Highlights Several USWNT players chose not to sing the national anthem, sparking a debate about their motives and patriotism.

Lucy Bronze received a yellow card for a disputed handball in England's match against China, angering Lionesses fans.

Carli Lloyd criticized her former USWNT teammates for celebrating a lacklustre performance, saying they were lucky not to be eliminated.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is in full swing, and we’re looking back at some of the most controversial calls from the group stages.

The ninth edition of the tournament kicked off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20 and is set to conclude with the grand finale on August 20.

Featuring 32 teams for the first time ever, the group stage of the competition was chock-full of drama.

From questionable penalty calls and players hitting out at their coaches - here are 11 of the most controversial Women’s World Cup group stage moments.

USWNT not singing the national anthem

A handful of US Women’s National Team players opted not to sing the country’s national anthem throughout the three group stage games.

Sophia Smith, Emily Fox, Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Naomi Girma and Andi Sullivan were some of the footballers who decided to exercise silence.

The Mirror speculated that remaining mute during The Star-Spangled Banner was an act to stand against social injustice but journalist Megyn Kelly believed differently.

She said: “I really do believe their version of what a feminist is, what it means to be an empowered woman, at least as an American woman, means you need to hate your country.

“It means to go out on the national stage and embarrass yourself and your country by not singing the national anthem. For several of them, not even holding their hands over their hearts when the national anthem played, was a bridge too far.”

Lucy Bronze’s handball and yellow card situation

While four million UK-based viewers tuned in to England’s 6-1 victory over China, a mind-boggling 54 million reportedly watched from the latter nation.

The overwhelming number of Steel Roses fans would have therefore been ecstatic upon hearing that a penalty decision against Lucy Bronze had gone their way.

Followers of The England Lionesses? Not so much.

In the 55th minute, a corner kick from China caught Bronze’s arm on the way in and thus resulted in a VAR check.

Referee Casey Lisa Reibelt awarded a penalty to China and thus showed the England defender a harsh yellow card for her handball.

Carli Lloyd calling out the USWNT for dancing

The USWNT secured their spot in the World Cup knockouts after completing a lacklustre 0-0 draw against Portugal.

While many fans were upset that the dominant team had come second in the group standings, players such as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were seen celebrating the team’s qualification.

In a broadcast by Fox, the pair could be seen singing and dancing on the field following the stalemate and presenter Carli Lloyd had a few choice words for her former teammates.

“There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing? To be smiling? The player of the match was that post,” she said. “You are lucky to not be going home.”

A male commentator came under fire for comments he made regarding motherhood during one of the Matildas’ group stage games.

Referring to Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry, who gave birth to her daughter Harper in 2021, Channel 7’s David Basheer said: "Certainly motherhood has not blunted her competitive instincts, that's for sure.”

Weighing in on the conversation and speaking to Optus Sport, former Australian international Heather Garriock said: "Why are we continuing to have this conversation when we have so many global superstars having children and coming back?

"It's not a conversation. Of course, you're going to come back better, get fitter faster, stronger and have more balance. It's not a conversation any more, we need to stop talking about it.

"There was scrutiny last week about a commentator, it was irrelevant what he said. He meant to say she's come back bigger and stronger.

"For me, I'm proud that we have stars around the world. Women need to be treated with respect, and whether you're a mother and a professional athlete, you can do both, hands down."

Caroline Graham Hansen lashes out at Hege Riise

After Norway’s disappointing 1-0 loss to New Zealand, head coach Hege Riise made the decision to drop Caroline Graham Hansen from her Starting XI.

After being subbed on in the 57th minute of their 0-0 draw against Switzerland, the 28-year-old headed to the press to air her grievances.

“People can say whatever they want about me, but I know I’m in good form and I know what I deserve,” she said. “There’s certain things I can’t do anything about though.”

Later, the Norwegian star apologised for the comments made against the manager of her nation.

“I just want to apologise for my statements after the match. I’m just a human being with a lot of feelings,” she said.

“Emotions got the better of me. I took the focus away from what matters, and that is being here to play the World Cup.”

Referee announces the wrong decision to the stadium

This year, referees at the tournament are making history by announcing VAR decisions to fans in the stadiums and players on the pitch. However, Oh Hyeon-Jeong caused chaos and confusion during the statement she made during Spain and Zambia’s Group C game.

A goal from Jennifer Hermoso was perceived as offside, and the referee spent a lengthy time deliberating the verdict at the monitor.

Upon making up her mind, the South Korean announced that the 33-year-old’s goal would not stand — seemingly robbing Hermoso of netting her 50th goal for Spain.

However, seconds later she backpedalled and announced that the striker’s shot was onside and that the goal would be awarded.

Lauren James’ spectacular goal being ruled offside

It’s fair to say that England Lioness Lauren James has more than introduced herself on the world stage this summer.

Netting a trio of sensational strikes, having the versatility to drop into various positions within the team and having clocked up three assists in three matches - the 21-year-old is on fire.

However, she was arguably robbed of a brilliant goal during England’s 6-1 win over China.

Unmarked on the edge of the penalty box, Alex Greenwood took a corner short and dropped it at James’ feet.

Scoring from a distance, the strike had the potential to be classed as the tournament's best. However, a VAR call found that Bronze was offside and thus cancelled out the Chelsea forwards’ goal.

BBC ask Morocco players inappropriate question

The BBC was forced to apologise after a journalist asked the Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak whether there were any queer players representing the Atlas Lionesses.

Ahead of Morocco’s group stage clash with Germany, the unnamed reporter asked acknowledged that being gay in the 32-year-old’s country was illegal before ploughing on with his question.

He said: “In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship. Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?"

Following backlash online, the BBC issued a statement that said: "We recognise that the question was inappropriate. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.”

Referee blows final whistle too early

Another refereeing blunder that took place during the Women’s World Cup group stage was during England’s 1-0 win against Haiti.

Despite referee Emikar Caldera adding on four minutes of extra time to the game, she ended up blowing her whistle 15 seconds too early.

Upon hearing the ‘final whistle’ both English and Haitian players began to shake hands in the Brisbane Stadium.

However, after a period of confusion, Caldera realised the mistake and awarded a dropped ball which England played for one pass.

A very strange moment at the end of a very tough game.

Dutch coach overheard telling his players to fake an injury

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker was overheard asking Daniëlle van de Donk to “sit down” and call for treatment so that he could engage in a tactical team talk with his squad.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Jonker can be heard asking the Lyon star to sit on the pitch, but the midfielder instead argues that Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar should do it instead.

Eventually, van de Donk yielded and Jonker had his wish and chatted to the Dutch team 20 minutes before the conclusion of their 1-0 victory over Portugal at Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand.