While boxing can claim the crown for longest win streaks among combat sports disciplines, MMA and, more specifically, the UFC, can hang their hat on the fact that the best fighters will generally face the best competition, so putting together a long win-streak is very admirable. We may not completely understand the historical nature surrounding a fighter’s accomplishments while they are in the midst of their career, but to dissect a fighter’s win-streak is needed to truly appreciate their accomplishments.

GIVEMESPORT.COM noticed that several fighters are tied on this list, so to differentiate who is ahead of who, we filtered by: title wins during streak, dominance of victories and if their streak is still active.

10 Tony Ferguson

Win streak: 12, MMA record: 25-10 (12 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 15

While Tony Ferguson is on one of the worst losing streaks in UFC history, with seven straight losses, just a few short years ago, the Michigan native was one of the most feared lightweights ever. During his incredible 12-fight win streak, Tony Ferguson was a destroyer of all men. The combination of slicing elbows, strangulations from all sorts of angles and a drowning pace, Ferguson was every 155 pounder's nightmare.

One of the biggest crowning moments of his career was back at UFC 216 where Ferguson claimed the interim UFC lightweight title, which essentially was his golden ticket to an undisputed title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, we never got to see that dream matchup as these lightweight fighters were scheduled to fight several times over their UFC careers, but fate had other plans. UFC fans will always remember this incredible streak Ferguson put together from 2013 to 2019. Insanely, Ferguson is the only fighter on this list who never wore an undisputed UFC belt around his waist.

9 Amanda Nunes

Win streak: 12, MMA record: 23-5 (13 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 16

Amanda “Lioness” Nunes was an above average bantamweight with deep talent, but had undisciplined habits. As any true champion would do, Nunes made the proper corrections in 2015 and never looked back. For the last eight years of Nunes’ career, she fought and beat the biggest names in women's Mixed Martial Arts one after another. The Brazilian didn't just point fight or lay on top her opponents to accrue all of these victories, she brutalized, battered and beat down each and every woman she faced to put together an impressive 12-fight win streak.

Very few champions can say that they cleaned out their division like Nunes did. The final piece of adversity that the greatest women's fighter of all time faced came at UFC 269 where she underestimated Julianna Pena dearly. As previously mentioned, Nunes is an excellent course corrector, and in their immediate rematch, Nunes looked to be in phenomenal shape and had a rejuvenated hunger which propelled her to one of the most dominant five-round title fights in UFC history. Nowadays, the “Lioness” is enjoying retirement but has recently teased a comeback. Even if she doesn't put on the four-ounce gloves ever again, what she built during her reign as champion was nothing short of incredible.

8 Georges St-Pierre

Win streak: 13, MMA record: 26-2 (8 KOs, 6 SUBs), UFC wins: 20

Unlike Nunes, Canada's Georges St-Pierre was less head-on in his game plan as he would use a safer route to victory. This win-at-all-costs style worked out tremendously for St-Pierre as he dominated 13-straight fights with his well-rounded skill set. What GSP did best was not let his ego get in the way of securing the victory. During the height of GSP’s title run, the notion that he was a boring fighter became a growing headline, but St-Pierre quieted all the haters at UFC 217. After four years away from fighting, GSP returned and became one of the nine UFC double-champs by defeating Michael Bisping with a powerful left hook that ultimately led to a rear naked choke.

The last loss GSP faced was against Matt Serra, but “Rush” made the corrections in the rematch to start one of the greatest win streaks of all-time. Even though the beloved Mixed Martial Arts fighter has been retired from the UFC for over four years, he still lives like a samurai, training on a daily basis. Still in incredible shape, could roll right into a training camp tomorrow if he so chose to.

7 Khabib Nurmagomedov

Win streak: 13, MMA record: 29-0 (8 KOs, 11 SUBs), UFC wins: 13

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father was a huge fan of Georges St-Pierre and always wanted his son to emulate the great champion by carrying himself in a humble and modest way. Khabib's father would also be proud of his son for being tied with the Canadian great, with 13 consecutive UFC victories. Unlike Georges St Pierre though, 'The Eagle' was a grappling first fighter who would always look for the opening to finish his opponent with chokes or big time ground and pound.

As time passes, fight fans will respect what Khabib accomplished more and more. The Dagestani fighter never minced his words and always meant business when the cage door closed. Nurmagomedov fought with palpable vigor and ferociousness when he beat down Conor McGregor at UFC 229. When the former UFC champion wasn't fighting with pure anger, he showcased some of the most beautiful takedowns, slams, suplexes, grappling transitions and Sambo that we have ever seen in an MMA cage. While Dana White has pleaded to get the great fighter back, the supremely disciplined fighter will not oblige.

6 Max Holloway

Win streak: 13, MMA record: 25-7 (11 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 20

Max Holloway is no doubt one of UFC fans' favorite fighters of all time. The very chill fighter brings his Hawaiian style to the fight game so well that it's hard not to be a fan of his work. Though he is as cool as a cucumber outside the cage, Holloway is an extremely hardcore competitor on fight night. The Hawaiian fighter is the owner of a few UFC records, including most strikes thrown and landed, as he has always outworked his opponents while doing it in a uniquely stylish way.

His cardio and precise boxing skills earned him a handful of UFC featherweight titles as well as one of the longest winning streaks in UFC history at 13. When Holloway was on this win streak his level of creativity and calmness while under fire will never be repeated. Max is still active, but it is unlikely that he will put together one of these incredible streaks again, as he can't seem to figure out the Alexander Volkanovski puzzle.

5 Jon Jones

Win streak: 13, MMA record: 27-1, UFC wins: 20

Jon Jones has done it all. He has fought for world titles and defended world titles. “Bones” has also fought and won belts in multiple weight divisions. What stands out most from his career is his eye-popping highlight reel full of finishes and unique martial arts techniques, but besides his personal problems, Jon Jones will be remembered for not losing at 205 lbs. Crowned the youngest UFC light heavyweight champion of all time back at UFC 128, Jon Jones was immediately in his own level of the division.

Jones will be remembered for spinning elbows, teep kicks and an undying will to win. In the middle of this winning streak, Jones faced his biggest challenge yet, which was a hungry Swede named Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. This was Jones’ first time that he had to dig deep into his bag of tricks to pull out the hardest earned victory of his career.

4 Demetrious Johnson

Win streak: 13, MMA record: 25-4-1 (5 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 15

Sadly, the UFC chose to go with Ben Askren over Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson when the UFC made a rare fighter trade with an outside organization. In the short term, Askren was fun and brought in some eyeballs, but those who know the sport know that Johnson is an absolutely spectacular Mixed Martial Artist, maybe not because of his selling power, but because of how sophisticated his fighter IQ is.

When “Mighty Mouse" was under the UFC banner, he was unstoppable in the flyweight division. Johnson showed that he was number one and that there wasn't a close second. During this streak, Johnson pulled off one of, if not, the greatest submissions of all time when he hoisted Ray Borg in the air - and while in mid-air - Johnson was able to secure an arm bar submission before hitting the ground.

3 Islam Makhachev

Win streak: 13, MMA record: 25-1 (5 KOs, 11 SUBs), UFC wins: 12

Khabib’s longtime teammate Islam Makhachev has proven that he is not just a sidekick to one of the greatest fighters of all time, but that he is his own fighter, and in a few ways, a better fighter. In his fights against Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev showed really great kickboxing and, of course, the legendary Dagestani wrestling to go 2-0 against the #2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. As planned by their coach, Makhachev was on the back burner while Khabib was holding down the division. Along the way, Makhachev was collecting wins and building experience against high-level martial artists, which proved to be a winning formula.

Since Makhachev has earned popularity with the rewards of becoming world champ, he has been unstoppable, seemingly getting better with each passing training camp. Crazy enough, Makhachev is the only fighter on this list with an active winning streak. With one more huge victory, he would move into third place on the all-time UFC win streak list.

2 Kamaru Usman

Win streak: 15, MMA record: 20-4 (9 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 15

Although Kamaru Usman has been in a bit of a tailspin over his last few fights, it's still impressive how many fights he was able to string together in a row against tough competition. While he was ascending up the welterweight ranks, Usman was a name that fighters would avoid as he was considered a high risk, low reward opponent because of his suffocating wrestling abilities.

Slowly becoming undeniable, Usman earned a title shot at UFC 235 against Tyron Woodley in what would be a huge coming out party for the “Nigerian Nightmare”. During this long winning streak, Usman was able to shake the moniker that he was just a wrestler by knocking out some of the best welterweights on the planet. His finishes over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are some of the most thunderous knockouts in 170-pound history.

1 Anderson Silva

Win streak: 16, MMA record: 34-11 (23 KOs, 3 SUBs), UFC wins: 17

One of the greatest fighters of all time was Anderson Silva. His record of 16 straight UFC victories may never be broken. The flow state that Anderson Silva entered during his rise and rain as middleweight champion was the most pure and intoxicating run of all-time. Silva got to the point during this win-streak where he would consciously put himself in a horrible position to toy with his opponent before ultimately landing a swift counterstrike that ended the fight.

Silva's win streak was in big-time jeopardy in his first spat against trash talker Chael Sonnen back at UFC 117. As the loudmouth wrestler pinned down the spider for nearly five rounds, it seemed like the crown would change hands, but somehow “The Spider” was able to stay composed and pull off the greatest comeback in UFC history. This remarkable comeback by Anderson Silva was a small part in what made him so great.