Gasly jumped to Alpine after a long spell with AlphaTauri/Toro Rosso, finishing 11th in the Drivers’ Championship ahead of teammate and compatriot Esteban Ocon, even scoring his first podium after a Sergio Perez penalty in the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

8 George Russell (Mercedes)

The Englishman also had a very healthy year in terms of financial gain after signing a contract extension with Mercedes back in August alongside teammate Lewis Hamilton, as he made $4m in terms of his salary and made $5m in bonuses, taking his total to $9m for the year.

On the track, however, he didn’t quite build upon his fantastic 2022 debut with his team, finishing in eighth place in the Drivers’ Championship, however, he did help his team to a narrow second-place finish in the Constructors’ Championship, placing them three points ahead of Ferrari, who were on their tails in third.

7 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Sainz also had a fairly decent year financially, as he took home a $8m salary as well as $6m in bonuses, bringing the Spaniard’s overall total to $14m for the season.

On the track, Sainz had another stellar year as he was the only non-Red Bull to win a race this past season and placed seventh in the Drivers’ Championship, one place behind his talented teammate Charles Leclerc. He also had a successful sporting year off the track too, winning in golf in the shape of the Netflix Cup alongside Justin Thomas, which paired F1 drivers and PGA golfers together.

6 Lando Norris (McLaren)

Touted by many as having the potential to be the next British world champion, Norris has made quite a bit of money for himself this year. The 24-year-old made a whopping $15m overall, bringing in a $5m salary and earning himself $10m in bonuses.

As for his on-track exploits, Norris continued to impress as he soared to sixth in the Drivers’ Championship, helped McLaren pip Aston Martin to a fourth-placed finish in the Constructors’ Championship, and enjoyed an awesome month-long stretch of five podiums between September and October – all that despite issues with the car earlier on this season!

5 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

The Monaco native had another impressive year all-round, but in terms of financials, he made some serious bank. Leclerc brought in $19m total for himself, which includes a $14m salary, and also $5m in bonuses, capping off a fantastic year financially for the 26-year-old.

On the grid, he placed fifth in the Drivers’ Championship and, as mentioned previously in this article with regards to his teammate Sainz, was a big reason why Ferrari finished third in the Constructors’ Championship. There were also rumours that he was to sign a new massive contract, but this proved to be false.

4 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Integral to Red Bull’s overall success this season as they achieved 21 out of 22 Grand Prix victories, Perez has raked in quite a fortune this season. The Mexican star has made an impressive $26m total this year, which consists of a $10m salary and earning $16m in bonuses because of his on-track exploits.

He finished second in the Drivers’ Championship, as well as winning two out of the first four races at the beginning of the season. While his teammate gets all the headlines, rightfully so, it must be said, his role in contributing towards Red Bull’s domination this season can’t go unnoticed at all.

3 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

The 42-year-old veteran is still making serious money! That’s right; Alonso has made himself a whopping $34m this season courtesy of a $24m salary and $10m in bonuses across this racing calendar.

Showing no signs of a retirement just yet, the Spaniard finished fourth in the Drivers’ Championship in his first season with Aston Martin following his two-year stint with Alpine.

Alonso has also ventured into other forms of motorsport, taking part in endurance and IndyCar races earlier this year, and has plans to move back into rally car racing after he calls time on his F1 career.

2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Hamilton is the only person on this list who hasn’t picked up any bonus money this year, meaning all the seven-time world champion’s financial earnings this year have come from his astronomical $55m salary.

After a disappointing sixth-placed finish in the Drivers’ Championship last year, Hamilton finished third this time around and only achieved a podium place six times this season, which is considered not that great by his own standards. As previously mentioned in this listicle, Hamilton has signed an extension with Mercedes and will no doubt look to restore himself and his team to glory.

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Verstappen is just a force to be reckoned with, isn’t he? Financially this year, he’s made a phenomenal $70m – which comes from his $45m salary and $25m in bonuses – and he is set to earn more as his five-year contract extension with Red Bull has officially begun.

Winning 19 races, surpassing his own previous record of 15 victories last season, the Dutchman won his third-straight F1 Drivers’ Championship title and also was the driving force behind Red Bull’s Constructors’ Championship victory as well, with their dominance showing no signs of slowing down with five more years of Verstappen behind the wheel.